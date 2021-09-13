Full team and player analysis and weekly outcomes, now available for all NFL and Division I college football teams, and more than 19,000 players Quarter 4 an easy-to-integrate, AI-driven predictive sports data and analytics provider for sports, media and betting companies, today announced the launch of its NFL and Division I NCAA college football predictions for the 2021 season. With the addition of the NFL and NCAA …

Full team and player analysis and weekly outcomes, now available for all NFL and Division I college football teams, and more than 19,000 players

Quarter 4 an easy-to-integrate, AI-driven predictive sports data and analytics provider for sports, media and betting companies, today announced the launch of its NFL and Division I NCAA college football predictions for the 2021 season. With the addition of the NFL and NCAA Football, Quarter4 will produce more than 2 million predictions per-day, including pre-game predictions and in-game player forecasts for all 2,180 NFL players and 16,900 college players

Quarter4’s verified and true deep learning neural network, analyzes 250,000 layers of statistical data and other variables that affect athlete performance. The company’s technology takes the human element out of creating the in-play data set. This provides its partners deeper insights into the game including the most robust, customizable predictive forecasts updated at the speed of the game, not at the end of the quarter.

“Football is king in sports betting. Our new predictions and forecasts are empowering our partners to provide richer betting experiences for their audiences,” said Danijela Covic , CSO and cofounder of Quarter4. “Our in-game forecasts are especially exciting, given that every 60-90 seconds our partners will see updated player predictions. The depth and speed of our forecasts provide our partners with an exceptional value-add as their customers can take immediate action on the insights Quarter4 is powering.”

Highlights of Quarter4’s new NFL and NCAA Football predictive analysis include:

– Fully customizable pre-game predictions and in-game forecasts

– Current game predictions as well as evolving futures outlooks for wildcard and playoff teams

– Data considers injury and trade impacts

– Key call-outs to star player performance and under-the-radar breakout candidates

