New Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Capabilities Power the Next Wave of Agentic AI Development

Latest AgentCore innovations help customers build, deploy, and scale production-ready AI agents with confidence
At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced new enhancements for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.
Key takeaways
- Policy in Amazon Bedrock AgentCore actively blocks unauthorized agent actions through real-time, deterministic controls that operate outside of the agent code.
- AgentCore Evaluations helps developers continuously inspect the quality of an agent based on its behavior.
- AgentCore Memory introduces episodic functionality that helps agents learn from experiences, improving decision-making.
- Organizations of all sizes and regulatory requirements—including Amazon Devices Operations & Supply Chain, Archera, Cohere Health, Cox Automotive, Druva, Heroku, Natera, NTT DATA, MongoDB, PGA TOUR, Pulumi, Thomson Reuters, Workday, Snorkel, Swisscom, and S&P Global Market Intelligence—trust AgentCore to accelerate their AI agents into production.
To get the full story on the new innovations for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, visit About Amazon .
About AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history . Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201387808/en/
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr