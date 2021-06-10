Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) (“LAURION” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has engaged a consultant to provide marketing and advertising and investor awareness services to the Corporation for the purposes of raising awareness about the Corporation and the development of its flagship Ishkoday Project. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ” TSXV “).

The Corporation retained the services of Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (” INN “), for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN has been retained for a 12-month term that expires on March 23, 2022 , and at a total cost of CAD$36,000 , plus tax. The agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Other than the fee disclosed above and an unrelated, prior existing minority holding of 72,000 warrants of LAURION, INN does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in LAURION or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

LAURION’s online awareness campaign is intended to help investors and prospective investors discover and learn more information about LAURION and its Ishkoday Project. The awareness campaign will only provide investors and prospective investors with previously disclosed factual information concerning LAURION, which shall be presented in a summarized and fair and balanced manner. The awareness campaign is not intended to prepare the market for any distribution of securities or create any unusual demand for any of LAURION’s securities. All investors and prospective investors are encouraged to obtain professional investment advice from a registered professional investment advisor and to fully review all of LAURION’s publicly available disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 228,052,731 outstanding shares of which approximately 79% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the “Friends and Family” categories.

LAURION’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION’s business, operations and condition, and management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of the TSXV not providing its approval for the aforementioned agreement with INN. Investors should consult the Corporation’s ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation’s public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

