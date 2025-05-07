New survey: 1 in 3 women have not talked to their doctor about heart health, the #1 killer of women

New survey: 1 in 3 women have not talked to their doctor about heart health, the #1 killer of women

Star Jones , award winning television personality & women's heart health advocate,   helps kick off heart health conversations this Mother's Day with the Medtronic 'Letter to My Mother' campaign

A new Medtronic-sponsored survey of women ages 30-50 reveals a significant gap in awareness and discussion around heart health among women and their mother-figures. Despite cardiovascular disease being the #1 killer of women in the U.S. many women are still unaware of the risk and the importance of heart health.

The survey, endorsed by WomenHeart and conducted by Wakefield Research, found that nearly half of women (45%) were more likely to discuss sensitive topics such as politics, money, or relationships with their mother or grandmother before discussing family heart health history, despite the fact that as much as half of the risk for heart disease is hereditary.

For more than a century, heart disease has remained the leading cause of death in women, accounting for more deaths than all cancers combined. Yet, when it comes to serious heart concerns, women are up to 35% less likely to be treated with proven, minimally invasive solutions for heart valve failure than men, and women account for more than half (52%) of deaths caused by high blood pressure. 1 Additionally, women often experience heart attack symptoms differently, and heart disease disproportionately impacts women of color, with 43% of Hispanic women and 59% of Black women experiencing some form of cardiovascular disease.

The Medtronic Letter to My Mother campaign encourages women to make heart health a priority, starting with a conversation with their mother, or a woman in their life, about family history, risk factors, and the signs and symptoms of heart disease. The campaign, part of the company's ongoing commitment to leading and advancing clinical research for women's health, seeks to close the gap in awareness of heart disease and risks—particularly heart valve failure and high blood pressure—in women.

"The U.S. is at a tipping point when it comes to women's health, and heart health remains the deadliest concern of all," said Nina Goodheart , senior vice president and president, Structural Heart & Aortic, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "At Medtronic, we're working relentlessly to ensure women receive personalized, evidence-based healthcare solutions, tailored to them. The launch of Letter to My Mother marks another step in our sustained commitment to improving health outcomes for all."

Results from the survey reveal a surprising disconnect between what women fear for their mothers or mother-figures as they age and the actual conversations happening around family health history:

  • More than half of women (53%) worry that as their mothers age, they will ignore symptoms or fail to inform them when something is wrong.
  • Yet, over half (56%) admit they have never discussed heart health with their mothers or other women in their family.
  • For those with a family history of heart disease, only one-third (35%) asked their doctor to assess their heart risk.
  • Only 44% of these same women actually talked about it with their mothers or mother-figures.

"As women, we are our own best advocates, but without the confidence, knowledge, or resources to discuss our health history, we are missing out on potential life-saving conversations," said Star Jones , attorney, award-winning television personality & longtime women's heart health advocate. "I come from a family with a long history of heart disease, yet this was rarely a topic we talked about. If only I had acknowledged my risk for heart disease earlier, I could've potentially addressed my concerns with my cardiologist sooner before it led to needing open-heart surgery. That is why I am speaking out now to get all women talking about this disease and how addressing symptoms could save their life – like it did for me."

The survey also revealed that personal heart health is often overlooked by women in the sandwich generation, the population of women who bear the weight of making healthcare decisions for their children, parents, and family members. Almost all (94%) of women surveyed are responsible for making health-related decisions for loved ones, but over 60% of women find it hard to make their own health a priority.

"As physicians, we know heart health is not one size fits all. Women have a unique experience with heart disease and risk factors - like high blood pressure during pregnancy which may be the first sign of chronic high blood pressure persisting throughout their lifespan," said Dr. Raven Voora , hypertension specialist and nephrologist at UNC Health. "Too often, I've seen women present with risk factors or early signs of heart disease that they put on the backburner behind care for children and loved ones - or these signs and symptoms get brushed off as stress or anxiety. This survey shows us that patients need increased awareness and discussion surrounding heart health and to make sure they pay attention to their heart health."

