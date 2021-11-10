Ivanhoe Mines reminds investors that it will report its Q3 2021 financial results before market open on Monday, November 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 10:30AM Eastern Time the same day.Conference call and webcast detailsLink to join the live audio webcast: numbers to join the live conference call:CanadaUSA toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610 International …

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) reminds investors that it will report its Q3 2021 financial results before market open on Monday, November 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 10:30AM Eastern Time the same day.

Conference call and webcast details

Link to join the live audio webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ivanhoemines20211115.html

Phone numbers to join the live conference call:

Canada/USA toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610

International dial-in number: +1-604-638-5340

Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Ivanhoe Mines conference call.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions via email to info@ivanhoemines.com prior to the start of the call. During the question-and-answer period, management will respond to questions submitted as time allows.

The webcast will be available for replay until December 15, 2021 at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ivanhoemines20211115.html

The conference call will be available for replay until November 30, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-319-6413

International replay number: +1-604-638-9010

Replay access code: 7973

After issuance, the Q3 2021 Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper joint-venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world’s largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world’s lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

