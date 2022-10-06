Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Randomized clinical trial of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) shows FreeStyle Libre 2 leads to significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels at 24 weeks in people with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control 1
  • People using the FreeStyle Libre technology had average HbA1c levels a significant 0.5% lower than those using SMBG at the end of the study period 1
  • The FreeStyle Libre 2 system use was also linked to improvements in overall satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring 1

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine finds that for adults with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 2 glucose monitoring system provided significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), which were sustained for the study duration of 24 weeks.1 Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was also linked to improvements in participant-reported quality of life outcomes, including overall satisfaction and reduction in burden associated with glucose monitoring.

FreeStyle Libre 2

After six months, people who used the FreeStyle Libre 2 system reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of 0.8% (8.7% to 7.9%). 1 Lowering HbA1c by this amount can decrease the risk of developing diabetes complication in the future. In comparison, people using SMBG reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of only 0.2% (8.5% to 8.3%). 1

HbA1c provides an estimate of average glucose levels over the preceding three months and is the standard measurement of glycemic control for people with diabetes. 2 Increased HbA1c is associated with a greater risk of developing complications related to diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and eye problems. 3

"Continuous glucose monitoring has been a critical tool for people living with diabetes, both to avoid painful fingersticks and to help manage glucose levels," said study author Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna from the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust. "This data adds to the growing body of evidence that demonstrates the technology helps bring HbA1c levels closer to the target range, which ultimately decreases risks of further complications."

The trial included 156 people aged 16 years or older with Type 1 diabetes and HbA1c levels of 7.5% to 11%, none of whom had previously used continuous glucose sensing technology. For 24 weeks, half the participants were randomized to monitor their glucose with the FreeStyle Libre 2 system and the other half with SMBG.

The average HbA1c level of participants using the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was 0.3% lower at 12 weeks and 0.5% lower at 24 weeks, statistically significant compared to those using SMBG. FreeStyle Libre users also had a greater likelihood of reducing their HbA1c by a full percentage point by the end of the study period. They spent an additional 130 minutes per day with glucose levels in the target range (70-180 mg/dL) and 43 minutes per day less time with dangerously low glucose levels (

FreeStyle Libre 2 users also reported a positive impact on quality of life, captured by participant-reported answers to the Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire and the Glucose Monitoring Satisfaction Survey. At 24 weeks, these participants reported greater overall treatment satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring.

"This randomized study clearly illustrates the importance of continuous glucose monitoring for adults with Type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Mahmood Kazemi , chief medical officer for Abbott's diabetes care business. "This clinically-significant change in HbA1c levels shows FreeStyle Libre technology empowers people to make lifestyle decisions that improve their glucose control and, ultimately, may result in a reduction in diabetes-related health problems down the line."

The study is part of FLASH-UK, the first randomized clinical trial of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to SMBG. It was led by a team at The University of Manchester together with investigators from eight centers in the United Kingdom ( Birmingham , Cambridge , Derby , Dorset , Ipswich , Manchester , Norwich and Portsmouth ) and funded by Diabetes UK. Abbott was not involved in the execution or funding of the study.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre systems include a sensor, which is applied to the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days and continuously measures glucose, paired with a compatible smartphone app 4 or reader that display glucose readings. The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 5 , having changed the lives of more than 4 million people across more than 60 countries 6 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 7

About Abbott:

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 2 system : Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

References

1 Leelarathna L, Evans M, Neupane S, et al. (2022) Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Type 1 Diabetes. New England Journal of Medicine, Oct. 5 , DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205650
2 World Health Organization. Use of Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1C) in the Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus: Abbreviated Report of a WHO Consultation Published. 2011. p. 2, Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) for the diagnosis of diabetes. Available online at: https://www.who.int/diabetes/publications/report-hba1c_2011.pdf . Last accessed April 2022 .
3 Sherwani SI, Khan HA, Ekhzaimy, et al. Significance of HbA1c Test in Diagnosis and Prognosis of Diabetic Patients. Biomarker Insights 2016:11 95–104 doi: 10.4137/BMI.S38440
4 The app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using the app.
5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.
6 Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.
7 Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre portfolio versus competitor CGM systems available worldwide. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on local reimbursement, if any.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-published-in-the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-demonstrates-abbotts-freestyle-libre-2-system-has-positive-impacts-on-glucose-levels-and-quality-of-life-301642360.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Announces New Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the progress of the Company's sustainability program. Danaher also announced it has set a new goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% by 2032, compared to a baseline year of 2021—aligning to the prevailing climate science goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways," said Rainer Blair , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel a strong sense of responsibility to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders across the many facets of sustainability, and within this challenge we see tremendous opportunity to help all our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential . Thanks to the driving force of the Danaher Business System, we have made notable progress across our sustainability endeavors this year and are excited to set our future ambitions even higher."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seasonal Affective Disorder Is Now a Recognized Diagnosis in the CMS Tabular Index, Accessible to Prescribers Oct. 1, 2022

CMS Issues New Clarification on ICD-10 Coding for SAD

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is continuing its commitment to improving lives with the announcement of modifications within the Tabular Index, specifically for the prevention and treatment of SAD from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Now, all appropriate codes have been combined into a bundle for SAD which allows healthcare professionals to further clarify a diagnosis in an easy-to-understand index tab and send all diagnoses for SAD to one simple code: F33. This achievement helps further define SAD as a recognizable condition that may be diagnosed and appropriately treated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 406803. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, November 11, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 10 th , 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS APPLAUDS IMPLEMENTATION OF K76.82 - A NEW ICD-10 CODE FOR HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Launch of New Code Coincides with Liver Awareness Month, a Time to Make Liver Health a National Health Care Priority

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, announced today, their endorsement of the implementation of K76.82, an ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a complication of cirrhosis that affects the brain. According to recent data, hospitalized patients readmitted within 30 days with HE have a 20% 1-year mortality rate. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Update to Singapore Migration Merger and GluCurve Pet CGM Commercialization

ALR Technologies Announces Update to Singapore Migration Merger and GluCurve Pet CGM Commercialization

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to announce an update with respect to its migration to Singapore. Further to its Form 8-K filed May 20, 2022, and press release issued May 20, 2022, the Registration Statement on Form F-4 filed by its affiliate, ALR Technologies SG Ltd. ("ALRT Singapore"), has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). ALRT anticipates mailing the corresponding prospectus and information statement to its stockholders on or around October 4, 2022. ALRT expects to consummate the previously announced reincorporation merger in which ALRT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ALRT Singapore as soon as practicable following the required 20-day waiting period subsequent to mailing of the prospectus and information statement, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals from FINRA, the OTC Markets Group, ACRA (Singapore), and the Secretaries of State of Nevada and Delaware.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×