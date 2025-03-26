NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada