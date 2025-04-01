Newmont Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its first quarter 2025 results after North American markets close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 . A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day , which is 7:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 . A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

628388

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

307601

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/482927766

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, April 23, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold Company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

______________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Lijek
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Newmont CorporationNEMNYSE:NEMGold Investing
NEM
The Conversation (0)

Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company's operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). Assay results for hole BETFD23D015 include 5.04 gt Au over 20.85 m within the near-surface oxide domain from 18.65 m depth, including two higher-grade subintervals grading 13.34 gt Au over 2.30 m and 11.47 gt Au over 2.05 m. A zone of gold mineralization was also encountered deeper within the sulphide domain of the host breccia unit, grading 0.44 gt Au over 28.55 m from 107.85 m depth, and including a subinterval of 1.38 gt Au over 6.15 m. The 2023 diamond drilling also encountered a second breccia unit approximately 30 to 50 m north of the main gold bearing breccia, with the potential for near-surface gold mineralization in the oxide portion of this breccia remaining untested.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole BETFD23D014, including a higher-grade subinterval of 5.03 gt Au over 25 m, which significantly expanded the width of the near surface high-grade gold zone to the south. Results for hole BETFD23D012 and partial results for hole BETFD23D013 were announced previously on September 7, 2023, highlighted by 3.38 gt Au over 53.0m from 7.3m depth in BETFD23D013. Results for hole BETFD23D015 remain pending but are expected to be received and announced in the near future.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 gt Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 gt Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 gt Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 gt Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Betty Ford and Vertigo (Figure 1) are located approximately 65 km southeast and 30 km northeast respectively from the Company's flagship White Gold Project in west-central Yukon, Canada, which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Notes Unusual Trading Activity and the Development of its New Website

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Notes Unusual Trading Activity and the Development of its New Website

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that there has been unusual trading activity of its common shares that appeared to initiate on March 27, 2025 and appears to have occurred on each subsequent TSX-V trading day to current day. The recent stock trading activity does not reflect the health of our business or the recent significant value added assets to the property portfolio and adds to the previous undervaluation of the assets that were noted in a research report completed by Fundamental Research Corporation (see CMC Metals Ltd. press release - January 15, 2025). Management considers that some recent market transactions of its common shares could be an organized type of short selling tactic as we cannot determine any other explanation for the unusual downside trading activity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its Lammerlaw Project in New Zealand. The drill program is Phase 1 of a two-phase program to test nine high-priority targets identified through extensive geochemical surveys, geological mapping, and geophysical data interpretation.

Keep reading...Show less
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Fear Trade in Play — Make Sure You've Got Gold, Silver

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on a wide array of hot topics, including gold's historic price rise, inflation and the ongoing tariff situation

In his view, it's more important than ever for investors to have hard assets in their portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

Gold has continued to perform exceptionally well in 2025 and even broke through the AU$5,000 per ounce mark for the first time on April 1, when it reached a new all-time high of AU$5,034.

Markets have experienced significant volatility since the start of US President Donald Trump’s term. Tariff threats have created unease among US allies attempting to avoid a full-scale trade war with the world’s largest economy.

The rising gold price also coincides with increasing tensions in the Middle East, where attacks against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified. These and other circumstances have prompted investors to seek the safe haven of gold, leading the yellow metal to repeatedly hit new record-high prices throughout the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver

Rio Silver


Keep reading...Show less
New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG)

New Murchison Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Precious Metals Investing

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

×