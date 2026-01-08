New Year, New You: Walmart Launches Better Care Services and Rolls Back Prices on 1,000+ Wellness Essentials

Walmart is starting the new year by making healthcare easier and more affordable with the launch of Better Care Services . This one-stop digital destination is designed to help empower millions of customers to take control of their health journeys with ease, transparency and confidence.
"We know that when heath care feels hard, many people don't get the care they need. We can fix that," said Kevin Host, senior vice president, health and wellness, pharmacy. "Better Care Services is about making wellness simple and affordable to fit into your life; we're removing barriers so more people can get the care they deserve, right when they need it."
Through Better Care Services customers gain instant access to a curated network of third-party providers for urgent care and behavioral health, as well access to LillyDirect . Once a same-day consultation is complete, Walmart's flexible pickup and delivery options, including free delivery for Walmart+ members, help customers get their prescriptions and over-the-counter needs through a health journey that starts and ends at Walmart. Beginning Jan. 15, customers can access a limited-time $15 discount on select telehealth services with participating providers.
Because good nutrition is one of the best ways to protect and improve health, the platform also features Walmart's Nutrition Hub , powered by Walmart's Everyday Health Signals℠, an opt-in, AI-driven experience that delivers personalized food and recipe recommendations to support healthier, budget-friendly choices.
To help customers act on their health goals, Walmart is also rolling back prices on more than 1,000 wellness-focused items. The rollbacks span food, supplements, over-the-counter products and fitness essentials, delivering meaningful savings at a time when nearly 60% of Walmart shoppers say saving money is a top priority.
Walmart continues to expand its wellness assortment with new products across categories, including Lemme vitamins & supplements, BelliWelli Fiber gummies, David high-protein bars, Seven Sundays granola, Oikos Pro Fusion drinks and Oura rings.
Customers can also explore more than 400 affordable "New Year reset" recipes online , plus expanded options for popular specialty diets like keto, high-protein and gluten-free. Walmart launched bettergoods, a quality, chef-inspired new private brand, which includes a line of plant-based and "made without" items, with 70% of the items under $5, and recently announced plans to remove synthetic dyes and certain preservatives and fat substitutes from all of its Walmart food private brands by next January.
Walmart's wellness commitment extends into local communities. On Saturday, Jan. 24, Walmart will host its annual Wellness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide, offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations and wellness consultations. For more than a decade, Walmart has been hosting Wellness Events, delivering more than 5 million free screenings in communities across the country.
"Whether it's the care you access, the food you buy or the products you rely on, our goal is to make wellness easier," said Ralph Clare, senior vice president, health and wellness merchandising. "Customers should not have to choose between convenience, affordability and care, and at Walmart, they don't have to."
