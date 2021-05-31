Metamaterial Releases First Quarter 2021 Results

Metamaterial Inc. a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released first quarter 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under …

Metamaterial Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released first quarter 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

One-time non-cash loss on conversion of debt

In Q1 2021, the Company recorded a $50.1 million (55c per share) one-time, non-cash debt revaluation expense resulting from the conversion of $12.8 million of secured and unsecured debt of the Company into common stock at varying share prices of between $0.50 per share and $0.70 per share. These conversions were announced by the Company at varying dates during Q1 2021 and the creditors included Tom Welsh, Ann Lambert, Dicot Holdings, Lark Investments and BDC Capital. Typically, expenses booked in the profit and loss would flow to shareholder’s deficit thereby reducing overall shareholder’s equity. The accounting method chosen by the Company for its debt valuations provides, in part, that this non-cash expense be recorded in common stock to reflect the issuance of new shares to the creditors.

The accounting method described above resulted in the Company reporting, for the first time since becoming a public company, positive shareholder’s equity of $277,680 at the end of the quarter.

The conversions had the beneficial effect of significantly reducing the Company’s liabilities and eliminating broad-based security interests in all of the Company’s assets previously held by the creditors. The creditors exchanged their secured and unsecured debt for common stock of the Company at conversion prices that were established at the time the instruments were created and, at which time, represented a conversion above the then market price of the common stock. Had the Company been permitted to pay off the debts in cash at the time of conversion, fewer shares would have been required to be issued and a lower loss would have been recorded. However, the terms of the instruments prevented any pre-payment of the debts by the Company.

As a result of the above one-time non-cash loss on conversion of debt, the Q1 2021 net loss was $55,079,277, 60c per share on 91,277,328 weighted average shares, compared to a Q1:2020 net loss of $5,392,355, 12c per share on 46,587,115 weighted average shares. The total Q1:2021 revenue was $756,144, an increase of 26.5% compared to Q1:2020 revenue of $597,575.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Metamaterial Inc. Interim consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited) [expressed in Canadian dollars] As at March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 15,187,356 1,776,983 Restricted cash 1,000,000 – Grants receivable 378,058 417,442 Other receivables 175,074 50,330 Due from related party 61,199 – Inventory 429,026 589,977 Prepaid expenses 396,580 436,909 HST receivable 171,201 196,526 Total current assets 17,798,494 3,468,167 Intangible assets, net 5,657,677 5,699,626 Property and equipment, net 4,954,788 3,515,523 Right-of-use assets 1,554,995 337,441 Total non-current assets 12,167,460 9,552,590 Total assets 29,965,954 13,020,757 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency) Current Trade and other payables 3,787,844 3,743,783 Due to related party – 312,528 Current portion of long-term debt 1,185,756 369,921 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,442,747 1,578,676 Current portion of deferred government assistance 1,156,802 992,560 Secured convertible debentures – 7,060,493 Unsecured convertible promissory notes 13,307,966 1,531,960 Current portion of lease liabilities 286,279 192,001 Total current liabilities 22,167,394 15,781,922 Deferred revenue 875,868 1,023,835 Deferred government assistance 140,866 186,536 Deferred tax liability 347,865 404,947 Unsecured convertible debentures – 2,324,085 Funding obligation 1,026,686 989,128 Lease liabilities 1,373,733 152,506 Long-term debt 3,755,862 3,493,029 Total non-current liabilities 7,520,880 8,574,066 Total liabilities 29,688,274 24,355,988 Shareholders’ deficiency Common shares 100,351,896 34,248,734 Contributed surplus 6,305,182 5,804,292 Warrants 535,442 565,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 252,788 134,648 Deficit (107,167,628) (52,088,351) Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency) 277,680 (11,335,231) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficiency 29,965,954 13,020,757

Metamaterial Inc. Interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited) [expressed in Canadian dollars] Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 $ $ Product sales 27,955 2,615 Development revenue 728,189 594,960 Revenue, net 756,144 597,575 Cost of goods sold 508 1,121 Gross Profit 755,636 596,454 Expenses (income) Salaries and benefits 1,388,842 1,199,037 Depreciation and amortization 828,360 878,902 Impairment expense – – Travel and entertainment 4,516 72,237 Other expenses 339,235 137,528 Listing expenses – 3,353,512 Stock exchange fees 4,150 – Rent and utilities 81,017 116,212 Finance Income (806) (16,350) Finance costs 672,627 263,674 Consulting 451,776 216,959 Investor relations 128,761 19,506 Research and development 709,111 118,458 Professional fees 1,062,802 271,574 Share-based compensation expense 541,151 450,028 Unrealized gain on FVTPL liabilities (250,456) (335,259) Realized (gain) loss on FVTPL liabilities 50,067,114 128,653 Technology license fees 525 13,057 Realized foreign currency exchange loss 124,475 62,163 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 61,811 (850,982) Government assistance (323,074) (45,671) Other income (400) – 55,891,537 6,053,238 Net loss before tax (55,135,901) (5,456,784) Income tax recovery 56,624 64,429 Net loss for the period (55,079,277) (5,392,355) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income: Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 118,250 (634,668) Comprehensive loss for the period (54,961,027) (6,027,023) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.60) $ (0.12) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 91,277,328 46,587,115

Metamaterial Inc. Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) [expressed in Canadian dollars] Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (55,079,277) (5,392,355) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Non-cash finance income – (16,085) Non-cash finance costs 557,236 225,922 Deferred income tax recovery (56,624) (64,429) Depreciation and amortization 828,360 878,902 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 143,649 (900,091) Listing expenses – 3,353,512 Unrealized gain on FVTPL liabilities (250,455) (335,259) Realized loss on FVTPL liabilities 50,067,114 128,653 Change in deferred revenue 717,404 (104,305) Change in deferred government assistance (158,831) 144,196 Share-based compensation expense 541,151 450,028 Non-cash consulting – 30,000 Net change in non-cash working capital items (182,265) (2,110,991) Cash used in operating activities (2,872,538) (3,712,302) Investing activities Additions to intangible assets (52,902) (69,086) Additions to property and equipment (1,801,618) (309,851) Increase in restricted cash (1,000,000) – Reverse takeover, net cash – 4,174,979 Cash used in investing activities (2,854,520) 3,796,042 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 1,390,000 50,079 Repayment of long-term debt (17,856) (25,658) Proceeds from unsecured convertible promissory notes 17,704,800 – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 61,659 – Proceeds from exercise of warrants 60,657 – Net proceeds from units – 814,270 Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures – 450,000 Payment of lease liabilities (57,620) (25,988) Cash provided by financing activities 19,141,640 1,262,703 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,414,582 1,346,443 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,776,983 528,691 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,209) 10,768 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 15,187,356 1,885,902 Supplemental cash flow information Interest on debt paid 81,818 20,335

