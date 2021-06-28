OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Aldebaran Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink ® market.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ADBRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

John Black , Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran Resources Inc., commented, “We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX which will increase our visibility and accessibility to our current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States , providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province , Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina . Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province , Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachon (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Mining). A total of 259 drill holes (119,052 m) have been completed at Altar between 1995 and 2019. In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020. Aldebaran’s primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-aldebaran-resources-inc-to-otcqx-301320594.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.