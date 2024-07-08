- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update
Multiple wide, high-grade intercepts with grades of up to 126g/t Au from final batch of in-fill and extensional assays from the first half of 2024 drilling.
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration results and development activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Never Never Gold Deposit– strong in-fill drilling results strengthen deeper Resource extents:
- 10.14m @ 11.26g/t goldfrom 966.90m down-hole, incl. 0.77m @ 126.45g/t(DGDH064-W1)
- 9.07m @ 17.81g/t goldfrom 760.55m down-hole, incl. 1.52m @ 99.45g/t(DGDH072-W3)
- 10.66m @ 6.55g/t goldfrom 798.02m down-hole, incl. 0.49m @ 126.00g/t(DGDH072-W4)
- Pepper Gold Prospect– new deepest intercept expands potential high-grade Resource extent:
- 13.50m @ 4.47g/t goldfrom 679.50m down-hole, incl. 0.5m @ 73.04g/t(DGDH073)
Figure 2: Plan-view of the key gold targets at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. The Pepper Gold Prospect is located between the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Four Pillars Gold Prospect, marking the northern end of the former Gilbey’s Open Pit. Drill-hole intercept grades are shown coloured by gold grade and recent drill assays are highlighted in gold callout boxes.
- Mineral Resource Estimateupdates for the Never Never and Sly Fox Gold Deposits, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects due for imminent release.
- Underground Exploration Drill Drive– finalisation of approvals and support activities for the underground development are well in train with development to commence in Q3 2024.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting the high-potential and very high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect, as well as the immediately adjacent and ever growing high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “These latest intercepts demonstrate the incredible potential of what we have found right in front of our processing plant at Dalgaranga. With the Never Never Gold Deposit we have really shown what can happen with a change in mindset and the more recent discovery of the Pepper Gold Prospect has demonstrated that we are really onto something very special in this under-explored greenstone belt.
“Our drill teams are taking a well-earned rest at the moment while we catch up on the frantic pace of drilling and discovery. Our geology team is now finalising the new Mineral Resource Estimate to collate our drilling efforts in the first half of this calendar year and update the Spartan value proposition. While we take a brief drilling hiatus, we are planning and prioritising our second half exploration program so that we increase our momentum and keep driving the Spartan juggernaut forward!”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spartan Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Spartan Resources
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
Craig Jones - Chief Operating Officer
Craig Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, he was the chief executive officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the chief operating officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the feasibility study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
Initial Drill Results Point to Resource Growth Potential at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is making headlines with its Golden Range project, situated in the resource-rich Murchison region of Western Australia, with Sydney Morning Herald columnist Doug Bright citing the company’s recent drill results in a recent article.
Building on the success of their May gold discoveries, the latest drilling campaign has uncovered even more significant gold deposits, the most striking of which was a 19-meter stretch containing 4.94 grams per ton of gold (g/t), starting at 188 meters below the surface. Within this stretch, a particularly high-grade section boasted 4 meters at 14.49 g/t gold, underscoring the project's potential.
The results represent the first diamond drilling at the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range project.
“While the early results pertain to just a small part of the current phase of drilling, they continue to highlight the outstanding resource growth potential at Ricciardo and ultimately, look set to demonstrate similar outcomes along the entire Golden Corridor trend,” the article said.
Read the full article here.
Click here to connect with Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) for an Investor Presentation
Ramelius Resources Sets Record Annual Gold Production
Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) announced that it has achieved record gold production of 293,033 ounces for its fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30. The company operates mines in Western Australia
The achievement was well above its original guidance of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces set in July 2023, and came at the top end of its upgraded guidance, which ranged from 285,000 to 295,000 ounces. Ramelius' quarterly gold production totalled 82,058 ounces.
During the quarter, the company also generated an underlying free cash flow of AU$137.3 million, made a strategic investment of AU$87.7 million in Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF) and paid AU$10.1 million for the Musgrave acquisition stamp duty.
This strong financial position builds on a recent syndicated facility agreement entered with several major banks, providing Ramelius with a revolving corporate facility of AU$175 million for a four-year term. The company has the option to extend for an additional year.