This May, during Women's Health Month and timed to Mother's Day – Medtronic encourages people to take the pledge to talk to their mother or the women in their life about heart health today. For every pledge, Medtronic will make a donation to a cause that advances women's heart health.

Visit Alettertomymother.com to take the pledge and learn more.

About the Medtronic Letter to My Mother Survey:  
Medtronic engaged Wakefield Research to conduct a nationally representative survey to gain insights into consumer perceptions and awareness of heart disease in women aged 30 through 50, targeted to the "daughters" who are sandwiched between taking care of their health, their children and parents. The survey was deployed among 1,000 U.S. women, ages 30 to 50, with a living mother and a living child, between March 13th and March 17th, 2025 , using an email invitation and an online survey.

Survey results are endorsed by WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, the nation's leading voice for women living with or at risk of heart disease. WomenHeart is dedicated to promoting awareness, advocacy, and support for women with heart disease, empowering them to take charge of their heart health and improve outcomes.

About the Medtronic Letter to My Mother Campaign:  
The Medtronic "Letter to My Mother" campaign aims to educate and close the gap in awareness of heart disease in women — the number one cause of death for more than a century. The campaign encourages people to start conversations with their mothers and loved ones about heart disease, including high blood pressure and heart valve failure, to better understand their family health history and risk factors. The campaign is part of the company's ongoing commitment to leading and advancing clinical research for women's health and was supported by the Medtronic Coronary & Renal Denervation and Structural Heart & Aortic businesses. To learn more about heart disease including signs, symptoms, treatment options and resources to start the conversation today, visit ALettertomyMother.com.

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Kimberly Powell
Public Relations
+1-202-498-2601

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

1 Caoimhe T Rice, Sophie Barnett, Shea P O'Connell, Enoch Akowuah, Clare E Appleby, John B Chambers, Benoy N Shah, Daniel J Blackman - Impact of gender, ethnicity and social deprivation on access to surgical or transcatheter aortic valve replacement in aortic stenosis: a retrospective database study in England: Open Heart 2023;10:e002373.

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-1-in-3-women-have-not-talked-to-their-doctor-about-heart-health-the-1-killer-of-women-302448627.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic plc.MDT:USNYSE:MDT:USMedical Device Investing
MDT:US
The Conversation (0)
Medtronic plc.

Medtronic plc.

One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic Affera pulsed field ablation technologies continue to demonstrate promising evidence for atrial fibrillation patients

Medtronic Affera pulsed field ablation technologies continue to demonstrate promising evidence for atrial fibrillation patients

  • One-year clinical trial data for the next-generation, investigational, Sphere-360™ single-shot PFA catheter show impressive safety, performance, and efficiency results for paroxysmal Afib
  • Dual-energy (RF/PF), focal Sphere-9™ catheter demonstrates efficacy for linear ablation in persistent AFib
  • Medtronic continues legacy of leadership in innovation, showcasing arrhythmia management portfolio at Heart Rhythm Society annual meeting

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced positive clinical outcomes from two studies in atrial fibrillation (AFib) patients treated with the Affera™ family of technologies, including the next-generation Sphere-360™ single-shot pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter and the groundbreaking Sphere-9™ combination mapping and dual-energy focal PFA catheter. Data were presented in High Impact Science Sessions at the Heart Rhythm Society 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego ; the Sphere-360 study was simultaneously published in the Heart Rhythm Journal .

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Sphere-360 Study Safety and Performance

Sphere-360 is an investigational, first-of-its-kind, single-shot PFA mapping and ablation catheter for treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF). Results for Sphere-360 at one year, in a prospective, single-arm, multi-center trial performed in European centers, demonstrated freedom from arrhythmia recurrence in 88% of patients, with chronically durable pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) in 98% of targeted veins and no reported safety events in a sub-group treated with the most optimized waveform. The Sphere-360 catheter has a large, conformable lattice design that can be modified into various shapes, is seamlessly integrated with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System and utilizes an 8.5 Fr sheath – the smallest in any single-shot PFA technology.

