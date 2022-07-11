GamingInvesting News

Faced with both infinite possibilities and challenges, Generation Alpha may be better called Generation Infinite

- Generation Alpha the next generational cohort coming up after Gen Zs, who today are roughly 12 and under is facing a world that is infinitely harder than the one their parents grew up in but they also recognize infinite possibilities, according to a new report, Gen Alpha: Generation Infinite from Cassandra Big Village's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers. The report, which is the first comprehensive examination of this age group as a generational cohort, reveals much about this generation, where change has been a constant.

"The iPad was a game changer. The Pandemic was a game changer. TikTok is a game changer. The incredible speed with which the world moves today often means the game changes before all the pieces can even be put on the board of the last game. And this is the world Gen Alphas were born into," said Kathy Sheehan , Senior Vice President, Cassandra. "A world with technological and scientific breakthroughs that prior generations could not even imagine. But also, a world that sometimes feels like it is on the edge of social, political, and environmental collapse. When the outcome of our entire world order is anyone's guess, Gen Alpha's well-being depends upon their ability to ride these waves of chaos."

Technology and being digitally native plays a large role in how Generation Alpha sees themselves and the world around them. In fact, 55% of 7-12 year olds use social media and 76% of those surveyed believe technology's good outweighs its bad. Technology has become Gen Alpha's tool of choice, putting it at the center of everything they do, including learning with 77% of Gen Alpha's saying they learn best when they use technology. With that in mind, it is not surprising that 82% of Gen Alpha agrees they can figure most things out if they have access to technology.

While Gen Alpha clearly values humor, kindness and creativity in themselves and others, when asked how they introduce themselves, 58% of them said as a gamer with gaming topping the list of favorite pastimes for them. To further drive the point home that social media and technology is shaping the generation, 64% of Gen Alpha would rather be a YouTube / Social Media Influencer than the President of the United States . But social media is not all the generation cares about. Mental health also weighs on the minds of Gen Alpha. 59% of Gen Alpha agree that mental health is a big issue and 62% say their school should focus more on mental health education than physical education.

"The market has been calling them Gen Alpha, but at Cassandra, we see them as so much more than simply the next generation following Zs," continued Sheehan. "Generation Alpha is the most socially aware generation we have studied. Between living their most critical years in terms of development through a global pandemic and carrying the weight of previous generations and their decisions on their shoulders, they are coming of age in an infinitely complex world full of infinite challenges. Despite this, they exhibit kindness, empathy and fluidity and the belief that they have also been handed what they see as the answer to a lot of these challenges – unmatched technological access and ability from a very young age. And with this comes infinite possibilities. That is why we believe that Generation Infinite might be a more apt name for this next cohort."

Alphas take ownership over their identity. They are curious and openly challenge outdated notions around gender and sexuality and everything else. 84% of Gen Alphas surveyed believe a person's pronouns should be respected and fight for the right for people to be able to express who they are. Do not assume anything about Gen Alpha. They will let you know who they are.

Gen Alpha: Generation Infinite is the culmination of research that was conducted this spring among children, their parents and early childhood experts. Cassandra fielded a quantitative survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 US parents of Gen Alphas, and 700 older Gen Alphas (7-12 years old) along with expert interviews, Gen Alpha and Parents focus groups, and Teacher and School Counselor groups.

To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please visit https://cassandra.co .

About Cassandra by Big Village

Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha research focusing on emerging trends, generational insights, and youth behavior. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra empowers companies to See Tomorrow™. Find out more at https://cassandra.co

About Big Village

Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Driven by our diverse group of experts, we provide a new way of working by bringing programmatic solutions, media, insights, and creative all under one roof. Big Village is headquartered in New York and has 12 offices across North America , Europe , and Australia . Find out more at https://big-village.com/

Media Contact
Laura Czaja
Director, Corporate Communications
Big Village
Laura.czaja@big-village.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-cassandra-by-big-village-dives-into-the-values-and-identity-of-gen-alpha-301583288.html

SOURCE Big Village

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Superpower Squad announces preliminary results of internal testing of upcoming GameFi blockchain game

The firm has been heavily focused on game development and currently has a valuation of $50 million backed by KuCoin.

Superpower Squad (SPS), an emerging blockchain technology company, announced the preliminary internal testing results of its namesake, upcoming third-person shooter game built on the BNB Chain that incorporates elements of MOBA, RPG, and Battle Royale. Within a week of its commencement, more than 5,000 players joined SPS, which is available on Android and iOS and can be found on their respective app stores.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Peratech transforms PC gaming experience through new force-enabled keyboards on latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 gaming notebooks

Peratech, a leading innovator in tactile-based user interfaces for high-performance electronics, has announced that its full-range, force-sensing technology will be in the latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops' W-A-S-D keys. 1 Integrated into Lenovo Legion's high-performance premium gaming laptops, Peratech's Force Keyboard and Hydra™ user interface software deliver a more immersive, engaging gaming experience.