“While Ramelius has a strong balance sheet and we generate significant operating cash flow, we feel it is important to have the added financial flexibility which this low-cost revolving debt facility provides us,” Managing Director Mark Zeptner said in the press release about the facility.
The company plans to release its full FY25 gold production and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance later this month.
Strong performance amidst slowing Australian gold production
The company’s production success comes at a time when Australia, one of the world's top gold producers, is experiencing a slight decrease in annual gold production.
According to recent figures, Australia's gold production tallied 310 tonnes for 2023, a slight decrease from the 314 tonnes from the year before. The country's production reached an all-time high of 325 tonnes in 2019.
In 2024, Australia is expected to see even lower production, which would mark the fourth straight year of declines due to multiple mines being put on care and maintenance.
Despite the decline, Australia remains a key player in the global gold market, ranking second in global gold production behind China. In 2023, China led global gold production with 370 tonnes, followed by Australia and Russia, which both produced 310 tonnes.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold from Canada's Biggest Heist Reportedly Smuggled to India, Dubai
Canadian police suspect that a significant portion of the 400 kilograms of gold stolen from Toronto's Pearson International Airport in April 2023 may have been smuggled to India and Dubai, according to Peel Region police.
"We believe a large portion has gone overseas to markets that are flush with gold," said lead investigator Detective Sergeant Mike Mavity in a June 21 Peel Police Service Board meeting.
"That would be Dubai, or India, where you can take gold with serial numbers on it and they will still honor it and melt it down ... And we believe that happened very shortly after the incident," he added.
The stolen gold was part of a shipment from Zurich, Switzerland. The police previously claimed it was worth approximately US$20 million at the time of the crime, but in this meeting clarified it was actually worth millions more. Its theft is deemed the largest heist in Canadian history.
The theft took place in April 2023 when a man used a duplicate waybill to access the Air Canada Cargo terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He then stole a pallet of gold bars, totaling 6,600 bars of pure gold.
Three men of Indian origin are among those arrested in connection with the heist.
The suspects include Archit Grover, who owned the truck used in the theft, although he was not the driver. Grover was detained at Pearson International Airport upon returning from India and faces charges of theft over C$5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense. He is described as a longtime friend of Parmpal Sidhu, who faces similar charges and was an employee at the cargo terminal.
Other suspects include Durante King-Mclean, who drove the truck; Grover's cousin, Amit Jalota, who handled the gold alongside one other suspect; and Ali Raza, the owner of a Mississauga jewelry store, accused of melting a small portion of the stolen gold.
In addition to tracking the missing gold, investigators are analyzing over 40 electronic devices seized from the suspects and obtaining financial records from banks.
To date, the investigation effort has cost approximately C$5.3 million, with projections estimating a final cost of C$10 million. The 20 officers have logged 28,000 regular hours and 9,500 overtime hours.
These numbers reflect the magnitude of the case as Canadian authorities continue to search for the remaining gold and any profits from its sale as well as to locate three suspects who are still at large.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce initial assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader +1.45Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The broader program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies1,3 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimate.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Initial assays have been received for the Pericles and Stirling deposits RC drilling program, within the 287koz Au Lady Shenton System at the Menzies Gold Project
- The Pericles and Stirling deposits are adjacent to the historic Lady Shenton open pit, and target material within the Lady Shenton System open pit mine plan of 1.9Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 100koz Au inside a A$2,750/oz optimised pit shell, as outlined in Brightstar’s 2023 Scoping Study1
- The Menzies drilling program is part of the +30,000m drilling program2, targeting resource upgrades & extensions across Brightstar’s 1.45Moz Au portfolio in the Eastern Goldfields
- Drilling intercepts returned at the Pericles and Lady Shenton deposits include:
- LSRC24049
- 5m at 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m at 45.76g/t Au from 104m, and
- 2m at 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- LSRC24051
- 2m at 22.32 g/t Au from 95m, including 1m at 42.28g/t Au from 95m
