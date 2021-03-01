IIROC Trading Resumption – VIPR
Trading resumes in: Company: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: VIPR All Issues: No Resumption : 1:00 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt …
Trading resumes in:
Company: Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: VIPR
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/01/c0940.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia