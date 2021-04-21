Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its food delivery vertical Facedrive Foods is steadily growing with total customer delivery orders exceeding 5,000 per day during mid-April 2021, demonstrating a 5% month-over-month growth since February 2021. Restaurant partners are now nearing 5,000, with over 6,800 drivers and 280,000 active users registered on a …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its food delivery vertical Facedrive Foods is steadily growing with total customer delivery orders exceeding 5,000 per day during mid-April 2021, demonstrating a 5% month-over-month growth since February 2021. Restaurant partners are now nearing 5,000, with over 6,800 drivers and 280,000 active users registered on a platform that is operational in 19 cities across Canada. Service areas now include Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Kingston, London, Edmonton, Halifax and other locations. In several markets, Facedrive has recently added multiethnic delivery services, which has significantly contributed to achieving these growth results. For example, in London, ON, order count had increased by 392% within just three weeks of the multiethnic deliveries launch, and in Scarborough, ON, it has grown by 118% over the month of March.

Facedrive Foods continues to capitalize on the shift in commerce patterns and consumer behavior that has taken place during the pandemic. As store fronts and restaurants in many regions continue to limit their offerings to take out and delivery services, volumes of orders made through online on-demand food delivery platforms continue on a growth trajectory. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding that companies do business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The tandem of these two trends has played strongly into the Facedrive Foods’ playbook and growth strategy. In addition, the ethnically diverse North American market continues to demonstrate increasing demand for national cuisines, adding to the positive factors that provide a strong tail-wind for Facedrive Foods.

Furthermore, Facedrive Foods continues growing its grocery delivery service connecting multiethnic supermarkets and convenience stores with the end customer. Another popular and key differentiating feature is its increasingly extended delivery radius, which enables service access for residents in remote areas who often find themselves underserved by conventional providers. In order to meet growing demand for these various responsible food delivery services, the platform has developed ambitious additional service extension and geographical expansion plans which will be announced shortly.

Facedrive Foods prides itself on supporting local businesses, as well as women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Through its social and marketing campaigns, Facedrive Foods helps such businesses raise awareness about challenges that still exist in the industry and share success stories to enable entrepreneurs to reach wider audiences and empower them to dream big. For example, in the month of March, Facedrive Foods prepared a campaign dedicated to women in the restaurant industry in conjunction with celebrations of International Women’s Day.

“It is an honor for us to be connecting an increasing number of restaurant partners with our growing user base. We encourage our customers to stay tuned for upcoming announcements of new partnerships and service areas. Just like before, all our offerings will continue to be centered around the safety and well-being of our customers and driver partners, and will be offered in the spirit of supporting local businesses and giving back to the community,” said Di Han, General Manager of Facedrive Foods.

