Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 27, 2025
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV,OTCP:NVSGF) is a Nevada-focused exploration company with a portfolio spanning gold, copper and lithium projects. Nevada ranked as the world’s second most attractive exploration jurisdiction in 2024, providing a strong foundation for the company’s growth strategy.
The Griffon Gold Mine project, a past-producing gold asset located within the prolific Battle Mountain–Eureka Trend. Griffon hosts Carlin-type mineralization, produced 62,661 ounces of oxide gold from 1998 to 1999, and benefits from extensive historical drilling, favorable host stratigraphy and new target zones identified by VRIFY’s DORA A.I. predictive modeling. Ongoing geophysics and geochemical programs in 2025 will refine drill targets ahead of a drilling program planned for 2026.
Discovery Ridge Pit, Griffon Gold Mine Project, White Pine County, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise integrates historical data with advanced geophysics, modern geochemical methods, and AI-driven exploration tools. This technology-enhanced approach, combined with experienced leadership and a strong technical team, is central to the Company’s strategy for building shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Flagship past-producing gold project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction: The Griffon Gold Mine project lies within Nevada’s prolific Battle Mountain–Eureka Trend, near producing mines and major gold developers.
- AI-powered exploration strategy: Nevada Sunrise is using VRIFY’s predictive modeling to identify high-priority drill targets, an emerging technology rarely applied in Nevada.
- Clear path to 2026 drilling: Soil, magnetic, IP/resistivity and CSAMT surveys in fall 2025 will feed into an updated AI model, enabling optimized drill targeting planned for 2026.
- Highly experienced management and geological team: Leadership includes executives and advisors with decades of exploration success across Nevada and globally.
- Diversified asset portfolio: Gold, copper and lithium assets create optionality across multiple mineral markets.
- Flagship past-producing gold project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction: The Griffon Gold Mine project lies within Nevada’s prolific Battle Mountain–Eureka Trend, near producing mines and major gold developers.
- AI-powered exploration strategy: Nevada Sunrise is using VRIFY’s predictive modeling to identify high-priority drill targets, an emerging technology rarely applied in Nevada.
- Clear path to 2026 drilling: Soil, magnetic, IP/resistivity and CSAMT surveys in fall 2025 will feed into an updated AI model, enabling optimized drill targeting planned for 2026.
- Highly experienced management and geological team: Leadership includes executives and advisors with decades of exploration success across Nevada and globally.
- Diversified asset portfolio: Gold, copper and lithium assets create optionality across multiple mineral markets.
This Nevada Sunrise Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) to receive an Investor Presentation
NEV:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
7h
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Advancing high-potential gold and critical metals projects in Nevada’s premier mining districts
Advancing high-potential gold and critical metals projects in Nevada’s premier mining districts Keep Reading...
06 November
Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $650,000, consisting of 13,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05... Keep Reading...
12 August 2024
Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") has closed its transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") previously announced July 8, 2024 . CopAur has acquired Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project... Keep Reading...
11 July 2024
Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a geological and geophysical data review on its Coronado Copper Project (" Coronado ", or the " Project ") located in Pershing County, Nevada... Keep Reading...
08 July 2024
CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project
CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold... Keep Reading...
08 July 2024
Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain... Keep Reading...
4h
Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era
Speaking at Benchmark Week, Iola Hughes, head of battery research at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, outlined a market that is undergoing “very strong growth" and becoming indispensable to energy security.Hughes described energy storage as the fastest-growing segment in the battery sector today.... Keep Reading...
5h
Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments
Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry. After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest... Keep Reading...
26 November
Long State Funding Update
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Long State Funding UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 November
CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December
Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,OTC Pink:CTATF) is preparing to restart its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Jiangxi province as soon as early December, industry sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The sources, who declined to be named, said CATL has asked suppliers and... Keep Reading...
24 November
Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC:LINRF) held its first digital spot sales auction for 10,000 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate from its Kathleen Valley lithium operations in Western Australia.The auction, attracting over 50 buyers from nine countries, was conducted on Metalshub, a... Keep Reading...
21 November
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sigma Lithium Flips the Switch with 64 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released October’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Monday (November 17).... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00