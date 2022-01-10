Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce results from the 2021 field program completed on the Scottie West Project, (located in the Golden Triangle of BC
HIGHLIGHTS
Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Big Frank Project ("Big Frank", or the "Project"), located in southwestern British Columbia approximately 285 km north of Vancouver, with logging road access to the western Project area
HIGHLIGHTS
Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "We are extremely pleased with recent high grade gold, silver and copper discoveries and expansion of historical copper, molybdenum and gold in soil anomalies made in 2021, further confirming excellent exploration potential at Big Frank. Considering the new discoveries and significant historical results, we have already submitted a drill permit, begun communications with local First Nations and are making preparations for a drill campaign for the summer."
The Project was optioned by Goldplay in late August, 2021. The Project is a prime target for new discoveries based on more extensive exposure of favourable alteration and gossans due to rapidly diminishing glacier cover in an area with known porphyry copper and gold-bearing shear/vein type mineralization. The September 2021 field exploration program (the "Program") focused on an initial examination and evaluation of the Hoodoo North and Hannah porphyry prospects, the Discovery and Conductor F gold zones at Hannah, and the margins of the Darlene gold bearing polymetallic vein and skarn showing and follow up of a 1988 gold-silver talus fine anomaly in the Confederation Glacier area.
A total of 104 rock and 165 soil/talus fine samples were collected by 4 geologists across the 20 km long Project during the Program. Sample locations with thematically plotted gold and copper results are shown on Figures 1 and 2, with significant results from Goldplay's 2021 program labelled.
Hannah Porphyry
Soil sampling in 2021 focused mainly on newly exposed areas (due to glacial retreat) to the north and northwest of the Hannah prospect. The 1 by 1.2 km historical Hannah copper±molybdenum±gold porphyry soil anomaly was extended approximately 400m to the northwest with values ranging from negligible to 243 ppm Mo and 0.57% Cu (average of 52 ppm Mo and 0.064% Cu).
Hannah Prospect Gold Zones
2021 sampling of the Discovery zone confirmed significant previous gold results from shear/vein hosted mineralization yielding 3.06 g/t Au over 3.1m, including 5.72 g/t Au over 1m, from 1988 historical Trench 2 and grab samples of 17.1 g/t with 4.76% Cu, and 7.05 g/t Au with 1.59% Cu from the face of the exposure. Eight grab samples from similar style mineralization at the Conductor F zone, 350m to the west ranged from 1.25 to 37.3 g/t Au (with an average of 18.0 g/t Au), locally with high silver to 174 g/t and copper to 4.25%. Two chip samples from the incomplete exposure at 1988 historical Trench 3 at this location yielded lower results of 0.45 g/t Au over 1.8m. The mineralization at both zones is generally accompanied by extremely high bismuth (to 5077 ppm) and significant silver and copper. Additional conductors were obtained in the 1988 geophysical survey which remain untested.
Other quartz vein zones were grab sampled by Goldplay within the Hannah porphyry alteration zone which returned significant gold results with similar geochemistry as above ± significant to high tellurium (21.59 ppm). Values of 5.45 g/t Au, and 1.12 g/t Au were obtained 500m northwest and 800m north of the Discovery zone and another vein zone about 2 km north of the Discovery zone contained 1.96 g/t Au, 70.8 Ag, 2.75 Cu and 15 ppm bismuth.
Darlene
Goldplay discovered a 30 cm quartz-sulphide vein containing 16.0 g/t Au with 1162 g/t Ag, 0.68% lead and 0.09% zinc ("Darlene South") south of the previously known Darlene skarn/polymetallic vein showing in the northwestern Project area. Three additional samples of smaller veins along a 400m northerly trend returned 0.122 to 0.369 g/t Au with elevated silver, zinc, ± lead. This discovery may represent the southern extent of the source of polymetallic vein float from which the British Columbia Geological Survey obtained 15.5 g/t Au near the Darlene silver-lead vein showing. Additional veins were noted, having been exposed by receding glaciers, which will be sampled during the 2022 field program.
Scattered soil samples through the Darlene South area returned >0.1 to 1.46 g/t Au with anomalous silver, lead, zinc, ± bismuth. The anomalous soils may represent part of a much larger gold anomaly emerging at the edge of an ice field. A 200 by 650m >0.1 to 13.5 g/t Au soil anomaly lies about 700m to the south, with the same geochemical signature except ± tellurium. Extensive quartz veining was encountered within this soil anomaly yielding low anomalous gold values of 0.1 to 0.54 g/t Au, also accompanied by significant silver, bismuth, commonly tellurium and occasional zinc. Veins continue to the south but are less extensive with lower gold.