"The Affera technology is a sophisticated ecosystem, including an advanced, intuitive mapping system and catheters that are seamlessly integrated to offer treatment options for different cardiac arrhythmias. It is encouraging to see the promising results for Sphere-360, which can easily create circumferential lesions without the need for catheter rotation," said Vivek Reddy , M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City . "The study results showed Sphere-360 has a promising safety and performance profile with zero serious adverse events observed. Upon approval, Sphere-360 will be a valuable addition to Medtronic's Affera system, which has been a game changer for Afib treatment and physician workflow."

Medtronic intends to begin its U.S. pivotal trial for the Sphere-360 catheter later this calendar year. Worldwide, Sphere-360 is currently investigational and not approved for sale or distribution.

Sphere-9 for Linear Ablation

Additionally, in a sub-analysis from the Sphere Per-AF IDE study , results demonstrated that the Sphere-9 catheter can be used safely and effectively to create linear lesions in persistent AF patients. Linear ablation is often used in conjunction with PVI to improve the chances of restoring a normal heart rhythm without recurrence in persistent AF patients. The Sphere Per-AF IDE study evaluated the safety, efficacy and efficiency of Affera and Sphere-9 in persistent AF and led to the FDA approval of Affera in October 2024 .

"True to our Medtronic mission for patients and legacy of innovation, we are delivering our best-in-class technologies to physicians and improving care for AFib patients, and we are not slowing down," said Rebecca Seidel , president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business at Medtronic, which is part of the Cardiovascular portfolio. "These results signify another step forward and energize us as we continue to earn and build our leadership position in electrophysiology every day."

Medtronic is the only company with two PFA offerings for physicians and patients. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) and is now available in more than 30 countries. The Affera system together with the Sphere-9 catheter enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can used with an 8.5Fr sheath. Affera is available in Europe , Australia and New Zealand , with global expansion ongoing.

AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. 1 Afib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxysmal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases 2-5 .

For more information on the Affera PFA system and the Sphere-9 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

  1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
  2. Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
  3. Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
  4. Wolf PA , Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
  5. Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126

Dr. Reddy is a paid consultant for Medtronic.

Contacts:
Leslie Williamson
Public Relations
+1-612-227-5099

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-affera-pulsed-field-ablation-technologies-continue-to-demonstrate-promising-evidence-for-atrial-fibrillation-patients-302439006.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medtronic Expand URO U.S. clinical trial meets safety and effectiveness primary endpoints for Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic Expand URO U.S. clinical trial meets safety and effectiveness primary endpoints for Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Largest multi-center prospective Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study for multi-port robotic-assisted urologic surgery   in the U.S. presented as a late-breaker at the American Urologic Association annual meeting

Company confirms Hugo RAS system submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Expand URO Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, the largest such study for robotic-assisted urologic surgery ever conducted, met both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints. The prospective, multi-center, single-arm IDE study included 137 patients who underwent urologic procedures using the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medtronic receives FDA approval for smallest-diameter, lumenless defibrillation lead, the OmniaSecure lead and announces investigational clinical study results

Medtronic receives FDA approval for smallest-diameter, lumenless defibrillation lead, the OmniaSecure lead and announces investigational clinical study results

Adding to the Medtronic portfolio of catheter-based lead solutions, the novel OmniaSecure defibrillation lead allows for precise delivery and placement in the right ventricle

Heart Rhythm 2025: Late-breaking clinical study results evaluating the OmniaSecure lead for investigational use in the LBBAP location show high defibrillation success

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medtronic advances Abbott CGM partnership with FDA submission of interoperable insulin pump

Medtronic advances Abbott CGM partnership with FDA submission of interoperable insulin pump

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has submitted 510(k) applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance for an interoperable pump. FDA clearance of this pump would pave the way for system integration with a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor based on Abbott's most advanced CGM platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

The submissions included a 510(k) application for its MiniMed™ 780G pump as an alternate controller enabled (ACE) insulin pump and a separate 510(k) application for its SmartGuard™ algorithm as an interoperable automated glycemic controller (iAGC).

