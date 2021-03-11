Empress Royalty DTC Eligible

Empress Royalty Corp. reports that the Company’s common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible”. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the …

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) reports that the Company’s common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the “DTC”) to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible”. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com

As announced on February 28, 2021, the Company’s common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB“) in the United States under the symbol “EMPYF” in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol “EMPR”.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 15 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