Confederation Glacier
Follow up of a 1988 historical three station gold-silver talus fine anomaly of 1.24 to 1.55 g/t Au with 4.8 to 11.2 g/t Ag in the Confederation Glacier area led to the discovery of a strong, variably altered zone of clay-sericite and locally strongly silicified Miocene feldspar porphyry about 250m upslope. A weakly brecciated clay-sericite altered sample with oxidized cubic pyrite yielded 5.5 g/t Au. A gold in talus fine anomaly of >0.065 to 2.68 g/t Au (average of 0.91 g/t Au from 14 samples) extends for 300m below the alteration zone and directly uphill of the historical anomaly andis open in both directions. A number of sporadic gold (>0.1 to 0.81 g/t) and copper (>0.1 to 0.33%) in soil values with 0.42 and 0.23% Cu in quartz-sulphide veins lie 400m to the west-northwest of the talus fine anomaly.
Maps are available at the end of the news release and on Company's website.
QAQC
All samples were sent to MS Analytical Laboratories ("MSALabs") in Langley, British Columbia for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, rock sample preparation involved drying, fine crushing to better than 70% passing minus 2 mm, then pulverizing a 250g split to better that 85% passing 75 microns (PRP 910). Soil sample preparation involved drying and screening to minus 80 mesh (PRP-757). For the rocks the fine fraction was analyzed for gold by fire assay on a 30g aliquot with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (FAS-111), and for 48 additional elements by four acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") - mass spectroscopy ("MS") ultra trace level analysis (IMS-230). The fine fractions of the soils were analyzed for 39 elements, including gold, by aqua regia digestion and ICP-atomic emission spectroscopy ("AES")/MS ultra trace level analysis on a 20g aliquot (IMS-128). Quality control samples were regularly analyzed by the laboratory and include blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates of crushed and pulverized material. MSALabs is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited for the procedures performed.
Qualified Person
Jean Pautler, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a a qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, examined the Project during the September 2021 exploration program and approved the technical information in this news release.
About Goldplay Mining
Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Big Frank Project, including planned future exploration programs. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of exploration and development activities, management's discretion to revise proposed exploration programs, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
FIGURE 1: GOLD GEOCHEMISTRY
FIGURE 2: COPPER GEOCHEMISTRY
Canada’s West Coast is home to the renowned Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that has become a hotspot for gold mining and exploration. The region’s mineral deposits are known for being rich in resources, capturing the attention of investors worldwide. Gold and copper estimated reserves across the Golden Triangle hover around 188 million ounces and 55 billion pounds, respectively.
With these inferred resources, mining companies operating in British Columbia have exposure to exceptional discovery potential and exploration opportunities. In order for a company to capitalize on these opportunities, it needs a strong management team with proven success.
Goldplay Mining ( (TSXV:AUC,OTCQB:AUCCF,FRA:9FY)) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver and copper assets. The company has excellent management, a sizable property in the prolific Golden Triangle and exposure to highly prospective gold assets in Portugal.
The company’s flagship Scottie West gold project is a fresh exploration opportunity, because until recently there was extensive glacial cover on the property, preventing exploration like that undertaken at nearby successful properties. The project presents Goldplay with exceptional discovery possibilities and the potential to mimic the successes of bordering claims held by Scottie Resources, Teuton Resources and Castle Resources.
Goldplay Mining has a proven management team with years of experience in mineral exploration, geology and corporate finance. The company’s world-class leadership includes big names that will help lead the team to success, including Chairman Dr. Deepak Malhotra, Exploration Manager Jose Mario Castelo Branco and CEO Catalin Kilofliski.
Dr. Malhotra is a world-renowned mineral processing expert with 40 years in the industry, four patents and multiple awards. Branco worked with BP Minerals and Rio Tinto as a senior project geologist, as well as for Lundin Mining as the regional exploration manager for Europe, where he led the team that discovered the Semblana VHMS mineral deposit. CEO Kilofliski has created significant shareholder value at multiple junior mining companies, including growing Tudor Gold from a market cap of C$30 million to over C$500 million.
Together, they maintain commitments to best mining practices, economic growth and stakeholder satisfaction. The leadership’s robust track record of success preps its high-quality exploration projects for significant mining advancement.
“Even though we are a young company, we’ve got all the policies in place: environmental policy, health and safety, sustainability. We take everything very seriously. We want to be the best in everything we do,” CEO Kilofliski stated.
In addition to its work at Scottie West, Goldplay acquired an initial 70 percent equity interest in EVX Portugal from European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX). EVX Portugal is a private Portugal-based company with legal rights to an exploration license application with the Portugal government. The exploration application contains several highly prospective mineral properties, including three past-producing mines.
Goldplay Mining also recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100 percent equity interest in a private Portuguese company Indice Crucial Lda (“Indice Crucial”) that holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects within the Barrancos properties as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal. The properties include the Aparis Copper Mine and Lírio Gold Project, two advanced drill ready copper and gold projects located in South Central Portugal.
