New Seismic Studies Upgrade Raya Prospect
Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Quantitative Interpretation (QI) and AVO studies on the legacy 3,800km2 of 3D seismic data covering most of the Company’s Tumbes Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) have potentially identified a highly porous sandstone fairway spanning the Raya Prospect, significantly enhancing the probability of success.
Highlights
- Leading Quantitative Interpretation (QI) company, e-Seis Inc, completes LithSeis and amplitude versus offset (AVO) volumes on legacy 3D seismic data covering the Company’s Peruvian Tumbes TEA.
- New seismic inversion and AVO studies have produced indications of high-quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon fill at the Raya Prospect, significantly upgrading its prospectivity.
- A robust fairway of highly porous sandstone has been delineated coincident with the location of the Raya Prospect.
- This is complemented by recently completed field work which mapped sediment input points leading into the Tumbes TEA during deposition of the Zorritos Formation.
- Reprocessing of the 3D seismic data is nearing completion. Once delivered, these data will be interpreted to allow for the estimation of resources in the Tumbes TEA.
Figure 1 – Peru TEA with Prospects and areas selected for 3D seismic reprocessing.
The Raya Prospect is defined as a structural high against an east-west fault within the Zorritos Formation, the primary reservoir in the basin, with a combined 46km2 structural and stratigraphic trap with shales overlying the Zorritos Unconformity providing a regional seal1 (Figure 2).
Figure 2 – Raya structure map and illustrative seismic sections.
The Company notes that results from the adjacent Delphin and Barracuda wells confirm the presence of oil charge in the area and, in order to determine resevoir quality, has conducted Quantitative Interpretation (QI) studies of the seismic data covering the Raya prospect.
eSeis Inc., a leading Houston-based QI company, has provided LithSeis and Amplitude Versus Offset (AVO) volumes over the entire 3D data set.
The LithSeis cube, although uncalibrated by well data, is a pre-stack seismic-based petrophysical analysis that yields lithology, porosity, and possible hydrocarbon fill. In the LithSeis section (Figure 3b), yellow colours are interpreted to represent porous sandstones, with red reflectors interpreted to represent very high porosity and/or where hydrocarbons are present. In this case, several layers of high porosity at the top of potential reservoir zones (such as layer SC 1) are evident.
The AVO sections illustrate the responses of seismic reflections to increasing angles of offset and uses a colour bar to differentiate between the five commonly recognised classes of AVO responses; in this area, Class 2 or Class 3 responses are of particular interest as they may be indicative of a hydrocarbon- filled reservoir (either gas or oil).
The highly encouraging culmination of these analyses are the mapped responses of LithSeis and AVO across the SC 1 layer (Figure 4). The strong and consistent LithSeis response suggests the presence of a highly porous sandstone fairway running NE-SW across the Raya prospect, potentially derived from one of the feeder systems identified during field mapping.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Condor Energy (ASX:CND) is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired Tea LXXXVI oil and gas block in Peru, located in the Tumbes basin and near the prolific Talara basin. The project’s hydrocarbon exploration potential leverages Peru’s long history as an oil and gas producer dating back to the late 19th century when the country drilled its first well more than 150 years ago.
Hydrocarbon fields in the Tumbes and Talara basins have contributed over 1.4 billion barrels of domestic oil production and 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas production. The Talara basin itself has cumulatively produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil and is surrounded by multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Condor Energy’s Tea LXXXVI project is the result of a technical evaluation agreement (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro), which provides Condor Energy and its partner, US-based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, the exclusive right for greenfield exploration activities over the TEA area. Condor Energy holds an 80-percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by Jaguar.
The project comprises a 4,858-square-kilometer oil and gas block in proven offshore hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Peru, including the prolific Talara basin. Offshore, Peru remains dramatically underexplored and has immense potential for hydrocarbon plays.
Considering the block's potential, Condor Energy has appointed a world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience to develop the TEA LXXXVI asset. Several of the newly appointed team members have previously worked on the area covered by Condor Energy, which should help in fast-tracking the development of the block. The team comprises proven oil finders with collective discoveries of more than 480 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves and more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent in contingent resources in Peru and Colombia.
The experience of working in the TEA LXXXVI property and surrounding fields will be vital for Condor Energy to expedite the understanding and evaluation of the asset.
Company Highlights
- Condor Energy is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired oil and gas block in Peru, TEA LXXXVI
- The TEA LXXXVI project comprises a 4,858 square-kilometer oil and gas block in the proven Tumbes hydrocarbon-bearing basin offshore Peru. Condor Energy holds an 80 percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by US-based oil and gas exploration company, Jaguar Exploration.
