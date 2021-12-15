Gaming Investing News
Ubitus K.K. a world-leading cloud gaming provider, jointly with Ericsson demonstrate 5G advantages via its cloud gaming at the Announcement of Commercial Availability of 5G Services by Digital Nasional Berhad on December 15 th 2021 in Kuala Lumpur . 5G offers unprecedented low latency and high bandwidth, which shall usher in new applications and benefit many businesses in Malaysia . Cloud game, killer app in 5G era ...

With commercial success already in other territories, Ubitus offers its Gamenow service onsite, allowing visitors to vividly experience cloud gaming by playing exciting titles such as Shadows: Awakening , WRC8 , Smoots World Cup Tennis , Trine4 and Raiden IV: Overkill , with their preferred device: mobile, TV, PC or tablet. Just like 3G and 4G advancements made music and video streaming prevalent, the power of 5G network should make interactive and graphic intensive entertainment like cloud game ubiquitous and affordable.

Ubitus, with its patented technology and market proven solution, is ready to help customers who want to capitalize on the opportunities offered by 5G and cloud gaming.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

