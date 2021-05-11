PNY announced today the addition of the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory to the company’s high-performance XLR8 line of PC memory for gaming PCs. The new 4,000Mhz modules will deliver the ever-higher levels of overclocked performance demanded by today’s gamers, while RGB lighting adds style to any PC build.

Ever-Higher Performance

As games become increasingly competitive, gamers require faster performance from their systems. PNY addresses this with each addition to the XLR8 lineup. For creators looking to edit video or render photos, students wanting to have the answers first, or hardcore gamers looking to squeeze the maximum frames per second (fps) from their system, PNY has everyone’s back.

Built to Perform

Rigorously engineered for extreme performance, these new modules were selected for durability and excellent heat dissipation thanks to the built-in aluminum heat spreader. Combine that with preconfigured XMP 2.0 profiles for automatic and consistent overclocking, PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory delivers extreme overclocked off-the-shelf performance and is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.

Designed to Impress

When upgrading a gaming PC, performance shouldn’t compromise style. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory will impress with its radiant dual-sided 5×2 configuration of RGB LEDs and massive frosted light guide lens, which combined creates brilliant lighting effects to match any system’s theme. The RGB elements are compatible with major motherboard brands and are ready-to-sync with Asus AURA SYNC™, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC1 for impressive levels of control.

Product Specification

Frequency: 4,000MHz (PC4-32000)

CAS Latency: 18

Voltage: 1.35V

Cooling: Integrated aluminum heat spreader

Lighting: Integrated RGB illumination

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

Product Availability

PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) is available immediately at Amazon, Best Buy.com, and www.pny.com .

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Quadro® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGXTM Systems, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company’s photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA , PNY maintains facilities in North America , Europe , Middle East , Asia , and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies’ brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