- The block is in proximity to multiple historic and current producing oil and gas fields. This includes the Corvina oil field, which has produced at rates of up to 4,000 barrels of oil per day, and the Alto-Pena Negra oil field which is currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, along with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil. This increases confidence regarding the hydrocarbon exploration potential of TEA LXXXVI.
- The company is undertaking a detailed work program on the project, including 3D seismic data processing, and geological and geophysical studies.
- A world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience was appointed by Condor Energy to develop and advance the TEA LXXXVI offshore block.
- The company's other projects include the Georgina Basin project (EP-127) and the Sasanof Prospect (WA-519-P).
Key Project
TEA LXXXVI Project
This oil and gas block is located on the northwest coast of Peru in the Tumbes basin, in water depths that range from 100 meters to 1,500 meters. The project spans 4,858 square kilometers and is surrounded by historical and current producing oil and gas fields. The block includes the Corvina oil field which generated past production rates of up to 4,000 barrels of light oil per day. In the south is the Talara basin, which is one of the most productive basins in Peru having produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil. To the southeast is the Alto-Pena Negra oil field, one of Peru’s most productive fields, currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day and with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including a refinery only 70 kilometers away.
Project Highlights:
- Undrilled Area in a Proven Hydrocarbon Basin System: Exploration in the early 1970s showed the presence of oil. Historical data from 2D seismic surveys and more than 3,800 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys are available for processing.
- Seismic Reprocessing Targeting Underway: Seismic reprocessing targeting has commenced at the extensive Bonito and Volador prospects in the southern portion of the company’s 4,585-square-kilometer offshore Peru oil and gas block.
- Piedra Redonda Contains ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent and Prospective Resources: Covered by the company’s license area is the Piedra Redonda that contains ‘best estimate’ contingent resources of 404 billion cubic feet plus best estimate prospective resources of 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates.
- High Potential Bonito, Volador and Raya Prospects:
- Exploration activities showed additional deeper stacked targets identified in the proven oil-bearing Zorritos Formation at Bonito.
- The company also identified the large-scale stratigraphic and structural trap potential (up to 59 square kilometers of the Raya prospect and selected an area of 400 square kilometers as the second reprocessing area.
- The 40 square-kilometer Volador prospect was identified by anomalously bright amplitudes within the Cardalitos Formation, which unconformably overlies the Zorritos Formation.
Management Team
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Ricardo Garzon Rangel – Non-executive Director
Ricardo Garzon Rangel is an industrial engineer and energy economist with over 15 years international experience in oil and gas and mineral exploration projects. As a dual Australian and Colombian citizen, Garzon Rangel has a depth of experience in Latin America and has a proven ability to establish relationships with governments and other industry participants.
Garzon Rangel has a Bachelor degree of Industrial Engineering from Universidad Distrital Francisco Jose de Caldas in Bogotá Colombia, an MSc in Energy Economics and Management from Curtin University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).
Lloyd Flint – Company Secretary
Lloyd Flint, BAcc, FINSIA and MBA is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in the corporate and financial services arena. He has held a number of management and senior administrative positions as well as providing corporate advisory services as a consultant to corporate clients.
ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking
HIGHLIGHTS
- ATP 2077 awarded by Queensland Government
- ATP is prospective for both deep and shallow gas
- Independently certified 2C resources of 173 billion cubic feet
As advised to the market on 20 June 2024, Elixir was appointed as Preferred Tenderer for a new exploration area (PLR2023-1-7) in Queensland located adjacent to its existing ATP 2044 licence (see map below). This tender block has now been formally awarded to Elixir as ATP 2077.
Location map of ATP 2077
The licence has an initial term of 6 years, has been awarded to Elixir on a 100% basis and does not contain any Government domestic market restrictions. The licence has 3 geographically separate sub-blocks as follows:
- Sub-block A – this is located immediately proximate to ATP 2044 and contains similar Taroom Trough geology. The recent work undertaken on Project Grandis has underpinned an independently certified contingent resource booking in this sub-block - summarized in this announcement.
- Sub-block B – this also overlies the Taroom Trough. However, given the distance from Project Grandis it has been considered premature to book contingent resources on this area at this point in time. Elixir will assess the prospective resources for this block in due course.
