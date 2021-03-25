Precious Metals Investing News
TSX: AEM NYSE: AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited   today announced that it will host its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021 . In addition, the Company today announced the appointment of Leona Aglukkaq to the Company's board of directors, the release of its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after normal trading hours, and the filing of a technical ...

TSX: AEM
NYSE: AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will host its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021 . In addition, the Company today announced the appointment of Leona Aglukkaq to the Company's board of directors, the release of its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after normal trading hours, and the filing of a technical report for Canadian Malartic.

Annual Meeting

Due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and having regard to the health and safety of the Company's employees and shareholders as well as public health guidelines to limit gatherings of people, the AGM will be held in a virtual-only meeting format on Friday, April 30, 2021 , at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) and conducted via live webcast using the LUMI meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/272684657 . Online access to the AGM will begin at approximately 10:30 AM (E.D.T.) . You will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The Company expects to revert to an in-person meeting format in future years after public health conditions have improved.

For details explaining how shareholders will be able to attend, communicate and vote at the AGM please see the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2021 , that will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by telephone at 416.947.1212, by toll-free telephone at 1.888.822.6714 or by email at info@agnicoeagle.com .

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

Appointment of Leona Aglukkaq to the Board of Directors

The Honourable Leona Aglukkaq, P.C., has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective as of March 11, 2021 . Ms. Aglukkaq is a highly-experienced politician and government administrator from the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut . She was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2008 and, in 2009, became the first Inuk in Canadian history to be appointed to the Federal Cabinet (as Minister of Health). In addition to her Federal government experience, Ms. Aglukkaq has broad public government exposure, including international diplomatic experience as Chair of the Arctic Council (2012-2015). Most recently, Ms. Aglukkaq served on the board of directors of TMAC Resources Inc., until its acquisition by Agnico Eagle on February 2, 2021 .

"We are pleased to welcome Leona to the Board and we are looking forward to working with her. Her skills and experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to build our business in Nunavut ," said Mr. James D. Nasso , Chairman of the Board.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com .

Via Telephone :
For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free 1-888-231-8191. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive :
Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 2091801. The conference call replay will expire on May 30, 2021 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Canadian Malartic Technical Report

A National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the mineral resources and mineral reserves at the Canadian Malartic Mine has been completed and filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The technical report has an effective date of December 31, 2020 and is available on www.sedar.com under Agnico Eagle's profile. A description of the Odyssey project is included in the technical report under section 24. A summary of the technical details of the Odyssey project are presented in the Company's news release dated February 11, 2021 .

Investor Relations
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario , M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Fax:            416-367-4681

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada , Finland and Mexico , with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States , Sweden and Colombia . The Company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-virtual-meeting-for-the-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-appointment-of-leona-aglukkaq-to-the-board-of-directors-provides-notice-of-release-of-first-quarter-2021-results-and-conference-call-and-filing--301256408.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM:CA Gold Investing
Bravada Receives Amended BLM Permit Approval for Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Receives Amended BLM Permit Approval for Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received approval for an amendment to its drilling permit, which was submitted in late September 2021. The extensive delay is believed to be related to COVID-19 staffing issues. After posting a small increase in bond, five new drill sites will allow deeper tests of the vein system that was discovered in Q4 2020 by drilling beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder Target, in which hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining together with anomalous gold and silver. Four reverse-circulation holes drilled in 2021 to further test this target extended the strike length of banded quartz veining to +300m beneath overburden but failed to test the vein system deeper than the WM20-102 high-grade silver intercept due to unexpected shallowing of 2021 drill holes. The new sites (see Figure 1) will allow a better drill orientation designed to intersect the vein zone at a deeper elevation (see Figure 2).

President Joe Kizis, commented, "The banding seen in drill chips indicates that several stages of sealing and breakage occurred within the vein zone, which is important for developing high grades in low-sulfidation deposits. Silver is often enriched in the upper portions of these systems because gold typically is deposited preferentially deeper. Enriched silver to gold ratios returned from our recent drilling, along with observations of relatively low-temperature quartz vein mineralogy, indicate that our current drilling only tested shallow portions of the vein zone; therefore, we expect that major gold enrichment should lie at a deeper elevation. The upper portion of the hole planned from Site G will also test a possible shallow extension of disseminated resource.

Keep reading... Show less
New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Big Frank Project ("Big Frank", or the "Project"), located in southwestern British Columbia approximately 285 km north of Vancouver, with logging road access to the western Project area

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") notes that that its CEO, Ewan Downie has reported on System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) recent purchases of common shares of the Company through open market purchases on the Toronto Stock Exchange to increase his share ownership to 5,000,027 or 2.09%.

Keep reading... Show less
text saying "top stories this week"

Top Stories This Week: 5 Experts Share Best 2022 Tips for Resource Investors

5 Experts Share Best 2022 Tips for Resource Investors youtu.be

2021 is over, and now that we've recapped last year's top stories, we're looking forward to 2022.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their best tips for resource investors over the next 12 months. Without further ado, let's find out what they had to say.

Keep reading... Show less
Outback Goldfields Virtually Opens the Market

Outback Goldfields Virtually Opens the Market

 Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Outback Goldfields Corp. ("Outback" or the "Company") (TSXV: OZ:CA) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Keep reading... Show less
2022 - A Year of Growth for Novo Resources

2022 - A Year of Growth for Novo Resources

-

Dear Shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×