The Scottie West gold project covers 6,358.8 hectares and is located approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Stewart, BC. The property hosts favorable geology and Eocene-aged intrusions and hosts numerous mineral occurrences and past-producing mines throughout the Stewart Camp. The project could see similar mining successes of the adjacent Scottie Gold mine property.
The project has seen little historical work due to extensive glacial cover, with most of its historical work completed during the late 1980s. However, 2012 airborne surveys have highlighted several potential north and southwestern trending features with spatial association with mineral occurrences. New surface rock exposures on the property provide Goldplay with fresh exploration opportunities.
The company has planned an indepth 2021 exploration program, including sampling, structural mapping and airborne geophysics.
Goldplay’s Borba 2 Exploration Permit in Portugal covers 230 square kilometers and four copper-gold projects, including three past-producing mines that are open for exploration.
The Mostardeira copper-gold mine covers a wide shear zone located 2 kilometers south of Estremoz, Portugal. It has been historically mined for high-grade along a copper zone averaging grades over 5 percent.
The Bugalho copper-gold mine hosts primary copper mineralization, chalcopyrite and pyrite and accessory arsenopyrite within quartz-carbonate breccia matrix. Highly prospective veining systems and mineralization open promising exploration opportunities.
The past-producing Miguel Vacas copper mine has seen production at an average grade of 1.2 to 1.4 percent copper. The mine last operated in 1986.
The Almagreira gold prospect hosts gold epithermal mineralization across altered volcanics and carbonates. Limited trenching and drilling have also indicated gold mineralization with the possibility for further mineral discovery.
Catalin Kilofliski has over 25 years of senior leadership and extensive expertise in mining, senior management, capital markets and corporate development within several publicly listed junior exploration companies. Most recently, he has served as the director of corporate development for Tudor Gold. Prior, he was the CEO of Canarc Resource and served as director of corporate development for Aurcana Corporation and Selwyn Resources. In the last decade, he has helped raise over C$300 million in equity, debt and joint venture capital and was instrumental in creating significant shareholder value for various junior mining companies.
Kilofliski earned his BA degree in business administration and finance from the University of Economics, Bucharest, Romania.
Deepak Malhotra is a world-renowned mineral processing expert with over 40 years of mining industry experience. He holds a Ph.D. in mineral economics and an M.S. in metallurgical engineering. Malhotra has managed projects in research, process development for new projects, processing plant troubleshooting, plant audits, detailed engineering and overall business management.
He has helped commercialize tens of mineral processing plants with capital ranging from C$15 to C$750 million and has performed more than 24 audits of mining operations worldwide. Malhotra holds four patents and has published over 60 articles and edited several books.
Jose Mario Castelo Branco is a senior geologist with over 38 years of experience. He is the managing partner of Geologia e Geotecnia Consultores, a boutique consulting firm specializing in mineral exploration based in Portugal. Prior, Branco was the regional exploration manager for Lundin Mining, overseeing projects in Iberia and Europe. He led the team credited with discovering the new VHMS Semblana mineral deposit near Lundin’s Neves Corvo mine. Branco also acted as exploration manager for Rio Narcea, which was subsequently acquired by Lundin Mining.
Prior to that, he was a senior project geologist for BP Minerals/Rio Tinto and was a senior member of the team credited with discovering the Las Cruces copper-gold VHMS deposit in southern Spain and the Gralheira intrusion-related gold deposit in northern Portugal.
Branco holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Porto University in Portugal and was invited as a lecturer at the Geology Department of the Braga University.
Andy Marshall is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with over 15 years of experience in public company corporate governance, capital markets and technical oversight. He is currently the CFO of First Mining Gold, where he assisted in building the company’s gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior, Andy held roles at two Vancouver-based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada.
He began his career in public company auditing and assurance with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, training in the London technology, entertainment and mining practice before moving to Vancouver and joining their mining practice in 2008.
Andy graduated from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in England with an Honors BA.
Lisa Stewart is a partner at a national Canadian law firm, Bennett Jones LLP. She has over 15 years of experience advising public and private companies on a broad range of matters, including corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, continuous disclosure matters and other regulatory requirements.
Stewart holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the British Columbia Law Society.
John Paul is an established professional with significant international operating experience in the mining industry. Dau’s accomplished role as an entrepreneurial executive in both the private and public sectors has garnered a niche for project generation. He has a unique ability to source and structure deals by leveraging strategic relationships, operational knowledge of foreign jurisdictions, understanding of M&A transactions and IPO transitions. Dau is a director of TDG Gold and was also the president and co-founder of Angkor Gold, a junior explorer that acquired and developed numerous mining assets in Asia.
