Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and stakeholders to view a new virtual site tour video that was prepared as part of the company’s participation in BMO Capital Markets’ annual Global Metals & Mining Conference. The video features members of the talented, multinational team that is rapidly constructing the tier-one Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The high-resolution version of the Kamoa-Kakula site tour video is available here: https://bit.ly/3ebuZXC.

“The new video is a showcase of the remarkable progress being made on the first two phases of development at the world-scale Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine. It also introduces additional members of the team constructing the mines and associated processing facilities, as well as the upgraded hydropower plant and high-voltage power lines now delivering clean and renewable electricity to the Kamoa-Kakula Project,” said Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe Mines’ Executive Co-Chairman.

“The video also highlights Kamoa-Kakula’s industry-leading sustainability and community support initiatives. At Ivanhoe, we have always prioritized responsible development and our goal to be an ESG leader. We’re fortunate to be working in the DRC ─ a country with unparalleled copper grades, abundant hydropower potential and a wealth of bright, young, energized women and men who are motivated to learn and participate in the development, and subsequent expansions, of the first world-scale copper mine on the African continent in generations,” Mr. Friedland added.

Translation of the video is underway and soon will be available in French and Mandarin.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum- rhodium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and will be among the world’s lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

