– Innovum Technologies, developer of InnovaLinq™ the software solution that ” Makes Licensing Easy™”, is pleased to announce that, in addition to its software that takes the drudgery out of repetitive licensing applications, it is now offering a complete licensing service. Innovum can now act as your licensing compliance department, creating applications, tracking application and license status, preparing timely renewal submissions and handling your other licensing and renewal needs.

Our experienced, confidential team collects the background information of your company, your key persons and all those who need to be licensed or approved, creates the appropriate jurisdictional applications and exhibits, advises when additional documentation is required and prepares a ready-to-file application with instructions for signing and filing. Once filed, we track the status of the application on your behalf as well as any renewal.

We also provide the professional services of attorneys with experience in gaming licensing and regulation to help identify how to respond to difficult licensing questions.

“The licensing application team at Innovum Technologies is fantastic. Their regulatory experience and diligence in the application process have saved us an enormous amount of time and expense.” said John Acres , president of Acres Manufacturing Company. Acres engaged Innovum in early 2021 to prepare applications for several jurisdictions. “We certainly plan to partner with Innovum for all our future licensing applications and I highly recommend Innovum to anyone searching for similar services.”

About Innovum Technologies, Inc. – Innovum was the idea of Barth F. Aaron, who has over 30 years’ experience in the gaming industry, and Mark West , with over 20 years’ experience in software development. They recognized the time-consuming, inefficient traditional method of gaming license application creation and submission was a drain on corporate activity and determined there had to be a better way. The answer is InnovaLinq™ a unique software solution that expedites and facilitates the license application process by simplifying data entry process to a one-time effort and automating application creation, saving time, effort, accuracy and creating efficiency. By using its tracking reports to prepare timely renewals, InnovaLinq™ helps you avoid costly fines and penalties for improperly-licensed individuals being on the casino floor.