- LSRC24053
- 7m at 4.94g/t Au from 115m, including 1m @ 27.82g/t Au, and
- 5m at 7.92g/t Au from 128m, including 1m at 28.48g/t Au from 128m
- LSRC24068
- 10m at 3.16g/t Au from 1m
- LSRC24066:
- 4m at 5.85 g/t Au from 13m
- LSRC24062:
- 4m at 4.51 g/t Au from 22m
- LSRC24049
- Shallow intercepts returned from drilling at the Stirling deposit include:
- STRC24017:
- 2m at 9.62 g/t Au from 4m, including 1m @ 16.50 g/t Au from 44m
- STRC24014:
- 3m at 2.73 g/t Au from 38m
- STRC24009:
- 6m at 1.88g/t Au from 16m and 1m at 4.10g/t Au from 29m
- STRC24010:
- 4m at 2.58 g/t Au from 63m, including 1m at 6.24g/t Au from 65m
- STRC24017:
These results are from the first phase of the RC drilling program at Menzies Gold Project (MGP), with the RC rig currently drilling at the Lord Byron deposit (part of the Jasper Hills project area) and the diamond rig presently at the Second Fortune Gold mine. Post completion of drilling within the Laverton Hub, the RC rig will return to Menzies to complete the outstanding holes and conduct exploration RC drilling in the area. The drilling at the MGP is focused largely on infill and extensional drilling at the Pericles, Stirling and Lady Shenton deposits (collectively, the Lady Shenton System) ahead of feasibility study workstreams in preparation for mining activities in CY2025.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These results from the Lady Shenton System highlight the immense potential that Menzies holds. With numerous high-grade hits in all three deposits at Pericles, Lady Shenton and Stirling indicating mineralisation is still open at depth, we look forward to completing the program once high priority drilling is completed at the Laverton Hub.
We’ve taken opportunity to bring on a third rig, with two RC rigs presently at Jasper Hills drilling out the Fish and Lord Byron deposits, whilst the diamond rig is maintaining good progress and accuracy with the ‘diamond tails’ being drilled at depth at the Second Fortune Mine. These programs will generate valuable information for our feasibility studies and ongoing mine plans, which will be utilised for geotechnical, metallurgical and mine planning purposes at our Menzies & Laverton Hubs”
Figure 1 – Lady Shenton location within broader Menzies Gold Project
Figure 2 - Lady Shenton system drilling program underway. Cross sections A-A’, B-B’ and C-C’ within insets are displayed in Figures 3, 4 and 5
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
A total of 52 RC drill holes have been completed with assays returned at Menzies. These holes include 26 drill holes completed at the Pericles deposit (Figures 2, 3, 4 & 7), eight drill holes were completed at the Lady Shenton open pit ramp (Figure 2) and 18 holes completed at the Stirling deposit (Figures 2, 5 & 6).
Assay results and hole details for the drilling outlined above are detailed in Tables 1 - 4.
A further 36 RC holes are planned for future drilling in the coming weeks at Pericles (Figure 2) once the RC program at the Jasper Hills project concludes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Approaches US$2,400, GoviEx Uranium Loses Mining Permit
The gold price was on the move this week, approaching US$2,400 per ounce on Friday (July 5).
The yellow metal was reacting to soft June US jobs numbers, which have boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates when it meets in September. Data shows that non-farm payrolls increased by 206,000 new jobs in June, slightly above than the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The Department of Labor also made revisions to April and May jobs data — growth for April was revised down to 108,000 new jobs compared to 165,000 previously, while growth for May was brought down to 218,000 from 272,000.
Speaking ahead of those updates on Tuesday (July 2), Fed Chair Jerome Powell said while the central bank has made "quite a bit of progress" on inflation, it won't reduce rates until it sees more evidence that it's trending down.
Responding to a question about what keeps him up at night, he highlighted the balancing act of taming inflation without causing labor market deterioration.
Silver was on the rise this week as well, finishing the period above US$31 per ounce.
Niger revokes GoviEx Uranium's mining license
GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQX:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit. It is now in the public domain.
The decision comes after a military coup in the country last summer. At the time, GoviEx said operations at Madaouela were moving forward as usual, with stability anticipated. However, this past April the company said it was at risk of losing its mining permit if it wasn't able to start mining at Madaouela by July 4 of this year.
In its Thursday press release, GoviEx states that it has completed 650,000 meters of drilling at Madaouela since 2007, developing it into one of the world's largest-known uranium resources. It also says the license withdrawal doesn't follow the procedure outlined in Niger's mining code — GoviEx has emphasized that while it wants to engage with the government, it may challenge the decision in court nationally or internationally.
