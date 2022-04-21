Newmont Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash ...

