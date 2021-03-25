TSX: AEM NYSE: AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited today announced that it will host its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021 . In addition, the Company today announced the appointment of Leona Aglukkaq to the Company's board of directors, the release of its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after normal trading hours, and the filing of a technical ...