Mihai Draguleasa is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 10 years of accounting experience. He earned his CPA in Vancouver, British Columbia, while working in the multinational public accounting firms Deloitte and Ernst & Young. His mining-related financial work experience at Deloitte and Ernst & Young included due diligence reviews, audits and tax recoveries projects for large and medium mining companies. He is the principal of Lazuli CPA, a professional accounting corporation providing tax, financial statement compilation and other accounting-related consulting services to small businesses based in BC.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Transylvania in Romania.
Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce results from the 2021 field program completed on the Scottie West Project, (located in the Golden Triangle of BC
HIGHLIGHTS
Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "The Scottie West Project is located amongst some impressive neighbors including Pretium's Brucejack Mine, as well as the past producer Granduc and Silback Premier Mines. Recent success on the neighboring Scottie Gold Project bodes well for the potential of the area. Goldplay was the first company to complete a comprehensive exploration program on the Scottie West Project. For an initial first pass, the geological team has identified and discovered some encouraging Gold and Silver mineralization that the Company believes warrants further investigation and additional work."
The 8,394-hectare Scottie West Project is located in the prospective Golden Triangle of British Columbia, 25 km north-northwest of the deep-water port of Stewart, BC and 7 km west of the Granduc Road. The Project is optioned from Coast Copper Corp. (formerly Roughrider Exploration (TSXV:COCO)).
Goldplay's initial exploration work has resulted in the discovery of several multi gram Gold assays in both grab samples and channel samples from the SE Exposure Nunatak, the Leduc NE Ridge and the Leduc East Central Ridge (figure 1).
Figure 1 - Scottie West Property in Relation to the Scottie Gold Mine and the Granduc Mine
The SE Exposure Nunatak (figure 2,below) has the highest Gold assay with a grab sample assaying 5.9 gpt Gold, occurring within quartz-carbonate veins with pyrite and arsenopyrite. Follow up channel sampling of the original discovery has yielded 1.39 gpt Gold over 1.3 metres ("m"). A second zone was also discovered 95 m to the north with a grab sample of 4.59 gpt Gold and channel samples of 2.08 gpt Gold over 1.2 m and 1.78 gpt Gold over 1.2 m. Table 1 highlights some of the results. East-northeast and north-south trending structures appear to be important features controlling mineralization. The Nunatak consists of mostly bedded volcaniclastic and epiclastic rocks consisting of siltstone, ash and lapilli tuff. Also noted was mudstone, agglomerate and mafic coherent volcanic flows. The stratigraphy is cut by numerous intermediate dykes. Gossanous biotite-pyrrhotite hornfelsing occurs around the dykes and is especially evident in the mudstone units. Talus fines sampling has identified numerous targets on the Nunatak which also coincide with gossanous alteration zones identified in both satellite imagery and on the ground.
Figure 2 - SE Exposure Nunatak
Table 1 - Highlights from SE Exposure Nunatak
The Leduc NE Ridge yielded assays of up to 5.29 gpt Gold. A composite sample taken across 5 m of pervasive silicification and quartz veining within a major NE structure also assayed 1.00 gpt Gold. Channel samples, 1 metre across, taken from what was described as a "silicified cap" within lapilli tuff fragmental volcanic are all strongly anomalous in Gold as well. These "silicified cap" rocks occur proximal to the major NE structure identified above. The structure is a compelling target due to the size and degree of silica alteration with coincident anomalous Gold within the structure and surrounding silicified volcanic. The structure appears to mark the contact between mafic and intermediate volcanic fragmental to the northwest and conglomerates to the southeast. Table 2 highlights results from the Leduc NE Ridge.
Table 2 - Highlights from Leduc NE Ridge
The Leduc East-central Ridge also yielded assays of up to 2.19 gpt Gold and 119 gpt Silver within NE trending fault zones containing quartz, sericite and pyrite alteration, and chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization. Table 3 highlights results from the Leduc East-central Ridge. The Ridge is immediately south of the Leduc NE Ridge and consists of predominantly epiclastic conglomerate. Pillow basalt occurs on the west end of the ridge. It is speculated that the conglomerates and pillow basalts might be related to the Eskay Rift however there is not enough evidence to confirm such a speculation. Intrusive rocks believed to be part of the Eocene Boundary Stock occur at the south end of the ridge.
Table 3- Highlights from Leduc East-central Ridge
The East Border Nunatak consists of a mixed package of coherent andesitic and dacitic volcanic and associated volcaniclastic, believed to be part of the Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group. The Eocene Boundary Stock occurs at the southern end of the Nunatak and as dykes within the Hazelton Group rocks. Malachite and hydrozincite were noted in numerous locations and are hosted within both volcanic and intrusive rocks and associated fractures and faults. One grab sample assayed of up to 0.95 gpt Gold, 91.9 gpt Silver, 2.77% Zinc and 0.85% Lead. Another sample assayed 0.27% zcopper. Table 4 highlights the East Border Nunatak samples.
