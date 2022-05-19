Precious MetalsInvesting News

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its 2021 Climate Report , the Company's annual report prepared in alignment with the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change — from reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, to managing risks, to enhancing resilience within the Company and neighboring communities.

"Climate change, and its impact on our world, continues to be one of the greatest global challenges. It is our responsibility to work alongside government, investors and communities to effect change," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "Newmont is addressing these challenges by setting science-based emissions reduction targets and leveraging our size, scale and resources to build strategic alliances to develop future technologies. We are driven by our commitment to our purpose — to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."

Highlights from the Climate Report include:

  • Climate scenario analysis: Updates to the detailed climate risk scenarios and assumptions Newmont uses in understanding the risks associated with climate change on our business, strategies and financial resilience. Included in the updates is a new "Accelerated Response" scenario that includes an emissions trajectory consistent with limiting global temperature to 1.5 o C , which is in accordance with the International Energy Agency's World Energy Model Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario;
  • Pathways to achieving 2030 reduction targets and our 2050 goal to be carbon neutral: Newmont has set absolute and intensity-based targets with a reduction of 32% for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 30% for Scope 3 emissions by 2030, with the ultimate goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. In 2021, our 2030 targets were reviewed and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The report provides pathways for achieving those targets, including potential investments into renewable energy projects and converting power purchase agreements to reduce emissions by more than one million tons of carbon per year. The report further examines the technology focus areas and partnerships necessary to help us achieve our 2050 goal; and
  • Energy and emissions performance: Site-level and consolidated data for 2021, along with trailing five-year data are included in the report to provide clarity on our consumption of both fuels and energy, as well as progress toward our targets.

Newmont's Climate Report complements our recently published 2021 Sustainability Report and reinforces our commitment to provide stakeholders with a transparent and detailed look at our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and practices. An executive summary of the Climate Report and Sustainability Report is also available on Newmont's website .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Extends Revolving Credit Facility and Establishes Sustainability-Linked Metrics

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has completed an amendment and restatement of the company's undrawn $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, including an extension of the termination date by one year to May 2027, replacement of LIBOR with SOFR as the floating rate mechanism related to the interest rate for any US dollar funds drawn down, and the establishment of sustainability-linked metrics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CARTIER RESOURCES INC.

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced that it has agreed to subscribe for 14,000,000 units ("Units") of Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.13 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,820,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Cartier (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Cartier (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the private placement. Closing is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Timberline Resources

Timberline Drills More High-Grade Gold in the Water Well Zone, Eureka Project, Nevada

Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS);(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two more core holes from the 2021 drilling program at its 100%-controlled Eureka Project in Nevada. These are the final outstanding assays from the drill program, and they include one core hole in the Water Well Zone (WWZ) and the completed silver and multielement data from core hole BHSE-206C - totaling 861 meters of drilling.

The results from BHSE-192C confirm a significant zone of strong gold grades in the WWZ between drill holes BHSE-220C and BHSE-212C, which were reported during the first quarter (see Figure 1 and Company news releases dated February 24 and March 9, 2022). Highlights of the mineralization in BHSE-192C include:

Keep reading...Show less
5 Basic Facts About Gold

5 Basic Facts About Gold

Gold has diverse uses, and throughout history it has been widely used in art, jewelry and technology.

But the precious metal has also long been considered a safe haven, and as a result many investors turn towards it during tough political and economic times. Physical gold bullion coins are a common way to get exposure, but other ways to jump into the space are exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold futures, options and gold company stocks.

Gold is arguably a solid long-term investment, so those new to the sector will be curious to know more about the yellow metal before jumping into the market. Here are five basic facts about gold that all investors should know.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Mines CEO Derek Macpherson

Gold79 Mines CEO Derek Macpherson: Exploration in Arizona and Nevada

Gold79 Mines CEO: We very much believe in the potential of Gold79 is and how good our projects are.youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, following recent positive operational updates.

First Quarter Highlights (all figures in US$000's unless stated otherwise)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×