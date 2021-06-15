Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – June 15, 2021 Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Imperial X PLC announce the two companies have struck a Strategic Alliance to explore for copper deposits in the United States. This alliance will focus on the identification, acquisition and advancement of copper projects in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Together, the two companies intend to identify new copper exploration …

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – June 15, 2021 Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (“Alianza”) and Imperial X PLC (LSE:CDL) (“Imperial X”) announce the two companies have struck a Strategic Alliance to explore for copper deposits in the United States. This alliance will focus on the identification, acquisition and advancement of copper projects in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Together, the two companies intend to identify new copper exploration opportunities to acquire and advance with the intent of finding a partner to further the projects.

Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza, noted that “We are looking forward to identifying a robust portfolio of copper projects with the Imperial X team. We started this process in 2020 and are excited to bring Imperial X’s expertise, together with our own, to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Kyler Hardy, President and CEO of Imperial X expressed his enthusiasm for working with the Alianza team, “Entering into this alliance will enhance our initial target evaluation and accelerate our ability to pursue opportunities throughout the region with enticing examples of mineralization to target. These are the types of relationships that have worked well for Imperial X in the past and follows in line with the objectives of Imperial X.”

Under the terms of the Alliance, either company can introduce projects to the Strategic Alliance. Projects accepted into the alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines that Imperial X would be a more suitable operator, on a case-by-case basis. The term of the Alliance is two years and can be extended for an additional two years.

Alianza and Imperial X expect to make project acquisitions for the Alliance and start exploring imminently.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and a copper exploration alliance in the southern United States with Imperial X PLC, soon to change its name to Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza also is seeking partners on other projects. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ANZ” and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol “TARSF”.

About Imperial X

Imperial X PLC, which will change its name to Cloudbreak Discovery PLC as soon as practicable, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by the Cloudbreak’s generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

