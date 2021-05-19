Endurance Gold Corporation is pleased to announce commencement of the DC ResistivityInduced Polarization geophysics program and the completion of the airborne Lidar and orthophotography survey at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp …

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of the DC ResistivityInduced Polarization (“3DIP”) geophysics program and the completion of the airborne Lidar and orthophotography (“Lidar”) survey at its Reliance Gold Property (the “Property”) in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres (“km”) east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The 13 line-km 3DIP geophysics program commenced this week with plans to complete the grid-oriented survey by month-end. The 3DIP geophysics survey will cover a 1.2 km by 1.0 km area of prospective mineralization and alteration along the Royal Shear. SJ Geophysics Limited has been contracted to complete the survey. The objective of this survey is to delineate sulphide-associated mineralized zones below and along strike of the Eagle, Imperial, Diplomat and Treasure zones, and to test for new mineralization not exposed near surface along the Royal Shear and the sub-parallel Treasure Shear. The 3DIP program is designed to delineate diamond drill targets within 300 m of surface. Post-processing, inversions, 3D modelling and reporting will follow the completion of the field component.

The LiDAR and digital orthophoto survey has now been completed over the Property. The high-resolution survey will provide a digital elevation model (DEM), bare-earth hill-shade imagery, 15 cm-pixel colour orthophoto, and 1-m topographic contours. All of which will improve geologic interpretation of the property and increase survey control for historic, current and future drilling and geophysical surveys.

2021 reverse circulation (“RC“) drilling is still active with the expected completion of between 35 and 40 RC drill holes. A more comprehensive update on the RC drill program will be provided next week. To date, a total of 764 RC samples from 22 holes have been submitted to the laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Initial gold assays are expected prior to the end of May and results will be reported when received.

Endurance Gold Corporation – Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT – Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com – www.endurancegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results. The work program is being supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84509