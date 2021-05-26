A New Resource to Help Residents Combat Climate Change Through Individual and Collective Actions Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Company’s EcoCRED mobile application will be part of a pilot project partnering with The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County and …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Company’s EcoCRED mobile application will be part of a pilot project (“ Pilot Project ”) partnering with The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County and Pepco, to help the county’s residents reduce their carbon footprint and build eco-friendly habits. The initiative to provide Prince George’s County residents with EcoCRED as a means to improve sustainability habits is supported by Pepco, a local energy delivery company providing safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy service to approximately 894,000 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

EcoCRED is a sustainability platform aimed at empowering people to do more for the planet. Through its mobile application, EcoCRED estimates users’ daily carbon footprint based on data they input relating to where they live, how they commute, their heating and air conditioning habits, and the type of vehicle they drive. In the weeks prior to this announcement, functionality and data of EcoCRED was expanded to customize the application for residents of Prince George’s County.

This Pilot Project is aimed at advancing the mission of the Department of Parks and Recreation to conserve and protect the natural spaces and species in the county through sustainable practices. Residents will be able to use the EcoCRED App to track simple daily habits that have the potential to make a significant difference. Furthermore, the EcoCRED App will enable residents to measure, trace and reduce their carbon footprint and obtain carbon credits that can offset the impact on the planet and help bring powerful sustainable initiatives (like wind farms) to life. Residents of Prince George’s County will be joining over 40,000 EcoCRED members who, together, have reduced over 4,000,000 pounds of carbon emissions through their usage of the platform.

“The EcoCRED App is designed to help those who think individuals cannot make a difference realize that small, consistent actions by individuals can make a big difference for our planet,” noted Suman Pushparajah, COO of Facedrive. “Facedrive and EcoCRED were both founded on a powerful vision of building a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities. We are pleased to be part of this rollout. Supporting our planet is not an option. It is each and everyone’s duty.”

“When each of us makes small changes in our daily routine, using tools like EcoCRED, we build habits that help reduce our ecological footprint,” said Bill Tyler, Director of the M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation. “The EcoCred App will provide residents with information on the Department’s sustainability efforts and events, and how they can take part.”

“At Pepco, we are committed to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities,” said William Ellis, Pepco Region Vice President. “We are pleased to recognize the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation for its longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability and look forward to partnering with the Department to provide information and resources, such as EcoCRED, to advance more sustainable communities.”

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business. Facedrive’s service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States. For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (for example, those related to the success of the Pilot Project) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

