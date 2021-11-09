Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cronos Group Inc. complied with federal securities laws. On November 9, 2021, the Company filed a Form 8-K stating Cronos “will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021. The Company’s financial statements for this period should …

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) complied with federal securities laws. On November 9, 2021, the Company filed a Form 8-K stating Cronos “will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021. The Company’s financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon.” Cronos further disclosed that “the Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.” On this news, the price of the Company’s stock declined.

