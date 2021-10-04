HyperX the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it will be an official gaming peripheral sponsor of the US Cyber Team . As a sponsor, HyperX will provide essential gaming peripherals to the US Cyber Team to help equip them for in person and virtual global cyber games. Teams will compete at the highest levels using HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headsets, Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboards, Pulsefire Core Gaming Mice, and FURY S Gaming Mouse Pads.

The US Cyber Games was founded by Katzcy, in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The program will run from April to October 2021 and consist of the US Cyber Open, the US Cyber Combine Invitational, and the selection of the first-ever US Cyber Team™ to represent the United States at the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) held in Athens, Greece in June 2022.

“We’re all gamers and that includes cybersecurity awareness games like Capture the Flag and Red versus Blue that help sharpen skills needed to defend in real-life digital attacks,” said Wendy Lecot , head of strategic alliances, HyperX. “It’s no secret that there’s a shortage of cybersecurity talent across the globe, and we believe that events like the US Cyber Games Draft Day are a perfect way to build new talent and a sustainable workforce while opening up a new pool of esports athletes.”

“With US Cyber Games, we are creating a thriving e-sport scene in cybersecurity to enable a stronger, more diverse workforce by providing safe places to learn attack and defense,” said Jessica Gulick , founder and commissioner at the US Cyber Games. “By partnering with companies like HyperX, we are taking cybersecurity gaming to a whole new level.”

Cybersecurity games are a fundamental element in developing the next generation of a diverse and well-qualified community of cybersecurity talent that problem solve as a team under pressure. Games not only help build a better workforce, they keep the current workforce sharp and maintain a thriving community of cyber professionals prepared for what the future might hold in both cyber attacks and possible disruptive innovations. While education, certification, and apprenticeship are important training instruments, games provide a safe and legal place to practice offensive and defensive techniques in a real-world environment with others.

The first-ever US Cyber Team Draft Day will be via live streamed on both the Allied Esports Twitch Channel and @hyperxealv

Current US Cyber Games sponsors include TikTok , Leidos, CompTIA, BAE Systems and AWS, Resolvn, Cyware, Allied Esports, Procircular, Protegrity, Resecurity and Synack. Partners include Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Range, National Security Agency, ITSP, The CyberWire, OODA Loop, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) International, National Cyber Security Alliance, and CyberSeek. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the team’s training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of the US Cyber Team.

This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

