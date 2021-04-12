Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program has been completed on its 100% owned Fir Island uranium project in northern Saskatchewan. Ten holes for 3,051 metres were completed, short of the 5,000 metres planned due to a slow start-up caused by poor ice conditions. The program continued drilling on the Cathy Fault resistivity anomaly with eight holes and tested a smaller …

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (“Forum” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program has been completed on its 100% owned Fir Island uranium project in northern Saskatchewan. Ten holes for 3,051 metres were completed, short of the 5,000 metres planned due to a slow start-up caused by poor ice conditions. The program continued drilling on the Cathy Fault resistivity anomaly with eight holes and tested a smaller resistivity low to the southwest (Figure 1). This program is operated by Forum and funded by Orano Canada Inc. (formerly AREVA Resources Canada) under terms of an option agreement to earn up to a 70% interest by spending up to $6 million on exploration.

Figure 1: Drill Locations for 2021. 2021 drill holes are red, previous drill holes are yellow. The resistivity lows are outlined by the dashed lines.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/80092_fa6932cc54c78915_003full.jpg

Infill drilling on land tested the Cathy Fault on approximately 500 metre sections. The offset of the unconformity continued along its length and the holes returned strong tectonization, quartz dissolution and remobilization, strong alteration, and confirmed the presence of dravite clays in both sandstone and basement lithologies (dravite is a common indicator around most uranium deposits on the east side of the Athabasca Basin).

A total of 361 core samples were collected and sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for geochemical analysis; results should be available by the end of April. Approximately 500 samples were collected for clay analysis and are currently being processed.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum’s VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

