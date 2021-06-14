Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks issues an exclusive Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast interview with Stephen Kukucha, newly appointed Director to dynaCERT Inc. .From dynaCERT Inc. recent news: “Stephen is an investor, lawyer and corporate advisor who brings over 20 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the Hydrogen …

Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues an exclusive Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast interview with Stephen Kukucha, newly appointed Director to dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ).

From dynaCERT Inc. recent news: “Stephen is an investor, lawyer and corporate advisor who brings over 20 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the Hydrogen and Clean Technology Industry to his role as a Director of dynaCERT. Stephen is currently a partner at PacBridge Partners (www.pacbridgepartners.com) which provides early-stage and growth capital to companies seeking to build and scale their business, including environmental technology.”

When asked how he got involved with dynaCERT Inc, Stephen said, “I got to know Jean-Pierre Colin (Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc.) while we were advocating with the Federal Government for financing mechanisms, including flow-through shares. He and I shared a passion for the cleantech sector. The more I learned about dynaCERT, I saw that it’s really in an interesting place in the cleantech ecosystem.”

“It’s at the commercialization stage and making a difference now. There’s a real market opportunity for its products and technology. It’s not just an R&D company; it’s obviously doing R&D, but it’s got an opportunity to clearly penetrate the market and make a difference.”

“The challenge for the company is to obviously increase its sales and there’s a billion engines worldwide and lots of markets, including logistics, trucking transportation, small, medium and large-sized diesels. While we transition into a net- zero economy, those diesel engines will be around for a while. So, the question becomes, how do we make them cleaner? How do we take a diversified line of hydrogen products that dynaCERT has and use it in the aftermarket industry to help the transition?”

“Some of these sectors in mining, long-haul transport, rail. marine, even generators represent a opportunity globally. North America, South America, Europe, Africa; I think the penetration of this product is just starting, and once it gets real market traction, then dynaCERT can only grow up its leadership globally.”

Stephen has served on numerous industry boards throughout his career in Clean Technology and the New Hydrogen Economy. In Canada, he served as Vice-Chair, Fuel Cells Canada and Chair, Canadian Transportation Fuel Cell Alliance. Stephen is also a Board Member of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, SDTC, which is funded by the Canadian Federal government and invests in Clean Technology in Canada.

As well, Stephen led the External Affairs Group at Ballard Power Systems and co-founded both a renewable power company and two strategic advisory firms.

In the United States, Stephen served on the Steering Team & Planning Committee of the California Fuel Cell Partnership and was a Member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Advisory Panel of the US Department of Energy, Director of the National Hydrogen Association (U.S.) and also a Director of the US Fuel Cells Council.

