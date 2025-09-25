NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant historic oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

  • More high-grade oxide gold-antimony at Resurrection Ridge including:
    • RR03_01: 11.41 g/t AuEq* over 6.1 meters (10.60 g/t Au and 0.18% Sb), within 2.19 g/t AuEq* over 56.4 meters (1.74 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb)
    • LB010: 3.19 g/t AuEq* over 26.2 meters (2.24 g/t Au and 0.21% Sb), within 2.16 g/t AuEq* over 57.2 meters (1.45 g/t Au and 0.16% Sb)
    • LB028: 4.62 g/t AuEq* over 6.1 meters (0.14 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) within 0.66 g/t AuEq* over 128.0 meters (0.06 g/t Au and 0.13% Sb)
    • LB133: 1.78 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters (0.11 g/t Au and 0.37% Sb)
    • *Gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
  • The Company has completed 8 drillholes in the current 2025 drill campaign with assays pending ; based on drilling completed by the Company at the Project since 2021, and historical drilling completed by previous operators, there is strong potential to advance to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate in 2025 ("MRE") (see Figure 1, Figure 2)
  • Phase II metallurgical testwork on gold and antimony continues to advance with results expected over the coming weeks

Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:

  • Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (completed) ;
  • Analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (continuous activity) ;
  • Advance metallurgical testwork (in progress, Phase II results in coming weeks) ;
  • Continue to drill test gold-antimony targets (ongoing, 8 drillholes completed to date) ;
  • Advance initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (in progress) .

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "We continue to add to the large oxide gold-antimony mineralization footprint at Limo Butte in Nevada with the objective of rapidly advancing the Project to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) . There is a clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects and Limo Butte is optimally positioned with its significant near-surface, oxide gold-antimony mineralization and large geological database. The current 2025 drill program is positively advancing with 8 holes completed and assays pending . Another key milestone that we are driving forward is the Phase II metallurgical testwork building on our positive results from Phase I . All of these various work programs will help us rapidly and systematically advance the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as we de-risk and progress the asset to the next stages of project development."

A map of a mine AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results.
To view image please click here

A long shot of a bridge AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.
To view image please click here

A map of a mountain AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
To view image please click here

Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results

Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au % Sb g/t AuEq** From, m To, m
Resurrection Ridge
RR03_01 56.4 1.74 0.10% 2.19 85.3 141.7
including 6.1 10.60 0.18% 11.41 126.5 132.6
LB010 57.2 1.45 0.16% 2.16 13.0 70.1
including 26.2 2.24 0.21% 3.19 17.1 43.3
LB028 128.0 0.06 0.13% 0.66 36.6 164.6
including 6.1 0.14 1.00% 4.62 42.7 48.8
LB133 12.2 0.11 0.37% 1.78 182.9 195.1
LB031 80.8 0.10 0.08% 0.44 30.5 111.3
including 18.3 0.19 0.15% 0.88 30.5 48.8
LB025 16.8 0.12 0.10% 0.55 128.0 144.8

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.


Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip
RR03_01 RR 667246 4417388 2176 182.8 161 -70
LB010 RR 667229 4417327 2187 82.2 90 -50
LB028 RR 667060 4417254 2164 237 70 -60
LB133 RR 666661 4417217 2102 240.8 140 -50
LB031 RR 667142 4417273 2173 259.1 225 -60
LB025 RR 667023 4417193 2167 176.7 0 -90

Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Summary
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.

Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. (Figure 1) The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb 2 S 3 ) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical additional prospect pits extracting antimony.

Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University ("BYU") Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite . BYU Thesis Report

A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km. To view image please click here

US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Company is pleased to report the sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply . Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important "Critical Mineral" in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.

The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States ("US") Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").

This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.

Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a "Critical Mineral" by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). "Critical Minerals" are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.

Globally, approximately 90% of the world's current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has designated antimony as a "Critical Mineral" due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.

Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua") has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua's project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold's Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense ("DOD") awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States ("US EXIM") ( see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024 ) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))

A map of a mountain range Description automatically generated

Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

Historical Data Validation
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP"), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.

Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

References

Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of. Article Prepared by Forbes.

Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions . Article Prepared by AP News.

Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate . Article Prepared by Reuters.

Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China's Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals . Article Prepared by Reuters.

Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary . Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.

Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023 . Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S

U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals . Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S

Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NevGoldNAU:CATSXV:NAUPrecious Metals Investing
NAU:CA
NevGold
Sign up to get your FREE

NevGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NevGold (TSXV:NAU)

NevGold

Keep reading...Show less

Strategic portfolio of gold, antimony and copper projects in tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Nutmeg Mountain gold project (the " Project ", " Nutmeg Mountain ") in Idaho.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 drill program at the oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to advance the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Entry Into Standstill With GoldMining

NevGold Announces Entry Into Standstill With GoldMining

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a standstill agreement with GoldMining Inc. (" GoldMining "), pursuant to which GoldMining has agreed not to, directly or indirectly, sell common shares of NevGold through open market transactions for a period of 18 months subject to certain customary exceptions. GoldMining holds, and has control and direction over, 19,073,350 common shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "We are pleased to execute this Standstill Agreement with GoldMining, which prohibits selling, transferring or disposing NevGold shares for a period of 18 months through open market transactions. The Company will have an extremely active end to 2025, and we will have more updates out shortly from our Limousine Butte (oxide gold-antimony), Nutmeg Mountain (oxide gold), and Zeus (copper) projects."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce extremely positive antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") metallurgical testwork results at its oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

The positive antimony metallurgical recovery results, that have minimal to no impact on gold recoveries, are a key development in unlocking the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Releases Some of the Highest Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony Results To Date: 9.68 g/t AuEq Over 11.6 Meters Within 2.85 g/t AuEq Over 60.3 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Some of the Highest Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony Results To Date: 9.68 g/t AuEq Over 11.6 Meters Within 2.85 g/t AuEq Over 60.3 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

Highlights

  • The first underground drill rig has been mobilized to Level 16, approximately 695 metres ('m") below surface, to commence exploration drilling on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE"), San Antonio West ("SAM W") and new Shore exploration targets.
  • Underground drilling will be expanded to include testing the extensions of the current resource and completing infill drilling to upgrade zones identified for development in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway.
  • The current underground drilling plan is comprised of approximately 25,000 m in 122 holes.
  • A total of 20,342 m of surface exploration drilling in 71 holes has now been completed, primarily on the SAM W and SAM SE targets
  • The assay results from 11 surface drill holes at SAM SE and SAM W, totalling 5,368 m , drilling down to depths of approximately 550 m , are pending.

"Commencing underground drilling is a pivotal step in advancing the redevelopment of the True North Gold Mine," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President & CEO of 1911 Gold. "This program is designed to rapidly expand our current resource, extend the depth extensions of recent new surface discoveries that can meaningfully enhance the scale of our operations, and delineate two trial test mining areas. With strong community support and a fully permitted mill on site, we are excited to advance towards our next phase of growth."

The underground drill program marks a significant milestone as the Company advances its strategy to restart underground mining operations and build upon its existing permitted infrastructure and resource base. The focus of the current campaign will be on testing the resource size potential of newly identified drill targets, including SAM W and SAM SE (two recent discoveries located adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure and drill-tested from surface to depths of approximately 550 m ). The program will also target: potential mineral resource expansion through step-out drilling around the current resource; delineation drilling on two significant targets in preparation for trial test mining in 2026 on Level 16; and commence resource infill and upgrade drilling on areas identified for early production in the pending PEA. The underground drill program will initially utilize two (2) drill rigs, with additional rigs planned as access to new areas is established.

Program Description

The Company plans to complete approximately 25,000 metres of underground drilling in 122 drill holes over the next nine months.

Exploration Drilling

Drilling will test the down-dip extension of the SAM SE target, discovered during the surface drilling program, and the emerging Shore target (located directly southeast of SAM SE), hosted within the SAM gabbro unit at the intersection with the 007 shear zone. The 007 mine, which operated from 2010 through 2015, arose from the intersection of the 007 share zone and the shoreline basalt unit to the northeast of the SAM gabbro unit. A total of approximately 10,000 m in 24 drill holes is planned, from Level 16 and the lower portion of the L13 area within the Hinge decline once the Company regains access to that area. Rehabilitation of Level 6 is underway to facilitate drill access to test the down-dip extensions of the SAM W target.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Resource expansion drilling will focus on four (4) mineralized veins hosted within the 710-711, L10, 007 and Hinge zones, which can be drilled from the existing infrastructure on Level 16. The target areas are adjacent to known high-grade zones, which have demonstrated strong potential for resource expansion. Step-out drilling will test up and down-plunge extensions outside the current mineral resource. Approximately 6,000 m in 18 drill holes are planned for the initial resource expansion program.

Test Mining – Delineation Drilling

In preparation for a large test mining program in mid-2026, the Company will also complete approximately 9,000 m in 80 drill holes of delineation drilling. This drilling will focus on upgrading the resource to the measured category for two selected areas, which are accessible from Level 16 for both drilling and bulk sampling activities. The two areas designated within the mineral resource block model are hosted within the Hinge Zone (Vein 800 and 820) and the L10 Zone (Vein 1020 and 1040).

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares, situated within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Gold Project, including test mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/25/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS; OTCQX: RMRDF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RMRDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Download the PDF here.

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

NevGold
Sign up to get your FREE

NevGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy