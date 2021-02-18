Copper

Investing News
.

Teck Announces Dividend

- February 17th, 2021

Teck Resources Limited announced today that it will pay an eligible dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. About Teck Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc …

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that it will pay an eligible dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

copper industry outlook cover

Don't Miss Out on Copper!

  
What caused Copper's sharp rebound?

Read INN's 2021 report today for stocks, expert interviews and more

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Explorers Edge Higher
Top Zinc Stocks on the TSX
Ways to Invest in Lead
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Deep South Up Over 50 Percent

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

×