Last month, Niger revoked the mining permit for Orano's Imouraren uranium project. The French nuclear fuel cycle company currently produces the energy fuel at the Somair mine in Niger, which is one of the largest uranium mines in the world, but work to bring Imouraren into production was suspended in 2015 due to unfavorable market conditions.
With uranium prices now much higher, Niger had warned it would remove Orano's permit if development work hadn't started by June 19. While Orano said in its statement that infrastructure at the site had reopened on June 4, with other activities in progress, those efforts weren't enough to satisfy Niger.
Bullet briefing — News from First Quantum, Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Mines
First Quantum faces Cobre Panama audit
Jose Raul Mulino, Panama's new leader, announced during his first address as president that he plans to order a "strict environmental audit" of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine, which was shut down last December after protests. Company shares ticked up on the news, but First Quantum has yet to comment.
Rio Tinto signs deals with juniors
Major miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) shook hands with two exploration companies this week. It increased its stake in Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM,LSE:SVML) to 19.76 percent with an investment of AU$18.5 million, and executed an optbion to joint venture for soon-to-be-public Saga Metals' Québec-based Legacy lithium project.
Ivanhoe restarts Kipushi mine
Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) finished the construction and restart of the Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has zinc concentrate offtake deals with CITIC Metal (SHA:601061) and Trafigura Asia Trading, with more agreements expected to be signed in the coming months.
INN at the Rule Symposium
The Rule Symposium is scheduled to run from July 7 to 11 in Boca Raton, Florida, and I'll be heading there to speak with Rick Rule himself, as well as experts like Adrian Day, Lobo Tiggre and more.
Email cmcleod@investingnews.com with topics you'd like to see covered.
You can also watch our latest interview with Rule here and click here to sign up for the symposium.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements in this email.
Gogbala Extensional Drilling Delivers Further High-Grade Gold At Napié
Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gogbala drilling returned multiple high-grade intercepts, including 1m at 30.89g/t Au intersected from an emerging zone 2km north of the priority Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area
- Results are from extensional drilling and will increase the size of the upcoming maiden MRE
- Several holes host multiple gold mineralised intersects including NARC609 which hosts a cumulative 24m of significant mineralisation
- 25 RC holes received with 18 holes intersecting significant mineralisation. Highlights include:
- NARC619: 1m at 30.89g/t Au from 46m
- NARC623: 15m at 1.17g/t Au from 109m; including 5m at 2.15g/t Au from 110m
- NARC610: 5m at 4.61g/t Au from 158m; including 1m at 15.71g/t Au from 162m
- NARC608: 6m at 1.41g/t Au from 17m; including 2m at 3.10g/t Au from 17m; and
- 5m at 2.64g/t Au from 73m
- NARC598: 3m at 3.62g/t Au from 18m; including 1m at 6.69g/t Au from 19m; and
- 7m at 1.80g/t Au from 27m; including 1m at 5.69g/t Au from 30m; and
- 4m at 1.18g/t Au from 109m
- NARC609: 4m at 2.66g/t Au from 34m; including 1m at 5.94g/t Au from 35m; and
- 4m at 1.48g/t Au from 72m; and
- 16m at 0.83g/t Au from 93m; including 4m at 1.61 from 94m
- NARC620: 6m at 1.26g/t Au from 97m
- NARC611: 3m at 2.32g/t Au from 64m
- NARC617: 6m at 1.08g/t Au from 23m
- RC drilling is ongoing at Gogbala and a DD rig is expected to arrive within a week to drill deeper holes with the aim of increasing the resource at depth
Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:
“We are pleased with the ongoing results from our extensional drilling at the Gogbala Prospect. Having 18 of 25holesreturnsignificantgoldresultsindicateshowwidelymineralisedtheGogbalaProspectis.Theseresults will add ounces to the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled forQ2-CY22.
In addition to the positive results returned from the 2km-long high-priority maiden MRE zone, further promising intersects were returned outside that zone, which highlights the blue sky that remains at Gogbala and the whole Napié permit. Extensional drilling is ongoing at Gogbala in order to maximize the size of the upcoming MRE. We look forward to providing further results as assays are received.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mako Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Spartan Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.