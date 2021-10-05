Copper

Ivanhoe Mines Responds to Western Foreland Media Report

- October 5th, 2021

Ivanhoe Mines is aware of a Bloomberg article with respect to its Western Foreland copper exploration project, which is adjacent to, and along trend of, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.Ivanhoe does not comment on market rumors or speculation, nor discuss specific negotiations. Ivanhoe can, however, confirm that at this time there are no undisclosed material facts or events regarding …

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is aware of a Bloomberg article with respect to its Western Foreland copper exploration project, which is adjacent to, and along trend of, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe does not comment on market rumors or speculation, nor discuss specific negotiations. Ivanhoe can, however, confirm that at this time there are no undisclosed material facts or events regarding the Western Foreland project.