Unlike other gaming laptops that have added force function to the W, A, S, D keys, Peratech's full-analog response enables players to engage with games on a much more intuitive, physical level by extending the simple on/off switch of a standard key to unleash the full range of force in real-world interaction.

Jim Thomas , Peratech CCO shared, "Imagine driving down your local highway and your accelerator is restricted to just 2 options, 'off' or 'full speed.' Reality-based physics calls for acceleration dependent on how hard you press on the gas pedal, or how hard you turn the steering wheel. This is the difference Peratech intelligent tactile sensing makes."

Added Thomas, "The key to the experience is how we leverage Peratech's ability to bring sensing technology and advanced controller software together to deliver the full, immersive gaming experience in notebook PCs while preserving the existing typing experience. The force keys and non-force keys feel the same because they are the same. From the force standpoint, the accuracy, consistency, and key uniformity brings a console-style game controller experience without your hands leaving the keyboard. This is exactly what everyone has been asking for in the PC gaming community."

"We know that gamers value high performance and an immersive, intuitive playing experience," said Zhaochun Ma , Lenovo Vice President of Consumer and SMB Notebook Development Center, Intelligent Devices Group. "That's why we've teamed up with Peratech to bring the new Force Sensor Technology to the improved Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard – letting players accelerate their in-game character as more force is applied to the keys on the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops."

Peratech VP of Product, Alex Baker commented, "The key is our Hydra™ user interface software. Combined with the dynamic range of our tactile sensing solution, Hydra gives all users a better out-of-the box experience. For the advanced gamers and influencers, Hydra gives Pros the ability to show how they play the game with its Xbox [360 Game Bar] widget. Add Hydra's ability to share custom-tuned gaming profiles, and Pros can engage users and extend their brand more than ever. simply put, Peratech's Hydra takes user engagement on gaming PC to a whole new level."

About Peratech
Peratech's award-winning, proprietary, tactile-sensing user interfaces bring a new dimension to the electronics user experience enabling intuitive, engaging human machine interactions in a wide variety of applications and markets. Over a million devices around the world now employ Peratech technologies. Peratech's custom design and product integration engineering services minimize both cost and time to mass product launch. Peratech Holdco Ltd. is a privately held company based in Richmond, North Yorkshire, UK .

1 Availability may vary by geography and products/features may only be available in selected markets. All offers and features subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Quantum Tunnelling Composite, QTC, and Hydra are registered trademarks of Peratech Holdco Ltd. LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855805/Grand_bridges_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855806/Grand_Bridges_2.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peratech-transforms-pc-gaming-experience-through-new-force-enabled-keyboards-on-latest-lenovo-legion-7i-and-7-gaming-notebooks-301583000.html

SOURCE Peratech Holdco Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamers band together and create The Watch to get racism out of gaming

A team of BIPOC streamers dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the video game community launches a campaign that champions its mission to get racism out of gaming with a simple call to action to join The Watch.

People can join the movement by following @HelpKeepWatch on Twitter, sharing the campaign video, and submitting the racist language they hear on Twitch by using the built-in clip function to capture video and send it directly to @HelpKeepWatch .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Named Official Esports Provider for the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization

- Youth esports development platform, Vanta, today announced their partnership with the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO), a statewide organization made up of over 50 middle and high schools. Vanta will serve as the official esports partner of the Massachusetts based athletic organization.

"Vanta is excited to be the Official esports partner for the MCSAO. They are a growing charter school athletic organization and this partnership provides us an opportunity to expand deeper into this space across all their high schools and middle school members," says Ed Lallier , Co-Founder of Vanta, "We believe, and share in, their values emphasizing the development of leaders of character through teamwork and competition. Scholastic esports benefits from structure and supervision, and we are glad to provide MCSAO a meaningful experience tailored to their needs."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life

- Global research looks at the human side of the metaverse -

- Metaverse discussions about creating virtual worlds consume the plans of many fashion, automotive and retail brands. However, the human side of consumer activities in the metaverse have not been a significant part of the dialogue. A global study by Momentum Worldwide, metaverse partners to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), found that 80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life . Consumers are now looking to the metaverse to fill three core aspects of life— inspiration, individuality and inclusion .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OUTFIT7 DROPS BRAND NEW TALKING ANGELA MUSIC VIDEO

And a Special New Summer Update for My Talking Angela 2

Outfit7 today announced the release of its brand new song and music video, true friendship and supports the company's big summer update for the My Talking Angela 2 mobile game .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