Table 4 - Highlights from East Border Nunatak
In the NW and SW Scottie areas, the geology consists of bedded, schistose to weakly gneissic epiclastic sandstone and argillite as well as mafic pyroxene phyric coherent volcanic flows believed to be part of the Late Triassic Stuhini Group. These rocks have been intruded by tonalite of the Eocene Boundary Stock. Pyrrhotite with minor chalcopyrite and malachite was noted on SW Scottie. Table 5 highlights some of the samples from NW and SW Scottie with samples of up to 0.69% Copper and 10.72 gpt Silver.
Table 5 - Highlights from NW and SW Scottie
Goldplay had planned to spend approximately $400,000 on the Scottie West 2021 exploration program. Given most of the claims are above 1300 m, the best time for surface exploration work is in the later part of the summer and early fall, with only about 6 weeks of prime weather conditions. Due to extreme work-loads and staff shortages at the laboratories, the processing time for complete assay results is currently 2-3 months. Given these significant delays and short prime weather window, management felt it was prudent to wait for assay results before planning and completing additional work. As a result, Goldplay was able to spend a total of about $200,000 on the Scottie West 2021 exploration program. Much of the discovered mineralization is associated with altered rocks that are poorly exposed as they occur in recessive outcrop. These areas are often the last areas to be exposed from the melting seasonal snowpack.
In reviewing the assays from the rock samples collected in 2021, there appears to be a strong correlation between Gold and the pathfinder element arsenic. There also appears to be a strong correlation between Silver, Lead, Zinc, Antimony and Cadmium.
For the 2022 field program, a follow up program of detailed prospecting, mapping and talus fines sampling in the vicinity of the discovered showings on the SE Exposure Nunatak and the Leduc NE Ridge is proposed. This would be followed by targeted channel sampling and ground Induced Polarization Geophysics. The program would not start until mid-August 2022 when much of the winter snowpack has melted.
The property borders Scottie Resources' Scottie Gold property and is 7 kilometres southwest of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine, which operated from October 1981 to February 1985 and produced a total 2,984 kilograms (95,940 ounces) of Gold and 1,625 kilograms (52,250 ounces) Silver from 160,264 tonnes of milled ore, for an average recovered grade of 18.62 gpt (0.543 ounces per ton) Gold and 10.14 gpt (0.296 ounces per ton) Silver (MINFILE 104B 034). The Scottie West property occurs along the southwest extension of a mineralized belt that includes Scottie Resources' Blueberry Zone, the Scottie Gold Mine and the recently discovered Domino Zone (Figure 1). The Domino Zone is 3 kilometres northeast of the Scottie West property and drilling in 2020 included the following results.
*Scottie Resources News Release, January 21, 2021
QAQC
Sample station locations, descriptions and photographs were recorded using a Samsung Active Pro Tablet and QField software. Rock material was collected in poly bags and stored in a secure location under the supervision of Lithos Geological personnel and then transported to the MSALABS sample preparation facility located in Terrace, BC. Samples were crushed and then pulps were sent to the MSALABS in Vancouver. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-AES/MS analysis for 48 elements and fire assay for Gold was performed on all samples.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Wilkins, Goldplay's BC Exploration Manager and Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Goldplay Mining
Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale Gold, and copper-Gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield Gold, and copper-Gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Scottie West Project, including planned future exploration programs. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of exploration and development activities, management's discretion to revise proposed exploration programs, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $610,000 with two institutional investors
The Company has issued a total of 3,588.236 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $610,000.
Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share (a "Common Share") and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 24, 2022. Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on Company's projects in British Columbia.
All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on November 25, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $36,600 representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company also issued 215,294 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until November 24, 2023.
The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.
TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated drilling on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details
HIGHLIGHTS
This initial drilling campaign for approximatively 1,000m and additional exploration work is focused on expanding and better defining the mineralization for a wider copper zone (> 1% Cu) within the Aparis shear zone that currently averages more than 10m in true thickness.
The Aparis deposit is a broad metalliferous (Cu-Ag) shear zone hosted in a Devonian turbidite sequence (Terena Formation). The mineralized system is interpreted to be genetically associated with a late-Devonian hypabyssal bimodal magmatic suite and breccia systems that also contain high-grade gold values in other target areas that are presently being assessed.
Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased to begin drilling this very promising historical copper mine in Portugal. The project holds real potential to become an attractive mid-tier copper mine. I would also like to acknowledge the support received from the government and local community to date. From the moment that we have presented our work plans on the project, the local municipality in the town of Barrancos located just 14 Km from the Aparis mine has provided Goldplay with a fully furnished modern business office at no cost, as part of their efforts to support and encourage local economic activity. Portugal has a very well defined process in place to support mining activities that allowed us to begin drilling within approximately 3 months of planning. This proves that the Portugal government is serious about encouraging the development of mining projects within country, to feed a growing need of metal production within the European Union."
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jose Mario Castelo Branco, Golplay's Exploration Manager, a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The readers should not rely on any historical estimates. The Company and the QP has not done sufficient work to verify any historical estimates. Additional work including drilling will be required to verify and upgrade historical estimates.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Properties. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, the lack of recent exploration work on the Properties, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a mineral explorationconcession agreement (the "Agreement") with the Portuguese government in relation to four projects which include: two past producing copper mines, one past producing gold mine and one gold exploration project (together, the "Properties"). The Properties have a well-documented area totalling over 320 sq kms. The Properties have the potential to host significant precious and base metals mineralization often enhanced by the presence of abundant gold andor copper mineral occurrences
The Agreement has been signed by Goldplay directly with the Portuguese government, through Goldplay's Portuguese Company, EVX Portugal.
PROJECTS OVERVIEW
1. Miguel Vacas- Past Producing Copper Mine
2. Mostardeira Copper-Gold Mine
3. Bugalho Copper-Gold Mine
4. Almagreira Gold Prospect
Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased to have signed this new exploration concession agreement directly with the Portuguese government. The contract signing proves an important commitment of the Portugal government to encourage the advancement and development of mining projects within country in order to feed a growing need of metal production within the European Union. "
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Mr. Jose Mario Castelo Branco, Golplay's Exploration Manager, a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The readers should not rely on any historical estimates. The Company and the QP has not done sufficient work to verify any historical estimates. Additional work including drilling will be required to verify and upgrade historical estimates.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Properties. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, the lack of recent exploration work on the Properties, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed an additional non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $170,000 with Raymond James Ltd
The Company has issued a total of 1,000,000 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $170,000.
Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share (a "Common Share") and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until October 19 2022. Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on Company's projects in British Columbia.
All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on February 20, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $10,200 representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company also issued 60,000 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until October 19, 2023.
The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.
i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") notes that that its CEO, Ewan Downie has reported on System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) recent purchases of common shares of the Company through open market purchases on the Toronto Stock Exchange to increase his share ownership to 5,000,027 or 2.09%.
Since the Company commenced trading on April 14, 2021 , Mr. Downie has purchased more than 1.4 million shares of i-80 to reach an ownership milestone rarely held by executives of publicly traded companies in the mining sector.
"Since the inception of the Company less than one year ago, we have closed multiple major transactions that position i-80 as one of the largest holders of gold and silver resources in Nevada ", stated Ewan Downie , Chief Executive Officer of i-80. "We have secured a strong balance sheet including nearly US$200 Million in cash and cash equivalents following funding of the previously announced financing package and have embarked on a peer-best production growth initiative in the world's most favorable mining jurisdiction".
About i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada -focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company's centrally located Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave.
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, commencement of trading of i-80 Gold on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completion of the acquisition of the Getchell Project. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.
Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-ceo-increases-share-ownership-to-more-than-5-million-shares-301456889.html
5 Experts Share Best 2022 Tips for Resource Investors youtu.be
2021 is over, and now that we've recapped last year's top stories, we're looking forward to 2022.
To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their best tips for resource investors over the next 12 months. Without further ado, let's find out what they had to say.
Kicking off the list is Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), who shared an age-specific tip for those wondering how to balance their portfolio holdings.
Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com is next, and he told investors that it will be important to be selective in 2022 instead of investing passively.
Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter made a similar comment, saying that making investments as well as actively trading will be key in 2022. Among other things, he advised market participants to take advantage of current price levels and get involved in the best junior mining stocks.
For EB Tucker, author of "Why Gold? Why Now?", the beginning of the year is the time to reflect — he recommended that investors put down their devices, spend time with people and think about what they want to own, not what they want to buy.
Finally, mining industry heavyweight Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media reminded market participants to first of all invest in themselves. He also shared a special portfolio review offer.
Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Outback Goldfields Corp. ("Outback" or the "Company") (TSXV: OZ:CA) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Outback Goldfields is led by an experienced group of mining professionals focused on exploring for high grade gold on four highly prospective properties in the historic Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Company is in the midst of its maiden exploration program and intends to drill on three of the four properties in 2022. The Victorian Goldfields, which has produced over 80Moz gold historically, is experiencing a modern-day gold rush and is home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world. Outback is part of the Inventa Capital group of companies.