"We understand how meaningful these advancements are, and we're working with urgency to bring enhanced CGM options to our customers," said Que Dallara, EVP & president, Medtronic Diabetes. "This collaboration with Abbott marks an important step forward in providing innovative solutions and more choice for our customers."

This milestone follows the announcement last August that the companies will collaborate on an integrated system based on Abbott's most advanced CGM platform. Abbott will supply Medtronic with a CGM that will work exclusively with Medtronic smart dosing devices and software across both automated insulin delivery and smart multiple daily injections systems. These systems, including the Abbott CGM, will be sold exclusively by Medtronic.

More details will be shared when FDA clearance is secured.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to alleviate the burden of diabetes by empowering individuals to live life on their terms, with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the partnership between Medtronic and Abbott, strategic and other potential benefits of the partnership, Abbott's products and product candidates, and other statements about Medtronic managements' future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, and other risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document, and Medtronic undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements except to the extent required by law.

Contacts:
Janet Cho
Public Relations
+1-818-403-7028

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-advances-abbott-cgm-partnership-with-fda-submission-of-interoperable-insulin-pump-302437337.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orchestra BioMed Announces AVIM Therapy-Focused Satellite Symposium at HRS 2025 Annual Meeting

Orchestra BioMed Announces AVIM Therapy-Focused Satellite Symposium at HRS 2025 Annual Meeting

  • FDA recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation to AVIM therapy for use in patients with uncontrolled hypertension at increased cardiovascular risk
  • HRS Satellite Symposium will feature leading experts in electrophysiology, hypertension management and heart failure
  • Presentations will detail clinical results from prior studies demonstrating AVIM therapy's ability to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce systolic blood pressure, as well as improve cardiac function
  • Symposium will also feature presentation on the BACKBEAT global pivotal study Orchestra BioMed is currently enrolling in strategic collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced it will host an industry-sponsored satellite symposium at the Heart Rhythm Society ("HRS") 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place April 24–27, 2025, in San Diego, California featuring recent advancements in the Company's atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy program. The April 25 th 6:45 am PT symposium titled " The Future of Cardiac Pacing: Unlocking the Potential of Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy " will convene leading electrophysiologists, hypertension and heart failure specialists to discuss the unmet need in hypertension, AVIM therapy mechanism of action, and growing body of clinical evidence supporting this novel therapy for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension who have increased cardiovascular risk with or without an indication for a pacemaker.

Keep reading...Show less
Orchestra BioMed Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AVIM Therapy

Orchestra BioMed Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AVIM Therapy

  • Breakthrough Device Designation ("BDD") applies to an estimated U.S. population of over 7.7 million patients with uncontrolled hypertension and increased cardiovascular risk
  • BDD also encompasses pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension who are the focus of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study Orchestra BioMed is currently enrolling in strategic collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT)
  • BDD status provides accelerated FDA engagement and reviews for AVIM therapy; it also supports potential pathways to secure higher reimbursement for AVIM-enabled devices in the future

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Device Designation ("BDD") for atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy.

Specifically, the BDD is for an implantable system (i.e., a pacemaker) to deliver AVIM therapy using conduction system pacing to reduce blood pressure in patients with increased ten-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease ("ASCVD") risk, preserved left ventricular systolic function, and uncontrolled hypertension, despite the use of anti-hypertensive medications or in patients who may have intolerance to anti-hypertensive medications. Orchestra BioMed estimates that there are over 7.7 million patients in the U.S. that meet the criteria for the BDD for AVIM therapy. AVIM therapy is currently being evaluated under an FDA investigational device exemption ("IDE") in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study which is being conducted by Orchestra BioMed in collaboration with Medtronic. The BACKBEAT pivotal study is enrolling pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of anti-hypertensive medication, a key subpopulation under the BDD for which Orchestra BioMed believes AVIM therapy may offer optimal clinical benefit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Related News

Gold Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Gold Investing

Pause in Trading

×