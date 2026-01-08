New Year, New You: Walmart Launches Better Care Services and Rolls Back Prices on 1,000+ Wellness Essentials

Walmart is starting the new year by making healthcare easier and more affordable with the launch of Better Care Services . This one-stop digital destination is designed to help empower millions of customers to take control of their health journeys with ease, transparency and confidence.

"We know that when heath care feels hard, many people don't get the care they need. We can fix that," said Kevin Host, senior vice president, health and wellness, pharmacy. "Better Care Services is about making wellness simple and affordable to fit into your life; we're removing barriers so more people can get the care they deserve, right when they need it."

Through Better Care Services customers gain instant access to a curated network of third-party providers for urgent care and behavioral health, as well access to LillyDirect . Once a same-day consultation is complete, Walmart's flexible pickup and delivery options, including free delivery for Walmart+ members, help customers get their prescriptions and over-the-counter needs through a health journey that starts and ends at Walmart. Beginning Jan. 15, customers can access a limited-time $15 discount on select telehealth services with participating providers.

Because good nutrition is one of the best ways to protect and improve health, the platform also features Walmart's Nutrition Hub , powered by Walmart's Everyday Health Signals℠, an opt-in, AI-driven experience that delivers personalized food and recipe recommendations to support healthier, budget-friendly choices.

To help customers act on their health goals, Walmart is also rolling back prices on more than 1,000 wellness-focused items. The rollbacks span food, supplements, over-the-counter products and fitness essentials, delivering meaningful savings at a time when nearly 60% of Walmart shoppers say saving money is a top priority.

Walmart continues to expand its wellness assortment with new products across categories, including Lemme vitamins & supplements, BelliWelli Fiber gummies, David high-protein bars, Seven Sundays granola, Oikos Pro Fusion drinks and Oura rings.

Customers can also explore more than 400 affordable "New Year reset" recipes online , plus expanded options for popular specialty diets like keto, high-protein and gluten-free. Walmart launched bettergoods, a quality, chef-inspired new private brand, which includes a line of plant-based and "made without" items, with 70% of the items under $5, and recently announced plans to remove synthetic dyes and certain preservatives and fat substitutes from all of its Walmart food private brands by next January.

Walmart's wellness commitment extends into local communities. On Saturday, Jan. 24, Walmart will host its annual Wellness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide, offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations and wellness consultations. For more than a decade, Walmart has been hosting Wellness Events, delivering more than 5 million free screenings in communities across the country.

"Whether it's the care you access, the food you buy or the products you rely on, our goal is to make wellness easier," said Ralph Clare, senior vice president, health and wellness merchandising. "Customers should not have to choose between convenience, affordability and care, and at Walmart, they don't have to."

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart

press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

WalmartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Hand changing blocks from 2025 to 2026 above the word "review."

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Mining and Energy Projects

2025 was a relatively healthy and stable year for investment in Australia’s mining and energy sectors.According to a recently published report from the country's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, a total of 21 projects worth AU$11 billion were completed this past year, while 72... Keep Reading...
Compass pointing to "invest" with a Canadian flag sphere at the center.

Fraser Institute: Policy Uncertainty Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Canada is undermining its resource sector advantages as persistent policy uncertainty continues to erode investor confidence across large parts of the country, according to new commentary from the Fraser Institute.Julio Mejía, a policy analyst, and Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resources... Keep Reading...
Calculator, tax form, pen and Australian dollars with "taxes" spelled in wooden blocks.

Mining Industry Opposes Proposed Australian Hybrid Corporate Tax System

The Australian government's Productivity Commission is proposing a hybrid corporate tax system in accordance with the Productivity Commission Act 1998.In a report called “Creating a More Dynamic and Resilient Economy Inquiry,” the commission says that the key levers the government has to improve... Keep Reading...
Yellow road sign shaped like arrow that says: "Stock Exchange Santa Claus Rally."

What is the Santa Claus Rally and Has it Arrived?

As investors bask in festive cheer, the holiday season may signal the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally.The Santa Claus rally is a period between the final trading days of December and the first days of January when stocks tend to climb. While this seasonal uptick isn’t guaranteed,... Keep Reading...
Digital display showing ASX with a green upward triangle indicator.

Top 5 Australian Mining News Stories of 2025

From boardroom decisions to billion-dollar buildouts, 2025 was a defining year for Australian mining companies as they navigated changes in the global landscape.Escalating trade tensions, shifting US tariff policies and heightened geopolitical risk reshaped export strategies and investor... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 19, 2025. Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 décembre 2025.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Related News

nickel investing

Global Nickel Market Recalibrates After Explosive Trading Week

Rare Earth Investing

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Base Metals Investing

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target