- Sub-block C – this area lies outside the Taroom Trough and is adjacent to existing gas infrastructure such as the currently largely dormant Silver Springs gas storage asset. Work undertaken by Elixir’s technical team to date has identified some possible shallow drilling targets in this Sub-block.
Based on the work undertaken by Elixir in ATP 2044, the Company sought an independently certified contingent resource estimate (from international firm ERC Equipoise Pty Ltd – “ERCE”) for ATP 2077 Sub-block A – see table below. The subclass of Contingent Resources (as defined under the PRMS) is “Development Unclarified”, as of 16th August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Daydream-2 Operations Update
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lorelle Sandstone flows gas at stabilized flow rates of 2.1 and 2.5 MMSCFPD
- Flow rate of Lorelle zone alone approaching the modelled economic hurdle
- Five stage stimulation program now underway
The flow test of the Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation was completed yesterday. On-site operations have now moved to the stimulation of the 5 upper zones.
Gas flare of approximately 3 MMSCFPD from Daydream-2
The Lorelle Sandstone was flow tested from 4,200 meters to 4,217 metres directly through the 4 1/2” casing without a completion. The well was tested at multiple rates and multiple choke sizes. The well flowed gas at a maximum rate of 3.5 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFPD) and on multiple occasions stabilized rates were observed between 2.1 and 2.5 MMSCPFD throughout the flow period (see Appendix 1 for full disclosures required under Listing Rule 5.30).
As the test progressed, it has become clear that stimulation fluid in the wellbore was accumulating and suppressing the stabilized rate. Running a completion string in the hole in any future production test would resolve this issue and significantly improve the gas production rate. Engineering calculations suggest that with the appropriate completion string in the hole, the well would flow at a stable rate of 3.0 MMSCFPD. Towards the end of the testing, minor amounts of condensate were recovered.
Daydream-2 wellsite during Lorelle Testing operation
The unstimulated rate achieved in April 2024 from the same zone was 1.3 MMSCFPD. The results of the test show that the stimulation was successful and caused a material increase in gas flow.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)
Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.
Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.
The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.
Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 14 percent of its member countries' natural gas requirements in 2023, down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.
Conversely, global natural gas demand grew by a modest 0.5 percent in 2023, as increases in China, North America, Africa and the Middle East were partially offset by declines elsewhere.
China’s continued pandemic recovery positioned the nation as the world's largest LNG importer, with a 7.2 percent rise in natural gas demand.
In contrast, Europe saw a 6.9 percent drop in natural gas consumption, reaching its lowest level since 1994. This decline was driven by the rapid growth of renewables and increased nuclear power availability, which reduced the need for natural gas and pushed prices lower.
Read on for a look at the top 10 natural gas-producing countries in 2023 based on data from the Energy Institute.
1. United States
Production: 1.35 trillion cubic meters
The US is by far the largest producer of natural gas in the world, representing nearly a quarter of global natural gas production. Its output has increased by more than 350 billion cubic meters in the past decade owing to the increasing cost of coal, and advancements in extraction technology such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking.
In addition to being a major natural gas producer, the US is also the biggest consumer of the fuel. In 2023, US demand for natural gas totaled 886.5 billion cubic meters, primarily for home heating and generating electricity. In the first half of 2022, Reuters reported that the US became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the country increased shipments to Europe due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and it continues to hold that title.
In 2023, the Appalachia region led US natural gas production, contributing 29 percent of the total output. However, production growth has been hampered by limited pipeline capacity, restricting the transport of gas to demand markets.
High international demand and steady domestic consumption growth will keep the US a net exporter of petroleum products and natural gas through 2050. Despite the shift to renewable electricity generation, US natural gas production is expected to rise due to increased international demand for liquefied natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s Annual Energy Outlook 2023.
2. Russia
Production: 586.4 billion cubic meters
As the second largest exporter and the next largest producer of natural gas in the world, Russia also holds the biggest-known natural gas reserves on the planet. The country’s state-owned energy group Gazprom reportedly holds a 16.3 percent share of global natural gas reserves. Novatek is another of the country’s main gas producers.
“Historically, production was concentrated in West Siberia, but investment has shifted in the past decade to Yamal and Eastern Siberia and the Far East, as well as the offshore Arctic,” according to the International Energy Agency.
Europe's rejection of Russian natural gas products led to a 41 percent decline in revenues for the country's producers in the first three quarters of 2023, reported Reuters.
3. Iran
Production: 251.7 billion cubic meters
Iran is the third largest natural gas-producing country, representing about 6 percent of global output. The Middle Eastern nation ranks second in terms of natural gas reserves. However, its natural gas infrastructure is far behind the top two natural gas producers.
