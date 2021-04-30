Tokens.com Debuts on the NEO Exchange

NEO is pleased to announce that Tokens.com, a cryptocurrency technology company, is now listed on the NEO Exchange. Tokens.com is available for trading under the symbol NEO:COIN.

NEO is pleased to announce that Tokens.com (the “Company”), a cryptocurrency technology company, is now listed on the NEO Exchange. Tokens.com is available for trading under the symbol NEO:COIN.

Tokens.com provides investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to the cryptocurrencies that power Decentralized Finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is achieved through Proof-of-Stake or Staking technology, the environmentally friendly alternative to crypto mining. The Company creates value for investors by earning Staking rewards and through the appreciation of its crypto assets used in the staking process.

Decentralized Finance is the new class of financial applications that are disrupting how financial services are delivered to consumers. Borrowing, lending, and trading are now able to function digitally without the need for third party intermediaries, and NFTs are redefining gaming, art, music, entertainment, and collectibles.

“Through our unique business plan, we’ve created significant shareholder value as a private entity,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and an experienced blockchain entrepreneur. “We’re now ready to bring our platform to a broader audience through a public listing on the NEO Exchange. We are impressed with the professionalism and innovation shown by the NEO team and are excited to partner with them on the next stage of our growth.”

The Tokens.com Board of Directors is comprised of several industry leaders, including the Company’s CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Kiguel; Fred Pye, the Executive Chairman and CEO of 3iQ Corp; Jimmy Vaiopoulos, the former CFO of Hut 8 Mining Corp; and Andrew D’Souza, the CEO and Co-Founder of Clearco.

“As the decentralized finance space continues to grow and drive change within the financial industry, it’s more important than ever for companies to list with a senior exchange that can support that growth,” added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Tokens.com is revolutionizing the crypto mining process, and as a tech-centric and innovative exchange, NEO is the perfect home for it. We look forward to providing increased liquidity, exposure, and visibility to Tokens.com and serving as a catalyst for their continued success.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:COIN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. The NEO Exchange is home to over 125 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO is a non-venture stock exchange and lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a Proof-of-Stake or Staking technology company that provides investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Staking rewards and cryptocurrencies. The company is ideal for investors who want exposure to the digital assets that power Decentralized Finance and non-fungible tokens without the burden of buying, managing, and securing digital assets themselves. Tokens.com creates value for its investors through earning staking yields and the appreciation of its digital asset inventory.

