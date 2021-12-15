Gaming Investing News
GSC Game World AAA developer of the Cossacks and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game series, is announced the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse where players can truly own a piece of the game. In partnership with Los Angeles -based DMarket a platform for trading NFTs and technology for metaverse creation, GSC will use blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The rights to certain unique ...

" Considering the global trends in gaming, we can do more than just offer an immersive game experience. Our players can get a deeper presence in the game, and we will give them this opportunity by presenting the first AAA game with a unique meta experience," says Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World.

Beginning in December 2021 , users may register for item drops that will evolve into a new gaming feature built on top of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The first drop will take place via auction and is scheduled for January, 2022. As part of the drop series, the first-ever metahuman will be released and exposed to hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide. In-game, the metahuman will appear as an 'NPC', or a non-playable character. The face of the real owner will be recreated in the game by using photogrammetry technology, resulting in the highest possible level of realism.

The second drop will follow in February with the highly secretive genesis packs. The next drops will be announced on Twitter and Discord.

To add, any S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2-related drops won ' t influence the gameplay itself or give in-game advantages over other players.

" Video game developers worldwide are expressing their intentions in using the blockchain and other beneficial technologies while GSC is already there. The company is adding a unique layer and bringing their game to a whole new level into the global Metaverse and Web 3.0 dimension. With the joint efforts of GSC and DMarket, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will become a game of the future and a game for the community," says Vlad Panchenko , CEO and co-founder at DMarket.

In addition, all items can be traded on the dmarket.com platform, even before the official game release. For additional information please visit: https://dmarket.com/stalker-metaverse

About GSC

GSC Game World is a Ukrainian video game development company based in Kyiv . Founded in 1995, it is best known for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks game series. The studio is currently developing the next big entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise.

About DMarket
DMarket is a platform for trading NFTs and technology that creates metaverses. It ' s the infrastructure for game developers, players, content creators, brands, and esports organizations. In June 2020 , it raised $7.2 million from Silicon Valley venture funds. In 2017, the startup raised $19 million from the global gaming community.

