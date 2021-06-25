Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 10th, 2021 at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held via webcast on June 24th, 2021. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person virtually and by proxy at the Meeting was 356,911,245, representing 64.01% of the Corporation’s …

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) (“Moneta” or the Company”) announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 10th, 2021 at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held via webcast on June 24th, 2021.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person virtually and by proxy at the Meeting was 356,911,245, representing 64.01% of the Corporation’s outstanding shares.

The special resolutions to approve the Company’s name change to “Moneta Gold Inc.” and to approve a share consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a ratio of one (1) post-consolidation share for every six (6) pre-consolidation share was approved by the Company’s shareholders.

Each of the following eight director nominees proposed by management in the Management Information Circular was elected. The votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Mark Ashcroft 335,021,991 95.30% 16,519,923 4.70% Rodney A. Cooper 344,183,112 97.91% 7,358,802 2.09% Alexander D. Henry 338,855,047 96.39% 12,686,867 3.61% Krista Muhr 349,977,714 99.56% 1,564,200 0.44% Gary V. O’Connor 340,785,756 96.94% 10,756,158 3.06% Josef Vejvoda 336,167,508 95.63% 15,374,406 4.37% José Vizquerra 319,971,270 91.02% 31,570,644 8.98% Blair Zaritsky 336,300,310 95.66% 15,241,604 4.34%

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s compensation.

Mr. Alex Henry, Chairman, commented “We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest board member, Ms. Krista Muhr, who has extensive capital markets experience spanning investor relations and environmental, sustainability and governance roles with a variety of mining corporations. In addition, I would like to thank our departing board member, Mr. Ian Peres for his many years of service and dedication to the company. We wish Mr. Peres all the best in his future endeavours.”

Final voting results, on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on the Timmins Gold Camp in Ontario. The Company’s flagship project, covering the Golden Highway and Garrison Gold deposits, is located 100 km east of Timmins and hosts a total indicated resource of 3,967,000 ounces contained gold and a total inferred resource of 4,399,000 ounces contained gold. The project includes a total of 3,335,000 ounces of open pit indicated resources contained within 116.7 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au and 2,270,000 ounces of open pit inferred resources contained within 79.4 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au, at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. The project also includes 632,000 ounces of indicated underground resources contained within 4.9 Mt @ 4.05 g/t Au and 2,129,000 ounces of inferred underground resources within 15.7 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au, at a 2.60 g/t Au cut-off grade at South West and 3.00 g/t Au cut-off grade at the other underground deposits.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary V. O’Connor, CEO

416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations

647-456-9223

The Company’s public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetaporcupine.com or email us at info@monetaporcupine.com.

