Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," and "will." Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividends. Investors are cautioned that the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. Future dividends are assessed on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Other than the first quarter dividend announced above, future dividends have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. An annualized dividend has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends, including annualized payouts and dividend yields, are "forward-looking statements" and non-binding. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such dividend plans at any time without prior notice. Investors are reminded that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including, without limitation, risks in connection with the operations, cash flow and results of the Company relating to the uncertain duration, scope and effect of COVID-19. Uncertainties relating to COVID-19 and other variants of COVID, include, without limitation, changing restrictions on the mining industry in certain the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and business operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities, and the availability and impact of vaccines). No guarantees can be made that the Company will be able to maintain the same dividend level in the future. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone 303.837.5159 courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton 303.837.5468 daniel.horton@newmont.com

