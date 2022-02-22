Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newmont Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, payable on March 24, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and ...

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, payable on March 24, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," and "will." Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividends. Investors are cautioned that the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. Future dividends are assessed on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Other than the fourth quarter dividend announced above, future dividends have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. An annualized dividend has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends, including annualized payouts and dividend yields, are "forward-looking statements" and non-binding. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such dividend plans at any time without prior notice. Investors are reminded that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including, without limitation, risks in connection with the operations, cash flow and results of the Company relating to the uncertain duration, scope and effect of COVID-19. Uncertainties relating to COVID-19 and other variants of COVID, include, without limitation, changing restrictions on the mining industry in certain the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and business operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities, and the availability and impact of vaccines). No guarantees can be made that the Company will be able to maintain the same dividend level in the future. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

___________________________________

1 See cautionary statement for additional information.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone 303.837.5159 courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton 303.837.5468 daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eight additional scout drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade vein intersections along an 800 m open ended strike zone, following the success of three initial scout drill holes reported in September 2021 (see Japan Gold news release September 14, 2021). The Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, which contains the Ryuo Prospect, is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance (Figure 1).

Highlights: Drill holes IKDD21-004 to IKDD21-011 all successfully intersected gold-mineralized vein structures including the following notable results (all intervals are down-hole lengths):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8), is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target where multiple holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization on its targeting of additional ore shoots around the past-producing mine. Strong intercepts, including 9.0 gt over 7.39 metres illustrate the expansion potential of near mine mineralization. The high-grade mine operated in the early 1980's with a cut-off grade of 10 gt gold, leaving substantial upside for additional expansion. The Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources Premier Mill, and 35 north of the town of Stewart, BC .

"Strong intercepts continue to underpin our belief that the near mine exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine has the potential to develop a substantial high-grade resource adjacent to existing mine underground workings." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke . "Drilling around this underexplored deposit and the ability to leverage the existing historic data, offers us tremendous value on our path towards defining a road accessible 1M+ ounce resource."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Extensive lithium targets identified at Lalla Rookh Project – Pilbara, WA

Helibornemappingandsamplingprogramsettocommenceinthecomingweekstoevaluatelarge-scalestructuresconsideredprospectiveforlithium-caesium-tantalum(LCT)pegmatites

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI; "Kairos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has identified a series of significant large-scale Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets prospective for lithium mineralisation within its 100%-owned Lalla Rookh Project, located in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
small gold nugget on map of australia

Canaccord Analyst: Gold Sector Volatility Presents “Good Value” Opportunity

Commodities such as lithium and copper enjoyed significant price growth in 2021. However, this wasn't the case for gold, even though it traditionally performs positively amid uncertainty.

Following 2020’s record-setting performance, which saw gold reach an all-time high of more than AU$2,840 per ounce, the precious metal slid lower last year and then moved sideways for the rest of the 12 month period.

The yellow metal does remain at historically high levels, but as Paul Howard, mining analyst at Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF,OTC Pink:CCORF), pointed out, there's a major discrepancy right now between what the gold price is doing and what's happening in the corresponding equity space.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×