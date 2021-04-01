Nova Royalty Corp. (” Nova ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Ferrey has agreed to join the Company as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy. Brian has been involved with the Company in an advisory capacity since 2018. He brings a broad network and significant experience across capital markets and mining finance and has been involved with over $2 billion in mining royalty and streaming transactions.

Prior to joining Nova, Brian was a Director, in CIBC Capital Markets Investment Banking group in Vancouver , where he specialized in the metals and mining sector. Prior to this, he held positions at Denham Capital Management, where he focused on mining investments in North and South America and at UBS Securities Canada, where he worked concurrently in the Equity Capital Markets and Global Mining Investment Banking groups. Brian holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University , where he graduated as an Ivey Scholar.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been made eligible for the book-entry delivery, settlement and depository services of The Depository Trust Company (” DTC “) in the United States . DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company’s common shares, which are quoted in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “NOVRF” (and on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol “NOVR”).

ABOUT NOVA

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “NOVR”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the ‎meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date ‎of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to ‎reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words ‎such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, ‎‎”projects”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative ‎variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions ‎‎”may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking ‎information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to announcements of the hiring of key personnel and the eligibility of its securities for the book entry delivery, settlement, and depository services of The Depository Trust Company. Forward-looking ‎statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of ‎which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova’s actual results, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, ‎but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s final non-‎offering long form prospectus dated August 14, 2020 available for review on the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on ‎information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes ‎no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates ‎or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual ‎future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements or information.‎