Date: Friday January 7 , 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
-
Dear Shareholders,
2021 was a transformative year for Novo Resources as we moved from being an explorer to an explorer and producer. With the acquisition and refurbishment of the Golden Eagle processing facility in 2020, we were able to bring the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project into production in early 2021.
As we safely transitioned to operations, we also refreshed the Board with a primary focus to diversify our corporate, operations, development and ESG experience. We were very pleased to add Ross Hamilton, Amy Jo Stefonick and Mike Spreadborough to the Board, whilst Yoshikazu Ishikawa and long-term director Akiko Levinson departed. Mike Spreadborough then moved to the role of Executive Co-Chairman with Quinton Hennigh transitioning to Non-executive Co-Chairman. Novo would like to thank both Ms. Levinson and Mr. Ishikawa for their invaluable contributions throughout their tenure as directors. Our Board and executive team have the capabilities and experience to support Novo's transformation into a long-term producer.
The Board has refreshed the Company's corporate purpose to ‘ embracing innovation to responsibly transform minerals for the benefit of our stakeholders ' , which means we will advance our growth strategy around the following key areas:
At Novo we believe that ongoing operations and exploration must benefit all stakeholders and be achieved without adverse long-term impacts to our people, communities and environment. During 2022, we plan to strengthen our ESG systems and focus on:
As mentioned earlier, 2021 was a successful year for Novo across many areas and the key highlights from 2021 and focus areas for 2022 are outlined below:
Operations
Mechanical Sorting
Exploration
During 2021, COVID-19 continued to have profound effects across the globe, tragically impacting lives and influencing the global economy. Throughout the pandemic, Novo has continued our efforts to add shareholder value whilst managing the impacts of the pandemic and we are proud that our staff, contractors, and major suppliers have remained safe and COVID-19 free.
In early February 2022, with vaccination rates expected to reach 90%, the Western Australian border is scheduled to open to both domestic and international travel, and our teams will continue to implement measures to ensure the wellbeing of our staff, contractors, and major suppliers.
At Novo, we are fortunate to have a great team of passionate, experienced and very talented people, who have been central to Novo's ongoing success and who will focus on achieving our plan for 2022 and continuing to grow shareholder value. We would like to thank them for their hard work, dedication, and commitment in 2021 given the challenges of COVID-19.
From a macroeconomic perspective, we witnessed strong gold prices in Australian dollar terms in 2021 and we anticipate this trend continuing throughout 2022.
Importantly, we enter 2022 with a strong cash position totalling C$32 million and an investment portfolio totalling approximately C$146 million to fund key work activities across our project portfolio.
We have established a solid operational and financial platform for continued delivery of shareholder value. In 2022, we will continue to focus on the development of our exploration portfolio, our innovative mechanical sorting program, and the optimization of our mining operations, all with a focus on growing shareholder value.
We thank you for your ongoing support of Novo Resources and we look forward to updating you on our achievements throughout 2022.
|" Michael Spreadborough "
|"Quinton Hennigh"
|Mr Michael Spreadborough
|Dr Quinton Hennigh
|Executive Co-Chairman
|Non-executive Co-Chairman
QP STATEMENT
Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this letter. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this letter contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that during 2022 Novo plans to strengthen its ESG systems as outlined in the letter, Novo's planned exploration, mechanical sorting, project development and operations activities, that Novo's cash position totalling C$32 million and investment portfolio totalling approximately C$146 million will underpin Novo's planned exploration, mechanical sorting, project development and operations activities as outlined in this letter, Novo's planned growth strategy, and that Novo will continue to manage the impacts of COVID-19 during 2022. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Lobo Tiggre: Gold Catalyst to Watch, Why Uranium Could be 2022's Star youtu.be
The new year has arrived, and resource sector participants are eagerly looking ahead to gold's next move.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre explained how he expects the US Federal Reserve's plans to play out and how that could impact the yellow metal's path.
While he's not keen on making predictions, he said he thinks the walls are closing in on the Fed, and the central bank may soon be stuck between a rock and a hard place.
"I don't see how we get through 2022 without that rock and the hard place coming together," said Tiggre, who is the founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com. "The Fed has to do something about high inflation or there will be pain. And if it does something about high inflation, there will be pain."
Even so, mainstream confidence in the Fed remains high, and Tiggre noted that the powers that be have done a good job of convincing market watchers that they're in control.
He sees that starting to change as more investors decide they want to use gold to hedge against inflation. But what might spark a real shift in sentiment toward the Fed?
Tiggre said there needs to be a realization that the Fed is behind the curve and is not keeping up with what it's said it will do. "When that skepticism becomes widespread, I think that is your catalytic moment," he commented.
Switching over to uranium, Tiggre said that if the situation plays out as he anticipates, the commodity could be the star of 2022. He noted that 2021 brought the removal of cheap pounds from the market, while 2022 may bring utilities contracting, a crucial milestone the industry has been waiting for.
