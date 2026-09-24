Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its third quarter 2026 results after North American markets close on Thursday, October 22, 2026 . A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day , which is 8:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, October 23, 2026 . A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont's Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/914321545
Analyst Registration for Q&A: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/914321545?pwd=VzqX5w2Z

The webcast materials will be available Thursday, October 22, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver and molybdenum, providing the metals the world needs for today and tomorrow. Founded in 1921 and publicly traded since 1925, Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. At Newmont, our purpose is to unearth value sustainably and advance lives. To learn more, visit http://www.newmont.com .

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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