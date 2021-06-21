Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine

Hudbay Minerals Inc. today announced that a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The incident occurred during underground mining operations on the evening of June 19, 2021, when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at height. No other personnel were injured and the scene has been secured. All underground mining operations at the Lalor …

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The incident occurred during underground mining operations on the evening of June 19, 2021, when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at height. No other personnel were injured and the scene has been secured. All underground mining operations at the Lalor mine have been suspended while an investigation is completed.

“This is a tragic situation and we are profoundly saddened by this unfortunate incident. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The safety and health of our workforce remains our utmost priority. We will continue to provide support to all those who were affected, and we remain more committed than ever to our objective of zero harm.”

