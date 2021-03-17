Mavix – breaking the mold of traditional gaming chairs recently dropped a bracket-style, gaming and lifestyle tournament, Mavix Madness rollin’ now through April 4 . From the jump, the Mavix team challenged gamers to share a video of “why you want to be the next # MavixMob member,” joining the ranks of Valkyrae Josh Hart Scump Swagg and Hecz the dream team of gamers, esports athletes, crossover talent and industry leaders. After combing through submissions, Mavix unveiled the Sweet 16 bracket of competitors, set to go head-to-head through a series of matchups using their gaming ability, content creativity and agility.

For those who want in on the action, keep up with Mavix Madness by visiting Mavix.com/MavixMadness and following Mavix on Twitch , Instagram and Twitter , as each platform will provide timely updates and round-by-round recaps – rounds and competition times are as follows:

Round One: Now – Thursday, March 18 – the top-16 will go toe-to-toe in a “Sweet 16” tweet-off against their bracket rival; whoever has the most retweets and follower engagement by the end moves on to the top-eight.

Round Two: 9pm ET, Monday, March 22 – the top-eight will compete in a high-stakes "Among Us" competition, a separation of true gamers and imposters; only the top-four will emerge.

Round Three: 9pm ET, Friday, March 26 – the top-four will race to assemble their ergonomic gaming chair in the "Mavix Speed Run;" the two speediest assemblers will face off in the championship.

The Championship: Monday, March 29 – Monday, April 5 – the last two standing will have one week to create a Mavix commercial, coached by the Mavix marketing team, and will be judged by the public via social media.

Don’t be a bot, drop-in on Mavix’s Twitch channel, @MavixChairs, to watch Mavix livestreaming the competition in rounds two and three. Anyone watching and joining the grind during these rounds may win pop-up prizes, including gaming peripherals gift cards, Mavix Merch and new Mavix chairs.

After final deliberations and social media voting, the Mavix Madness winner will be announced via Mavix social channels and on Mavix.com. The winner will be dubbed the newest #MavixMob member and awarded the grand prize Platinum Ticket, which includes an appearance in the next #MavixMob commercial, starring in an upcoming Mavix vlog, a meet-and-greet with the #MavixMob, roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles , luxury accommodations and a gaming shopping spree.

About Mavix

The all-new gaming chair company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix’ debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.

