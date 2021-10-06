Copper

Investing News
.

Teck’s Q3 2021 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call October 27, 2021

- October 6th, 2021

Teck Resources Limited will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 before market open. The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 1852700 if requested. Media are …

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 before market open.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 1852700 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck’s website at www.teck.com .

The recording of the live audio webcast will be available from 3:00 p.m. Pacific time October 27, 2021 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com .

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

copper industry outlook cover

Copper Prices Increased More Than 11% Last Quarter!

  
What Caused This Sharp Rebound? More Importantly, Can You Afford To Miss Out?

Our FREE 2021 Copper Price Report Contains Exclusive Content Such As Expert Interviews, Trends, Forecasts and More!

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Zinc Stocks on the TSX
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Ascot Resources Up on Q1 Financial Results
Nickel and Copper Royalties: A Unique Opportunity in Clean Energy
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Explorers Edge Higher

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

×