Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, is expanding its Sunnyside brand in southwest Florida with a new store located at 8307 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota. Sunnyside Sarasota marks Cresco Labs’ 13 th Florida location and 45 th nationwide store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: Cresco Labs’ new ...

