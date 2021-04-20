Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update on its core drilling program. Initial observations are consistent with the objective of discovering a low-sulphidation epithermal mineral system at the Hot Springs Property.









Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (“Bald Eagle” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIG) is pleased to provide an update on its core drilling program. Initial observations are consistent with the objective of discovering a low-sulphidation epithermal mineral system at the Hot Springs Property. The analytical chemistry programs have been and/or are being carried out at American Assay Labs (“AAL”) of Sparks, Nevada and at ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratory (“ALS”) in Reno, Nevada. To expedite the receipt of full results and based on management’s view of the results, several laboratories have been used due to capacity constraints for gold sample analysis in the State of Nevada. This is due to the current intensity of exploration in the state.

Initial nearer-to-surface results have been received for the first hole drilled. The results are from the upper portion of HS-2020-03, from 64 feet (19.5 metres) to 216 feet (65.8 metres) depth. Precious metal values were encountered over a 118.7-foot (36.2 metre) interval, from 97.3 feet (29.7 metres) to 216 feet (65.8 metres), which averaged 0.646 grams per tonne gold with 1.57 grams per tonne silver. This included a higher-grade interval of 45.8-feet (14.0 metres), from 124.5 feet (37.9 metres) to 170.3 feet (51.9 metres), which averaged 0.996 grams per tonne gold with 1.90 grams per tonne silver. These results only cover the upper 216 feet (65.8 metres) of this 800-foot (243.8 metre) core hole. The current drill program has focused on investigating targets at more than twice the depth of previous drill campaigns. These results demonstrate strong correlation with historic drilling records and confirm the presence of disseminated gold above the target exploration zone.

Alteration in drill hole HS-2020-03 was observed to be strongest and best developed between 216 feet (65.8 metres) to 609 feet (185.6 metres). Significant thicknesses of pervasive argillic alteration are associated with faults and fractures and in sand dominant zones of the Harmony Formation. Most of the gold intervals are associated with a zone of iron-oxide-silica-clay vein stockwork. Alteration was varied but consisted dominantly of pervasive to vein halo argillic and silicification, quartz-sericite-pyrite, veining, and hornfel to skarnoid type alteration.

Abundant argillic alteration, silicification and sulphide mineralization were observed in considerable portions of the 6,403 feet (1,951 metres) of core drilled to date. A total of five holes were completed in the first phase of drilling.

Mr. Sidney Himmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: “The Company selected the Hot Springs Property based on the historic reports and potential for the discovery of an epithermal style gold deposit at depth. These observations are consistent with our exploration model for the property. These results and observations are positive for several reasons. First, the amount of rock alteration and silicification indicate the presence of a large epithermal system. Second, the grades in this shallow portion of the drill hole correlate with previously report results. Third, there has been excellent correlation between the geophysical anomalies and zones of alteration, brecciation, and sulfidation.”

Michael Feinstein, PhD, CPG, is the Qualified Person (Q.P.) responsible for the technical material contained in this document. All samples are collected and maintained in accordance with established QA/QC protocols. Analytical services reported in this press release were carried out by ALS Minerals, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 & ISO-9001:2008 accredited laboratory. American Assay Labs will complete the cutting, preparation, and assaying for the remaining four holes. American Assay Labs is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory.

The Hot Springs Property

The Hot Springs Property is a 50%-50% joint venture between the Company and Osgood Mountains Gold LLC. The Property consists of approximately 11,894 acres comprised of private mineral rights and unpatented federal lode mining federal claims. This location in north-central Nevada is located at the junction of the prolific Getchell Gold Trend and the northwestern Nevada Epithermal Province. Land Position is situated approximately 25 miles West of the Twin Creeks, Getchell and Pinson Mines and 30 miles East of the Sleeper Mine.

On March 5, 2021, the Company filed an NI43-101 compliant technical NI-43-101 report on the Property, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Hot Springs Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada” with an effective date of November 3, 2020. A set of historical data exists for 8,175 meters of drilling across 91 drill holes. The historic drill programs outlined a near surface zone of gold mineralization in an area with dimensions of approximately 1,200 metres by 400 metres. This area is known as the Dutch Flats Shear Zone.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company’s objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. The Company intends to, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts enhance resources. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