Iran has tripled its natural gas production in the past decade, becoming the Middle East's largest producer. Iran and Qatar share the world's largest natural gas field. Iran's portion is known as South Pars and Qatar's, North Dome.
Iran plans to boost its production capacity by 30 percent within five years, supported by an US$80 billion investment in its gas fields, according to the nation’s Oil Minister Javad Owji. However, Qatar's expansion of liquefied natural gas production in North Dome poses a challenge to Iran's output ambitions.
Turkey and Iraq are major importers of Iranian natural gas, while Turkmenistan and Armenia have swap deals with Iran.
4. China
Production: 234.3 billion cubic meters
In recent years, China’s government has incentivized the transition from coal to natural gas to reduce air pollution and meet emissions targets. Since 2013, natural gas production in China has grown by 92.3 percent, from 121.8 billion cubic meters in 2013 to 234.3 billion cubic meters in 2023, an all-time record.
China still relies on imports to meet about half of its demand. Australia, Turkmenistan, the US, Malaysia, Russia and Qatar are some of its biggest providers.
“In March 2022, China’s government released its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), which sets the domestic natural gas production target at 22.3 (billion cubic feet per day) by 2025, or 3.0 (billion cubic feet per day) more than domestic production in 2021,” according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Unconventional gas sources such as shale, coal-bed methane, and natural gas hydrates accounts for an estimated 43 percent of China’s total gas output.
5. Canada
Production: 190.3 billion cubic meters
Canada holds 83 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas reserves, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) is the prime source of the majority of Canada’s natural gas production. In addition to the WCSB, offshore fields near Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, the Arctic region and the Pacific coast hold significant natural gas reserves.
Canada is also a top natural gas exporter, relying exclusively on pipelines, with the US as its only trading partner. In 2022, 99 percent of all US natural gas imports came from its neighbor to the north. The fact that Canada lacks LNG infrastructure makes it an unlikely potential source for meeting Europe’s natural gas needs in lieu of Russia.
According to the data from the Government of Canada, natural gas production rose in 2023, averaging 17.9 billion cubic feet per day. In December, output hit 18.8 billion cubic feet per day. Notably, production levels exceeded 18 billion cubic feet per day for eight of the 12 months.
6. Qatar
Production: 181 billion cubic meters
Qatar is the sixth largest natural gas producer and hosts the third largest proved natural gas reserves in the world. The majority of its reserves are located in the world’s largest natural gas field, the offshore North Field, which it shares with Iran.
The Middle Eastern country also ranks as the third largest natural gas exporter and is third in the world in LNG exports as of October 2023. In recent years, Qatar has made moves to capitalize further on its resources in an effort to expand its footprint in the international natural gas market. Statista reports that state-owned Qatar Petroleum is looking “to increase its LNG export market to compete with Russian LNG deliveries.”
7. Australia
Production: 151.7 billion cubic meters
Since 2009, Australia has added 113 billion cubic meters of natural gas production. Nearly all of Australia’s natural gas resources are located in the massive gas fields on the North West Shelf, “providing feedstock to seven LNG projects.”
Australia’s LNG exports have grown exponentially over the past decade as several new production facilities have come online. Today, Australia has the second largest operating LNG export capacity in the world.
In late 2023, major Australian energy company Santos said it expects a decline in its natural gas production for 2024 as its Bayu-Undan offshore gas field in the Timor Sea is nearing depletion.
8. Norway
Production: 116.6 billion cubic meters
Norway is the world’s eighth largest natural gas producer and third largest natural gas exporter. The Scandinavian country has understandably replaced Russia as the major supplier to the European natural gas market. In 2023, Norway reportedly accounted for 30.3 percent of natural gas supplied to the EU.
Norway’s natural gas companies have ramped up production in response to increased demand, and in mid-2023 the government gave the green light to 19 oil and gas extraction projects in the country.
In early 2024 some concern arose that the industry may face headwinds from a proposal by a climate change committee to temporarily suspend new licenses while the government decides on a climate strategy. However, in May the government offered licenses for 37 new blocks and emphasized the industry's importance to Norway and Europe.
9. Saudi Arabia
Production: 114.1 billion cubic meters
The ninth largest natural gas-producing country, Saudi Arabia has seen its output steadily increase since 2013, reaching a record 116.7 billion cubic meters in 2022.
