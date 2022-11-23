Battery MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a corporate name change to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" ("Electric Metals"). The Company feels that the change of name, which will be subject to all required regulatory, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and shareholder approvals, will better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties.

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "our existing portfolio of assets includes the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which contains a high-grade manganese deposit. We believe there is burgeoning domestic US demand for metals and materials essential to the operation of electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries, and other high-tech industries. As a result, a corporate name that only references the "silver" aspect of our operations is no longer appropriate for the Company."

It is intended that the Company's flagship asset will become the Emily Manganese Project which the Company believes contains North America's highest-grade manganese resource, and has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million having been historically invested to date. NSC will retain 100% ownership of the Corcoran Silver project, with an NI 43-101 mineral resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, and the Belmont Silver project which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in Nevada.

The Emily Manganese Project involves the development of a high-grade manganese deposit, located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota. Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company Limited has prepared a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota USA" for North Star Manganese Inc. ("NSM"), an indirect subsidiary of NSC, with an effective date of June 3, 2022 (the "Technical Report"), which will be filed under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com. The mineral resource estimates included in the Technical Report are summarized below:

NI 43-101 RESOURCE ESTIMATE CALCULATED BY BARR ENGINEERING COMPANY (JUNE 2022)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6756/145439_d22e0722743f1b65_001.jpg

Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6756/145439_d22e0722743f1b65_001full.jpg.

The Company had previously publicly disclosed that the Emily Manganese Project held by NSM was not considered material to its operations, and that the Company's focus was on its Corcoran and Belmont silver projects in Nevada, and that it was exploring its options in connection with the Emily Project. Please see the Company's press releases dated December 21, 2021, March 24, 2022, and August 31, 2022, for further information in this regard. On August 31, 2022, the Company announced that NSM had completed the sale ofa total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding common stock of NSM had increased to 33,160,233 shares, with the Company's indirect shareholding reduced to approximately 90.5%.

The Company believes it has already established significant brand equity in the Electric Metals name, having owned the electricmetals.com domain through its wholly owned subsidiary, Electric Metals (USA) Limited, since 2020 and having lodged trademark applications in Canada and the USA since that time.

The Company will provide additional information with respect to the Name Change, planned drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, and other technical and corporate activities in due course. The Company will seek shareholder approval for the Name Change at its next annual meeting of shareholders expected to be held in the first half of 2023. The Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory, TSXV and shareholder approvals.

Brad M. Dunn, CPG, the author of the Technical Report and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

For further Information please contact:

Nevada Silver Corporation

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director
T: +1 (657) 846 5299
gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks as a result of the Company having a limited operating history and may have a wide variance from actual results, risks concerning the ability to raise additional equity or debt capital to continue its business, uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate which are too speculative geologically to be classified as mineral reserves, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all, uncertainty involving exploration (including drilling) programs and the Company's ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates, risks involved in any future regulatory processes and actions, risks from making a production decision (if any) without any feasibility study completed on the Company's properties, risks applicable to mining exploration, development and/or operations generally, and risk as a result of the Company being subject to certain covenants with respect to its activities by creditors, as well as other risks.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada SilverTSXV:NSCBattery Metals Investing
NSC:CA
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press releases of 24th March 24, 2022, and 12th August 2022, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM sold a total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased to 33,160,233 shares of NSM common stock, with the Company's indirect shareholding reducing to approximately 90.5%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Provides Update on Emily Manganese Project Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation Provides Update on Emily Manganese Project Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of March 24, 2022, is pleased to provide an update on its plans to complete a sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). As previously disclosed, NSM intends to issue approximately 3,000,000 shares of common stock of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for proceeds of approximately US$750,000 (the "NSM Financing"). The NSM Financing follows the split of its outstanding securities on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share. As a result, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares. It is anticipated that upon completion of the NSM Financing, there will be approximately 33,000,000 shares of NSM common stock outstanding. If completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to approximately 90.9%. The NSM Financing is subject to the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange prior to closing. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or similar fees are expected to be paid in connection with the NSM Financing. Closing of the NSM Financing is expected to occur before the end of August 2022. Further updates will be provided in respect of the NSM Financing as they occur.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the commencement of drill testing six priority targets at the Company's 100% owned Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, USA (Figures 1 and 2

Six diamond drill holes will test specific sulfide zones within a large "elephant' anomaly (Figure 3) which was recently identified by Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity geophysical surveys completed in May (Refer NSC news release dated 15th June 2022).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Reports Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Identified from Recent Geophysical Survey at The Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Reports Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Identified from Recent Geophysical Survey at The Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has received results and evaluation of the recently completed Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity survey at the Company's 100% owned Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, USA

This survey is the first significant exploration to be undertaken at the Belmont Silver Project in over a century and has identified a large "elephant"-shaped anomalywith multiple untested targets of potential sulphide mineralization that will be drill-tested in the coming weeks (Figure 1).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022 the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property, contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario is now almost 230 km 2 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.
  • The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Reports Strong Results at Depth from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Reports Strong Results at Depth from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has been successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralisation.

Highlights:
  • High grade intersections returned at depth, below historic drilling
  • Drill hole 22GPRC003 returned
    • 0.31% Sn over 18 metres;
    • 0.46% Sn over 5.4 metres; and,
    • 0.22% Sn over 13 metres

"The diamond core extension of drill hole 22GPRC003 has delivered outstanding results from considerable depth below the area of the historical resource at Great Pyramid," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman. "This drill hole demonstrates the continuation of the system to depth with excellent grade. The holes reported here, in conjunction with historical drill holes and TinOne's other deeper holes, are allowing us to understand the full extent and geological controls at Great Pyramid."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Increases and Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Increases and Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to continued investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 3, 2022 and increased on November 16, 2022 from $9,000,000 to $9,085,237 consisting of 36,340,948 units (the " Units ") at $0.25 per Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Highlights

  • The focus of this drill program will be the Beryl Dyke B1 which returned two grab samples assaying 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which returned three grab samples assaying 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in addition to linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium content (see figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×