Main Event, one of the fastest growing family entertainment brands in the country, is looking to recognize the families and individuals who inspired all by making lives and communities better over the last year with the launch of its “Every Reason to Celebrate: Above and Beyonders” campaign.

Beginning today, nominations can be made at www.mainevent.com/everyreasontocelebrate . Twelve winners from Main Event markets will be selected to win a year of FREE fun at Main Event! This includes free activities, games and food to reward these deserving “above and beyonders” with some much needed fun and a reason to celebrate!

“At Main Event, we believe that we are more than just the best place for families to celebrate; we’re the place that celebrates family,” said Chris Morris , Chief Executive Officer, Main Event Entertainment. “We know there are so many inspiring people in all of our communities, who either worked countless days on the frontlines protecting their communities during the pandemic, started a small business that gave back to those most vulnerable or even managed to keep the family unit together through schooling at home and working multiple jobs. These above and beyonders have definitely earned the right to have some fun and we are thrilled to be able to offer them that opportunity.”

The contest will run from Thursday, April 29 – Sunday, May 16, with winners being announced in mid-June. Criteria includes, but is not limited to, local acts of service and kindness that made an impact. Nominations could be a dad who’s a first responder and hasn’t taken any days off, or a hyper-creative mom with a brilliant idea, or a student who started a neighborhood clothing drive to donate to a local charity.

“Doing good things for each other and sharing moments together is what makes a family a family,” said Sarah Beddoe , Chief Brand Officer , Main Event Entertainment. “As a brand rooted in creating moments for connecting, we have an obligation to celebrate those families who kept us all going over the last year and we cannot wait to do so through this incredible program.”

Main Event locations feature the most fun under one roof, including state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, shuffleboard, gravity ropes, ziplines, virtual reality and a full-service food and drinks menu.

All Main Event locations can be found here: https://www.mainevent.com/locations/ .

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas -based Main Event operates 44 centers in 16 states across the country serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to connect and make memories. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

