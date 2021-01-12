Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to announce assay results for two holes from the Terry porphyry copper target at the Big Red Project in BC’s Golden Triangle. Both holes contain copper mineralization throughout their entire lengths 0.24% Cu over 172.2 metres and 0.16% Cu over 182.88 metres, in BR-20-25 and -24 respectively. Contained in these intervals are near-surface, strongly elevated zones of copper and silver mineralization, including 0.36% Cu and 2.45 gt Ag over 80.77 metres which includes 0.71% Cu and 4.3 gt Ag over 13.72 metres (BR-20-25), and 0.29% Cu and 2.23 gt Ag over 42.67 metres (BR-20-24). Assay results for two additional holes at Terry are still outstanding.

“We continue to be encouraged by these initial intercepts,” comments Ian Slater , Chief Executive Officer. “Taken into context that very limited work was performed on the Terry target – essentially just surficial grab sampling during 2020 – these results are remarkably impressive. Given the underexplored nature and the clear upside potential, the Terry target will be a major focus for Libero’s 2021 Big Red field program, which will include a significant diamond drill program guided by mapping and robust geophysical and geochemical surveys.”

Table 1: Select intervals from drill holes at the Terry target. *Previously released and redrilled to 120 metres in hole BR-20-23 with assays pending. **The prices used to calculate CuEq are: Cu: $3.50 /lb, Au: $1,850 /oz, Ag: $25 /oz. All values are reported in USD and do not consider metal recoveries.

The Terry porphyry copper-gold target was discovered in 2020 after a limited reconnaissance scale sampling program revealed high-grade copper and anomalous gold values extending over an area of approximately 300 metres by 200 metres. Reported grab sample grades range up to 5.54% Cu and 0.53 g/t Au (see release on July 27, 2020 ). This outcropping target consists of a porphyritic feldspar dyke swarm intruding plagioclase-phyric intermediate composition volcanic rocks. Chalcopyrite mineralization occurs as fine disseminations within the porphyritic dykes and host volcanic rocks, with higher concentrations along the margins of dykes. Malachite mineralization is present locally along fracture surfaces.

A total of 585 metres in six RC holes (BR-20-22 to 27) were drilled at Terry. Drill holes 22 (24 metres) and 26 (7 metres) were abandoned due to poor ground and re-drilled. Chalcopyrite was logged in all holes and copper was detected by on-site XRF analysis of RC chip samples throughout each hole. Two additional holes from the Terry target are outstanding. The Terry target is located at an elevation of 760 metres, allowing a longer field season than other targets in the area. A 2021 follow up drill program utilizing diamond drill rigs is planned to commence in June.

Quality Assurance

All sample assay results have been monitored through a quality control / quality assurance (QA/QC) program including the insertion of blind standards, coarse blanks, and pulp reject duplicate samples. Monitoring of the QA/QC program has determined the results to be of acceptable quality. RC drilling provides a continuous sample stream which passes through a cyclone and is collected. The sample is then passed through a RC sampler where it is subdivided into an assay sample (1/8th) and a retention sample (7/8th). Sub-samples used for chip logging and on-site XRF analysis are taken from the retention sample. RC assay samples are securely transported to ALS Global’s sample preparation facility in Whitehorse , Yukon . Sample pulps are analyzed in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay using a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples which exceed 9 g/t gold trigger a 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish. Copper and silver content are determined by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. ALS Global is an independent laboratory. Libero is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

About the Big Red Property

Big Red is a 26,000-hectare district scale land package with both gold and copper targets being drilled for the first time. Big Red is located in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia, Canada , 45 kilometers southwest of Telegraph Creek along the Barrington Road, 70 kilometers north of Galore Creek, and 100 kilometers west of Red Chris . The project has both road access and an airstrip.

The Golden Triangle is a geological province of prodigious gold and copper mineralization and host to some of Canada’s most famous mines, including Premier, Red Chris , Snip, Brucejack and Eskay Creek . At Big Red, porphyry copper targets are peripheral to a distinct large magnetic-high feature and coincide with a radiometric potassium anomaly, copper, gold, silver and molybdenum geochemical anomalies, and a mapped Jurassic aged porphyry intrusion. See Libero’s flickr site for photographs.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero holds a collection of porphyry deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes both Big Red, a new porphyry copper discovery in the Golden Triangle, Canada , and the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in Colombia . These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