"I'm going to go out on a limb again here and say I think that happens this year — we'll start seeing more of those long-term contracts set in place. And that's what we've been looking for," he said.
Of course, his positive uranium outlook comes with a caveat: a major nuclear incident would be problematic. But while that's a possibility, it's unlikely. "Despite the explosive risk in the sector, I've got to say I just love the uranium space. I think it's the most compelling speculation in the resource sector for 2022," Tiggre concluded.
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports High-grade Silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp Vein target on the Silver Queen project, B.C.
The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high-grade silver results in drill holes SQ21-032 to -036, confirming continuity of mineralization down dip and along strike in four of the modeled vein zones. Mineralization is also open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts and farther east into the Sveinson Vein target.
New highlight intercepts include:
Intercepts in drill hole SQ21-049 have established continuity in three of the modelled veins down-dip and adjacent to drill holes SQ21-033 (previously reported 2.1m averaging 537g/t AgEq) and SQ21-034 (previously reported 3.7m averaging 1148g/t AgEq), while drill hole SQ21-040 is a deeper step-out, approximately 50 metres to the east of SQ21-049, and helps define continuity of several veins to up to 165 metres below surface.
Figure 1: Plan Map of targets on the Silver Queen vein system, BC
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/109198_e5f85830848bf935_002full.jpg
A total of 63 drill holes for 19,645 metres in five successive phases of exploration drilling starting in late 2020 has now been completed by Equity Metals on the Silver Queen property. Five separate target areas have been tested and thick intervals of high-grade gold, silver and base-metal mineralization have been identified in each of the Camp, Sveinson Extension, No. 3, and NG-3 Vein systems. Drilling is scheduled to begin again in mid-January, focusing initially on the NG-3 target. Detailed drilling, including the intercepts reported here, will be utilized in developing the Company's maiden resource on the Camp Vein target, expected in Q2 of 2022.
Table 1: Summary Composites from September2021 Drilling on the Camp Vein Target.
|Hole #
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Pb
(%)
| Zn
(%)
| AuEq
(g/t)
| AgEq
(g/t)
|Comments
|SQ21-037
|95.9
|96.1
|0.3
|0.2
|668
|1.28
|0.2
|0.5
|11.1
|835
|SQ21-038
|128.3
|130.0
|1.7
|0.1
|155
|0.22
|0.1
|1.4
|3.3
|245
|inc.
|128.3
|129.0
|0.7
|0.2
|235
|0.39
|0.2
|1.9
|4.9
|368
|SQ21-039
|118.5
|119.8
|1.3
|0.2
|38
|0.03
|0.5
|2.1
|2.0
|151
|inc.
|118.5
|118.8
|0.3
|0.3
|106
|0.06
|1.5
|3.9
|4.5
|337
|SQ21-040
|201.8
|206.3
|4.5
|0.1
|581
|0.05
|0.5
|1.5
|8.8
|663
|inc.
|201.8
|202.4
|0.6
|0.0
|1023
|0.06
|2.1
|4.6
|17.0
|1273
|and inc.
|204.7
|205.5
|0.9
|0.1
|1391
|0.15
|0.1
|0.6
|19.2
|1440
|SQ21-041
|44.0
|46.7
|2.7
|0.2
|118
|0.06
|0.4
|2.9
|3.6
|268
|50% Dilution
|inc.
|44.0
|44.9
|0.9
|0.3
|340
|0.14
|0.3
|5.7
|8.1
|605
|SQ21-049
|107.0
|108.5
|1.5
|0.0
|768
|0.02
|0.1
|1.9
|11.3
|846
|SQ21-049
|130.0
|131.3
|1.3
|0.1
|853
|0.01
|0.2
|0.8
|12.0
|900
|inc.
|131.0
|131.3
|0.3
|0.0
|3235
|0.05
|0.6
|2.3
|44.7
|3349
|SQ21-049
|143.7
|144.0
|0.3
|1.1
|3134
|0.07
|0.2
|1.7
|43.9
|3293
Samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and
About Silver Queen Project
The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.
The Silver Queen Property consists of 45 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,852ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. Most of the existing resource is hosted by the No. 3 Vein, which is traced by drilling for approximately 1.2km and to the southeast transitions into the NG-3 Vein close to the buried Itsit copper-molybdenum porphyry.
An initial NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (see Note 1 below) was detailed in a News Release issued on July 16th, 2019, and using a CDN$100 NSR cut-off, reported a resource of:
More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under explored.
About Equity Metals Corporation
Equity Metals Corporation is a Manex Resource Group Company. Manex provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.
The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The project owners are Equity Metals Corporation (57.49%), Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.
The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.
Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."
Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo
President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation
For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