Mordor Intelligence reports that this production growth was due in large part to increased development of standalone natural gas wells. State-run Saudi Aramco has awarded contracts to energy companies looking to develop the country’s largest unconventional gas field, Jafurah, located near the Persian Gulf.
Currently the country does not export its natural gas production; however, the government plans to begin natural gas exports by 2030. According to the EIA, Saudi Arabia is working to replace “crude oil, fuel oil, and diesel-powered electric generators with natural gas and renewable energy generation by 2030, which will likely increase domestic natural gas demand.”
In late 2023, Saudi Arabia began investing in the LNG market with Saudi Aramco buying a stake in MidOcean Energy, which is set to acquire interests in four Australian LNG projects. In July 2024, Aramco awarded contracts worth US$12.6 billion to expand production in the Jafurah field.
10. Algeria
Production: 101.5 billion cubic meters
Rounding out the top 10 natural gas-producing countries is Algeria, which produced 101.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. The country’s output increased year-over-year from 97.6 billion cubic meters in 2022.
Algeria has the fifth largest LNG export capacity in the world. In 2022, nearly 85 percent of the country's exports went to feed Europe’s natural gas demand. Italy signed an agreement with Algeria last year to increase the amount of natural gas it imports from the North African country.
From 2023 to 2028, the Algerian government expects to see its natural gas production increase by 1.4 percent annually.
FAQs for gas investing
What is natural gas made of and how is it formed?
Natural gas is a mixture of methane and other naturally occurring gases. As fossil fuels, both crude oil and natural gas are formed via the same geological process. It isn't surprising then that the two materials are often found together. Natural gas is the product of ancient decomposed organic matter that mixed with sediment, became buried and was subject to immense pressure and heat over millions of years.
How is natural gas produced?
Natural gas is extracted via wells drilled into subsurface rock formations, or via hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" technology from shale formations. Following extraction, natural gas is separated from other liquids, including oil, hydrocarbon condensate and water. This separated gas then needs to be further processed to meet specific requirements for end-use quality and safe pipeline transmission.
What is natural gas used for?
Natural gas is well known as a fuel for heating, generating electricity and powering vehicles. However, it's also used to manufacture various products, such as vinyl flooring, carpeting, Aspirin and artificial limbs; in addition, it's a key component in the production of ammonia.
Is natural gas a clean energy?
According to the EIA, burning natural gas for power emits fewer greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants than other fossil fuels, since it burns more easily and contains fewer impurities. The EIA also notes that natural gas produces less carbon dioxide per equivalent amount of heat production.
Is natural gas cleaner than coal?
Although natural gas is a fossil fuel and was formed under the same conditions, it is often pegged as a "cleaner" energy option than coal or oil. The EIA states that, "burning natural gas for energy results in fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy."
How much natural gas is left in the world?
Natural gas is not an infinite, renewable resource; however, its hard to determine how many untapped sources are left in the world. According to one estimate, natural gas reserves are sufficient to last another 53 years at current consumption rates. That figure doesn't take into account known natural gas resources under development or those yet to be discovered in underexplored regions.
How did the Ukraine war affect gas?
Russia was a leading supplier of natural gas to Europe prior to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, representing about 40 percent of the region’s supply. As a result of the war, energy prices shot up both in Europe and globally. According to S&P Global, the war has “accelerated” the globalization of the natural gas market as Europe turns to LNG. In the midst of this changing landscape, the US has become the world’s largest exporter of LNG as it stepped up shipments to Europe.
Can Europe survive without Russian gas?
The EU is working to phase out Russian natural gas exports by 2027. The growing global LNG market allows flexibility for European countries looking to source natural gas supply from producers as close to home as Norway (Europe's biggest gas supplier), other major natural gas suppliers in North Africa or from the world’s largest natural gas producer, the US.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: Melissa Pistilli and Georgia Williams hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on September 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.
This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
Click here to connect with Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR), to receive an Investor Presentation
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 19 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech
Tycoonstory, an online network for startups and entrepreneurs, has profiled Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH,OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47), citing the company as a leading startup making strides in innovation in green hydrogen production.
“With a mission to provide sustainable energy solutions, Charbone is well-positioned to become a key player in the green hydrogen market,” the article said.
A standout feature of Charbone, according to the article, is the company’s strategy to secure multiple production locations for its green hydrogen technology. There are currently 16 locations where Charbone has identified green hydrogen source.
“Charbone’s technological innovations are also noteworthy. The company has developed processes that require less pressure, reducing the risk and cost associated with hydrogen production,” the article said.
Read the full article here.
